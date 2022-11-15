The word punch has its origins in the Sanskrit panch, meaning “five”. Traditionally, a punch is made with no more and no fewer than five ingredients: a spirit (commonly arrack, rum or gin), sugar, water, fruit and spice. This one has been on Hoppers’ drinks list since we first opened in 2015, and is a twist on the classic Jerry Thomas from way back in 1840. It’s a great one for when you have people round, and works both as an aperitif and alongside food. We cold brew our tea, to extract the best floral and aromatic flavours, rather than the bitterness and tannins you get from a hot infusion. The process takes eight to 12 hours, so you’ll need to prepare ahead.

