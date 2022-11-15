ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
26-year-old Sioux Falls man arrested for 18th Amendment bar shooting, court documents say

By Nicole Ki, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 1 day ago
The Sioux Falls Police Department has arrested a suspect linked to a shooting at the 18th Amendment bar in south Sioux Falls last week.

Deng Chol Ayom, 26, of Sioux Falls, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied structure or motor vehicle. Ayom was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning in the 1300 block of W. 41st Street. Police had initially responded to a weapons violation report, according to court documents.

CCTV footage showed Ayom and an unidentified male speaking outside the front door. A 25-year-old male tackled the unidentified male to the ground, according to court documents.

While the two were on the ground, Ayom pulled out a handgun from his waistband and fired two shots toward the unidentified male, according to court documents.

The victim pulled out his own handgun and returned fire. Ayom fled, firing back at the victim and the bar entrance, according to court documents.

Police found a total of 10 cartridge casings and bullet impact sites on the exterior of the building and on a patron's car in the parking lot, according to court documents.

Ayom is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

