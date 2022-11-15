ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee football to wear orange helmets at South Carolina

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 1 day ago
Tennessee football will wear orange helmets Saturday at South Carolina.

UT announced its uniform combination Tuesday on Twitter. The Vols will wear white jerseys and white pants with the orange helmets, which feature a white stripe down the middle and a white power T.

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) plays at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Tennessee has rolled out multiple alternate uniforms this season.

UT wore all-black "dark mode" uniforms for its 44-6 win against Kentucky on Oct. 29.

Tennessee had worn black uniforms previously but not with a black helmet. The uniforms have orange numbers and the pants feature two orange stripes. UT most recently work its "dark mode" alternates for its 45-20 win against South Carolina on Oct. 9, 2021.

RUN IT UP:Rick Neuheisel: Late Tennessee football TD vs Missouri could return to haunt Josh Heupel

Tennessee hadn't worn a black jersey in 12 years before bringing them back last season. The Vols wore black alternate uniforms against the Gamecocks in a game on Halloween in 2009, matching a black jersey with orange pants and a white helmet in the 31-13 victory.

UT wore "Summitt Blue" uniforms against UT Martin on Oct. 22 to honor of the 50th anniversary year of Title IX and the legacy of legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, a UT Martin alum. UT orange jerseys, orange pants and white helmets, with "Summitt Blue" accessories.

The Vols wore "Smokey Grey" alternates in their 40-13 win at LSU on Oct. 8. They had not worn the Smokey Grey uniforms since a 41-0 loss to Georgia in 2017. UT debuted the Smokey Grey uniforms in 2013 and wore them a handful of times in the following seasons.

UT announced in August it would wear a version of the Smokey Grey uniforms this season and in each of the next three seasons.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

