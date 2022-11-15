ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

South Dakota to receive $4.2 million in settlement with Google over location tracking

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 1 day ago

A combined 40 different states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices, with South Dakota alone receiving $4.2 million in the settlement.

Across the U.S., attorneys general opened a joint investigation after an Associated Press exclusive revealed Google "records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to," according to the report, focusing on location history and web and app activity.

As part of the settlement, the attorneys general found that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about tracking practices dating back to at least 2014.

The settlement now requires Google to show additional information to users whenever they turn location-related settings on or off, making key information about location tracking unavoidable for users and giving users detailed information about the type of location data Google tracks and how it's used.

The settlement also limits Google's use and storage of certain types of location information and requires account controls to be more user-friendly, according to a press release.

It's the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in the history of the country, according to a press release from the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General.

"This is an important day for consumers who need to be able to make informed decisions in a transparent landscape," South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said in a news release. "We will always fight for the privacy rights of our citizens."

South Dakota will receive a total of $4,244,505.31 from the settlement.

