Georgia State

FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC take advantage of Oregon's loss

The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed, and not surprisingly, there was not a lot of change at the top of the list. The top five all remained the same — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, all of whom are undefeated, plus one-loss Tennessee at No. 5.
WGAU

Hold steady: UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU remain CFP top 4

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, with Tennessee at No. 5 and LSU at No. 6. With three of the top six teams and only three weeks left until Selection Sunday, the Southeastern Conference appears well positioned to put two teams in the CFP for the second straight season and third time overall.
Sporting News

Week 11 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Yet another four-team bye is upon us, and with the Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, and Buccaneers idle, fantasy football owners are hurting at QB, RB, and WR. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is important in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 11 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
247Sports

College Football Playoff rankings: Alabama, USC headline overrated, underrated teams in new top 25

The College Football Playoff selection committee's third top 25 rankings are out, and they're largely free of movement within the half-dozen or so teams who still believe they're in the national championship hunt. However, the selection committee's subjective way of power-ranking the nation's 25 best teams continues to spark conversation on which programs they undervalue or overrate heading into the penultimate weekend of the regular season.
FanSided

Clemson fans can’t believe being behind Alabama in latest CFP rankings

Clemson Tigers fans are not happy about the fact that the team ranks behind the two-loss Alabama Crimson Tide in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Clemson Tigers watched as they tumbled down from the No. 4 spot to tenth spot last week after their loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, their first of the season. This past Saturday, Clemson got back into the win column, defeating the Louisville Cardinals 31-16, improving their record to 9-1.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated College Football Playoff rankings have Penn State in good spot

The College Football Playoff rankings were updated Monday night, and Penn State managed to move up into the top 11, which puts the Nittany Lions in a solid position for a chance to play in a New Years Six bowl game. Penn State is ranked No. 11 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings. Penn State moved up three spots in this week’s rankings, just as they did in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. The Nittany Lions capitalized on a shutout victory over Maryland and losses by Oregon, Ole Miss, and UCLA. All three fell...
