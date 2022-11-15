OU vs. UNC Wilmington men's basketball: Three takeaways from Sooners' rout over Seahawks

NORMAN – Porter Moser didn't have to say anything to his players as they huddled up during the first media timeout.

They already knew the slump was over.

OU began its home game against UNC Wilmington on Tuesday with back-to-back made 3-pointers, and C.J. Noland was looking to complete the hat trick the next time down the court. Grant Sherfield was happy to oblige.

He dished the ball to Noland, who quickly launched a shot from the right wing and watched it find the bottom of the rim. The first media timeout then got called as the Sooners' bench spilled onto the court at Lloyd Noble Center to shower Noland with high-fives.

OU went on to earn a 74-53 win over UNC Wilmington thanks in part to its barrage of made 3-pointers. The team went 10-for-23 from deep (43.5%), including four straight makes to start the contest.

It's a welcomed sight for the Sooners (2-1), who entered the game shooting just 24.2% from distance on the season.

"We came in at that first media and everybody knew," Moser said. "Everyone could tell... I just think this time of year right now, we haven’t been shooting well. That’s what the doctor ordered. We needed to see it go in a handful of times."

Here are three takeaways from the win:

More: Nevaeh Tot scores 11 in fourth quarter, No. 16 Oklahoma women beat BYU

Joe Bamisile provides scoring punch off OU’s bench

Joe Bamisile had all the time in the world.

OU held a 21-8 lead with 12:13 left in the first half when UNC Wilmington’s Victor Enoh broke free from his defender and attempted an open layup. The ball swirled around the rim and fell out before landing in the hands of Sam Godwin, who then handed it off to Tanner Groves.

Bamisile was already under the Seahawks’ rim at this point, and Groves heaved a full-court pass in his direction.

Bamisile secured the ball without a defender in sight and took one dribble before elevating for a back-scratching, two-handed dunk.

The emphatic slam highlighted a strong showing off the bench for Bamisile, who tied for a team-high 15 points in 15 minutes off the bench.

"That's why Joe is here," Moser said. "He can really score. Sometimes scores want to score so much that he's got to come in and start letting it come to him. I thought the guys got him some good shots."

Bamisile was expected by many to claim a starting spot when he transferred to OU this past offseason. The junior guard was fresh off a campaign at George Washington in which he averaged 16.3 points per game.

Bamisile has come off the bench this season, and Tuesday’s contest was his best performance yet in a Sooners jersey. He has shown value as a spark plug for an OU bench that doesn’t have many other experienced scoring options.

"Coming (to OU), there was an emphasis on being a complete player," Bamisile said. "I just want to do whatever it takes to help the team win so the entire team can feel good like we do tonight."

More: Carlson: Living his OU football dream, Ethan Downs hopes to honor friend who fought cancer

Sooners’ ball movement leads to open looks and makes

Noland was on fire.

The sophomore guard was 2-for-2 from behind the arc with 8:55 left until halftime, and he got another opportunity to splash a triple when Sherfield found him in the corner.

Instead of shooting over a defender who was closing in, Noland made the extra pass to Groves at the top of the arc. The senior then cashed in on a 3-pointer of his own to give OU a 28-12 lead.

Noland’s dime marked the Sooners’ ninth assist of the night, and it held some significance. OU entered the contest averaging just eight assists per game.

That average got shattered on Tuesday. The Sooners finished with 19 assists.

"We have really good point guards," Bamisile said. "Our bigs are super unselfish... Going forward, I hope as a team we can continue to move the ball and continue to play together."

OU’s ball movement created better looks for a team that had been struggling to shoot this season.

The Sooners entered Tuesday shooting 42.7 percent from the floor and 24.2 percent from deep. They shot 26-for-49 from the floor (53.1%) and 10-for-23 from distance (43.5%) against the Seahawks.

OU's defense continues to set the tone

Bamisile had to fight through a flock of Seahawks.

OU held a 49-29 lead with 13:28 left in the game when UNC Wilmington set a double screen to free up Eric Van Der Heijdan for a 3-point attempt on the left wing.

But Bamisile never gave up on the play. The junior battled his way through the pair of screens and reached Van Der Heijdan just in time to get a hand up and force the missed shot.

OU’s defense didn’t give up much on Tuesday. UNC Wilmington shot just 20-for-57 from the floor (35.1%), including 2-for-21 shooting from deep (9.5%).

OU’s defense continues to set the tone this season. Opponents are shooting just 36.4 percent from the floor and 20.4 percent from distance.

“There’s going to be a lot of times that we don’t shoot it particularly well," Moser said. "We’ve got to find ways to win with our defense. Our defense and rebounding has always got be constants."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU vs. UNC Wilmington men's basketball: Three takeaways from Sooners' rout over Seahawks