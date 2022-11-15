Student government presidency led to civil rights activism | Opinion

When I was elected president of the student government at Knoxville College 63 years ago, I had no idea how it would change my life. I was 24 years old and had spent three years in the military. Although it was customary for a president to be chosen at the end of his or her junior year, I was elected at the end of my sophomore year. I had campaigned on having more freedom for students and bringing more activities to the campus.

I was president of the campus NAACP chapter, in the drama club, wrote for the student newspaper and did narrations for the Concert Band. I organized the Knoxivic Club, composed of students from Knoxville to address local issues and work with Austin High School students.

The Knoxville College Aurora said after my election, "Robert Booker, a native of Knoxville and past vice president of the Student Union, captured the presidential post with an overwhelming majority. The man with the Jim Dandy of an alternate plan now has the power he was seeking. It is the hope that he will not become complacent, but rather that through his initiative the entire student body will be moved to action for better student government."

That election was in the spring of 1959, and I took office when school reopened for the new academic year in September. I was able to get the school administration to abolish freshman initiation, which had become demeaning. I went to Tuskegee, Alabama, in November as chairman of the teenage program of the March of Dimes to organize college and high school students in the fight against infantile paralysis. I worked with the United Negro College Fund.

I had enrolled in college on the Gl Bill to get an education. I wanted to participate in student activities and have a full campus experience. I wanted to develop organizational skills and ways to deal with people. My goal was to get a meaningful job and be a good contributing citizen. I had no thoughts of politics except to vote.

But on Feb. 4, 1960, we saw the news about students at A&T College in Greensboro, North Carolina, as they began to sit in at segregated lunch counters. Our student council thought we should have sin-ins here, too, and made plans to start Feb. 17, 1960. However, Knoxville's Black leaders believed that lunch-counter operators here would open after negotiations instead of demonstrations. We students didn't think that would happen but gave the effort a chance.

After several weeks of waiting and seeing no sign of progress, on March 6, 1960, about 20 of us marched down Gay Street and walked through stores that had lunch counters. We left a regular chapel program that morning, got into five or six cars and drove into downtown. Although that effort got the attention of city officials and merchants, the counters remained closed to Black patrons.

On May 6, 1960, Mayor John Duncan made a bold move by taking the president of Knoxville College, another student and me to New York to talk with the presidents of stores with lunch counters. They refused to see us on grounds that delegations from other cities would call on them.

With Knoxville College closed for the summer, the sit-in movement here began in earnest June 9, 1960, with a few local KC students and adults who thought they could negotiate the opening of the lunch counters to Black patrons. After more than a year of demonstrations, five stores took the lead in desegregating on July 9, 1961.

Robert J. Booker is a freelance writer and former executive director of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. He may be reached at 865-546-1576.