World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi says France, Brazil and England are among favourites to win in Qatar
Lionel Messi says Brazil, France and England are the biggest threats to his dream of finally getting a World Cup winners' medal with Argentina. The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title but first since 1986.
Australia's $800million FIFA World Cup problem: Staggering figures prove just how far Aussies lag behind their French opponents as first game in Qatar looms
If you needed proof of the massive David versus Goliath challenge facing the Socceroos at the FIFA World Cup, look no further than a quick comparison of pay packets the Aussie players take home compared to the star-studded French side they are aiming to upset. Australia were dealt a cruel...
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 destination options: Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea among likely next clubs for Manchester United's No.7
Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following his controversial decision to criticise the club ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Portuguese international has sent shockwaves through Old Trafford, following his TV interview with Piers Morgan, as the 37-year-old slammed the club's lack of ambition and openly claimed his lack of respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
'Fake' fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: The claims, Qatar’s response and which supporters are travelling
More than one million football fans are expected to descend on a country with a population of less than three million as Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup, but organisers have been accused of paying ‘fake fans’ to attend the controversial event. Videos circulated on social media in...
When is the first game of the World Cup? Date, time, first match and stadium for FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20, in Qatar ahead of a month in which 32 teams will compete for international football's biggest prize. The tournament's 22nd edition is being contested in the Middle East for the first time and, in keeping with World Cup traditions, the host nation will line up in the opening match.
Where to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup games at pubs and live sites in Sydney, Australia
Another FIFA World Cup means another tough decision for Australian fans wondering where to watch the action unfold. The 2022 tournament in Qatar offers up some kinder kickoff times for viewers Down Under with a number of 9:00 p.m. (AEDT) games on offer. For those eager to watch matches with...
5 potential sleeper teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
While there are 32 countries playing in the FIFA World Cup, the trophy is usually won by one of a few pre-tournament favorites. In fact, only eight countries have ever won the World Cup, but that doesn’t mean others can’t make a memorable impact. Croatia made the final in 2018. Costa Rica was a penalty Read more... The post 5 potential sleeper teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'I'm going to do my best to help as much as I possibly can': Conor Coady insists he is not just in the England squad to make up the numbers... as the Everton defender labels Harry Maguire a 'fantastic player'
It takes a lot to change Conor Coady’s positive demeanour, but twice in the space of 10 minutes that happened. One came after he was asked about his role within the England squad. Coady, thriving after his summer loan to Everton, didn’t play a minute at Euro 2020, so the inquiry revolved around what a player does to be a positive influence on tour.
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Time, schedule, TV channel, stream for race week
The curtain comes down on the 2022 Formula One season as the final race of the year takes place in Abu Dhabi this week. On a weekend that will see Max Verstappen officially crowned as a two-time world champion and Red Bull as the constructors champions for the first time since 2013, there's still plenty to play for, not least in the battle for second spot in the drivers standings.
Three yellow cards in one World Cup game? How an Australian accent led to infamous Graham Poll blunder with Josip Simunic
The 2006 World Cup was certainly eventful for Australia in more ways than one. Appearing at their first World Cup since 1974, the Socceroos not only won their first match but would qualify for the knockout stages. They secured their spot in the round of 16 after drawing 2-2 with...
What time are World Cup matches in the UK, US and Qatar and what is the time difference?
The 22nd edition of the men’s Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar in November and December.The tournament was shifted to the Northern Hemisphere winter from a traditional place in the early summer calendar due to the intense summer heat in the Arab nation.It will be the first men’s World Cup held outside of May, June or July, and the second to be hosted entirely in Asia after the 2002 competition in Japan and South Korea.Matches in Qatar will be held over a condensed period of just short of a month, with the hosts opening the tournament on 20...
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing vs. Nigeria? Latest news ahead of Portugal World Cup tuneup match
Portugal take on Nigeria at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Thursday to complete their preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The three-time African champions will provide the 2016 European champions with a stern test ahead of their World Cup Group H matches against Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea. Fernando...
Soccer holiday gift guide: World Cup ideas for what to get a fan of the beautiful game
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaching quickly, fans are in the football mood. Breaking from historical tradition, this year's tournament is being held across November and December, leading into the holiday season. So while you get in the World Cup mood, get in the giving mood as well with...
England World Cup fixtures 2022: Complete schedule, match kickoff times, dates for all Three Lions games in Qatar
Optimistic England fans will be hoping for third time lucky as Gareth Southgate's side launch their bid in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions have come up short in their last two major tournament appearances, with a semifinal loss to Croatia at Russia 2018 and penalty shootout heartbreak against Italy in the Euro 2020 final last year.
Most goals in a World Cup game: Record for goals scored in a single match and by one player
When fans tune into the action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they want to be entertained. There's no better way to achieve that than with matches that see plenty of action and culminate in plenty of goal-scoring. Last time around at the 2018 edition in Russia, 169 goals...
Portugal World Cup odds: Fixtures, schedule, route to Qatar 2022 final and chances of winning
Portugal's World Cup frustration has seen them fail to get past the last-16 stage in four of their last five appearances in the competition. Despite clinching a European title in 2016, they remain behind their continental rivals on the world stage, with Italy, Spain, Germany and France all having won the World Cup since 2000.
Why this could be the most unpredictable World Cup ever
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming up and it’s not like any of the previous 21 editions. Because of that, the top powerhouses who are in contention every four years are potentially vulnerable and may endure more of a struggle than they expected. In the 92-year history of the World Cup, only eight countries Read more... The post Why this could be the most unpredictable World Cup ever appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
