Kentucky State

Live updates: Kentucky vs. Michigan State basketball in Champions Classic

By John Clay
 1 day ago

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Michigan State Spartans in college basketball’s Champions Classic on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. ESPN has the 7 p.m. television coverage.

Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin, center, takes a shot against Michigan State on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Indianapolis. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

What this Kentucky basketball team needs, Michigan State will be there to provide

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Michigan State basketball preview; DJ Wagner commits

How Kentucky and Michigan State match up — with a game prediction

Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s men’s basketball game vs. Michigan State

Calipari gives a final update on Oscar Tshiebwe ahead of Kentucky-Michigan State game

This Kentucky basketball team is going to force John Calipari into some tough decisions

Dear white people: UK senior Sophia Rosing has shown us we need to wake up and do better.

I can’t say I’m shocked to see the kind of behavior we all witnessed last week coming from a University of Kentucky student who was born and raised in Kentucky. The amount of racism I witnessed as a white person on the UK campus in the 2.5 years I lived there — and as a resident of this state all my life — is insane. No region of the state that I have lived in was free from blatant or passive aggressive racism, as much as we all would like to think. I can remember many fraternity parties in someone’s basement where people sang along loudly to rap music no pauses for the N-word, Many white men who would say the N-word followed by, “It means friend,” or “My friend gave me the pass,” in my presence.
