Read full article on original website
Related
12 Outstanding Wines to Serve at Your Thanksgiving Feast
Thanks to the many people at the table and wide variety of foods and flavors served, Thanksgiving is a difficult holiday to perfectly pair wine. We like to start off with bubbles and end on a sweet note, but during appetizers and the main event it can be best to place a couple of different whites and reds on the table and let everyone drink the ones that most appeal to their palate. Turkey, vegetables and all the carbs on the table go well with white wines and low tannin reds. The best wines for Thanksgiving vary. Chardonnay, whether new or...
Punch
In Search of the Ultimate Dirty Martini
We asked 11 of America’s top bartenders to submit their finest recipe for the dirty Martini—then we blind-tasted them all to find the best of the best. It’s not easy tasting a dozen dirty Martinis in one sitting. About halfway through, the assembled judges were questioning the futility of the task at hand: to find the best, archetypal example of the classic. “Perhaps it’s not a drink that’s meant to be evaluated,” said one, after five mega misses in a row. “We’re looking for a balanced cocktail, but isn’t the point of the dirty Martini to throw the formula out of balance?” asked another.
Cocktail of the week: Hoppers’ white ruby punch – recipe
The word punch has its origins in the Sanskrit panch, meaning “five”. Traditionally, a punch is made with no more and no fewer than five ingredients: a spirit (commonly arrack, rum or gin), sugar, water, fruit and spice. This one has been on Hoppers’ drinks list since we first opened in 2015, and is a twist on the classic Jerry Thomas from way back in 1840. It’s a great one for when you have people round, and works both as an aperitif and alongside food. We cold brew our tea, to extract the best floral and aromatic flavours, rather than the bitterness and tannins you get from a hot infusion. The process takes eight to 12 hours, so you’ll need to prepare ahead.
Comments / 0