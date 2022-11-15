Read full article on original website
The Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings are out
Unlike last week, there’s really no debate about the very top of the College Football Playoff rankings, as the top teams all won. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, Tennessee, and Alabama all won. The big losers, however, came in the Pac-12, as UCLA was upset by Arizona, while Oregon was upset by Washington.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC take advantage of Oregon's loss
The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed, and not surprisingly, there was not a lot of change at the top of the list. The top five all remained the same — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, all of whom are undefeated, plus one-loss Tennessee at No. 5.
Hold steady: UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU remain CFP top 4
Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, with Tennessee at No. 5 and LSU at No. 6. With three of the top six teams and only three weeks left until Selection Sunday, the Southeastern Conference appears well positioned to put two teams in the CFP for the second straight season and third time overall.
Sporting News
XFL Draft tracker: Live results, complete picks list, rosters for 2023 football league reboot
The XFL will be back like it never left (because it barely did) in 2023. Its initial return was scuttle-butted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's hoping that its 2023 return will fare a bit better overall. One of the big changes is the XFL's absence from any of the...
How does USC jump ahead of Tennessee, LSU in College Football Playoff rankings?
USC football ranks No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. They need to get in front of LSU and Tennessee to have a chance at a Top 4 spot. The College Football Playoff rankings are getting more and more stressful as we approach the end of the regular season and the arrival of all-important conference title tilts.
Sporting News
Week 11 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Yet another four-team bye is upon us, and with the Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, and Buccaneers idle, fantasy football owners are hurting at QB, RB, and WR. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is important in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 11 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
College Football Playoff rankings: Alabama, USC headline overrated, underrated teams in new top 25
The College Football Playoff selection committee's third top 25 rankings are out, and they're largely free of movement within the half-dozen or so teams who still believe they're in the national championship hunt. However, the selection committee's subjective way of power-ranking the nation's 25 best teams continues to spark conversation on which programs they undervalue or overrate heading into the penultimate weekend of the regular season.
Clemson fans can’t believe being behind Alabama in latest CFP rankings
Clemson Tigers fans are not happy about the fact that the team ranks behind the two-loss Alabama Crimson Tide in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Clemson Tigers watched as they tumbled down from the No. 4 spot to tenth spot last week after their loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, their first of the season. This past Saturday, Clemson got back into the win column, defeating the Louisville Cardinals 31-16, improving their record to 9-1.
NFL moves Bills, Browns matchup to Detroit as massive snowstorm expected in Buffalo
The NFL is moving Sunday's game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns from Buffalo to Ford Field in Detroit because a massive snowstorm is expected to hit the Buffalo area.
Updated College Football Playoff rankings have Penn State in good spot
The College Football Playoff rankings were updated Monday night, and Penn State managed to move up into the top 11, which puts the Nittany Lions in a solid position for a chance to play in a New Years Six bowl game. Penn State is ranked No. 11 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings. Penn State moved up three spots in this week’s rankings, just as they did in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. The Nittany Lions capitalized on a shutout victory over Maryland and losses by Oregon, Ole Miss, and UCLA. All three fell...
Sporting News
Duke vs. Kansas final score, results: Jayhawks finish comeback vs. Blue Devils in 2022 Champions Classic
No. 6 Kansas didn't need Bill Self roaming the court to earn a massive win over No. 7 Duke in the second of the Champions Classic, beating the Blue Devils 69-64 thanks to a pivotal second-half comeback over Duke. It appeared in the first half that Kansas would run away...
Sporting News
Gradey Dick, Cason Wallace, Kyle Filipowski give NBA scouts money's worth for trip to Champions Classic
INDIANAPOLIS – It seems as if every time Jeremy Roach enters the basketball floor for a crucial game, he’s surrounded by six or seven other players whose names are prominent on myriad mock drafts that represent the majority of NBA fans’ interest in NCAA basketball each winter.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Noon Kickoff crew picks top 4 teams ahead of CFP rankings reveal
The third College Football Playoff rankings are set to drop tonight ahead of Week 12. It is highly likely that there won’t much shift this week with each of the top 4 picking up wins in Week 11. Currently, 2 B1G teams sit in the top 4. The full...
