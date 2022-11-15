ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU women's basketball forward Erin Howard: 'We owe Florida'; Seminoles host Gators on Wednesday

By Ehsan Kassim, Tallahassee Democrat
 1 day ago
No one needs to remind Florida State redshirt senior Erin Howard on the importance of the Florida game.

Following an 85-80 win over Georgia State on Sunday at the Donald L Tucker Civic Center, Howard reminded the team of the importance of the rivalry game scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Tallahassee.

"I actually just told the whole locker room that we owe Florida, Howard said postgame against Georgia State.

"They got us last year, pretty bad. That's not Florida State basketball or what we represent. That's a big rivalry. Everyone knows that's in every sport at Florida State. We know it's an important game at home.

"We have to go out there and beat them. It's not going to be easy."

The Gators defeated the Seminoles 69-55 last season in Gainseville, leading by as many points as 27 in the fourth quarter.

Up next

FSU (3-0) vs. Florida (2-0)

When/Where: Wednesday, 6 p.m.; Donald L Tucker Civic Center

TV/Radio: ACC Network

Players to Watch: FSU: G Ta’Niya Latson scored 34 points at Kent State last Thursday, the most points by an FSU freshman in a game since program all-time leader Sue Galkantas had 34 as a freshman vs. Florida A&M on Jan. 14, 1981. Galkantas holds the freshman single-game scoring record at Florida State, recording 37 points vs. Florida on Dec. 3, 1980. UF: C Ra ShayaKyle tallied a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds in a 86-40 win over UNC Asheville on Sunday.

Three-pointers: FSU looks to open the season 4-0 for the second straight season. .. The Seminoles have five players averaging double figures through the first three games: Latson (27.0), Taylor O’Brien (16.3), Makayla Timpson (10.7) Erin Howard (10.0) and Sara Bejedi (10.0). .. The Gators lead the all-time series 42-33, but are 13-18 in Tallahassee. .. FSU won the last matchup in Tallahassee 81-75 in 2021. The Gators won last year in Gainesville.

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

