NBC Chicago

Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018

It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7

Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
The Comeback

5 potential sleeper teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

While there are 32 countries playing in the FIFA World Cup, the trophy is usually won by one of a few pre-tournament favorites. In fact, only eight countries have ever won the World Cup, but that doesn’t mean others can’t make a memorable impact. Croatia made the final in 2018. Costa Rica was a penalty Read more... The post 5 potential sleeper teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Mail

'I'm going to do my best to help as much as I possibly can': Conor Coady insists he is not just in the England squad to make up the numbers... as the Everton defender labels Harry Maguire a 'fantastic player'

It takes a lot to change Conor Coady’s positive demeanour, but twice in the space of 10 minutes that happened. One came after he was asked about his role within the England squad. Coady, thriving after his summer loan to Everton, didn’t play a minute at Euro 2020, so the inquiry revolved around what a player does to be a positive influence on tour.
Sporting News

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Time, schedule, TV channel, stream for race week

The curtain comes down on the 2022 Formula One season as the final race of the year takes place in Abu Dhabi this week. On a weekend that will see Max Verstappen officially crowned as a two-time world champion and Red Bull as the constructors champions for the first time since 2013, there's still plenty to play for, not least in the battle for second spot in the drivers standings.
The Independent

What time are World Cup matches in the UK, US and Qatar and what is the time difference?

The 22nd edition of the men’s Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar in November and December.The tournament was shifted to the Northern Hemisphere winter from a traditional place in the early summer calendar due to the intense summer heat in the Arab nation.It will be the first men’s World Cup held outside of May, June or July, and the second to be hosted entirely in Asia after the 2002 competition in Japan and South Korea.Matches in Qatar will be held over a condensed period of just short of a month, with the hosts opening the tournament on 20...
Sporting News

England World Cup fixtures 2022: Complete schedule, match kickoff times, dates for all Three Lions games in Qatar

Optimistic England fans will be hoping for third time lucky as Gareth Southgate's side launch their bid in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions have come up short in their last two major tournament appearances, with a semifinal loss to Croatia at Russia 2018 and penalty shootout heartbreak against Italy in the Euro 2020 final last year.
The Comeback

Why this could be the most unpredictable World Cup ever

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming up and it’s not like any of the previous 21 editions. Because of that, the top powerhouses who are in contention every four years are potentially vulnerable and may endure more of a struggle than they expected. In the 92-year history of the World Cup, only eight countries Read more... The post Why this could be the most unpredictable World Cup ever appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

