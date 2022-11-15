Read full article on original website
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NKU fine arts students’ work to be on display at public exhibition
Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts is showcasing its senior students’ work at a Fine Arts Senior Exhibition from Nov. 23 to Dec. 9. The public exhibition is free and, on Thursday, Dec. 1, includes a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. after a fine art gallery discussion at 3:30 p.m.
linknky.com
Big crowd, even bigger moment for NKU basketball in beating UC Bearcats in cross-river rivalry
The band kept playing until the very end. Just the way the Norse men’s basketball team did. And the fans, almost every one of the record Truist Arena crowd of 8,305 — just 100 below a sellout — stayed well past the end. Who could blame them?...
linknky.com
Three Spirits Tavern bartender crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic
Bartender Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue took home some hardware from the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic. His cocktail, the ‘Harvest Season,’ featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
Three Man Weave: Northern Kentucky Smacks UC 64-51
The Bearcats are now 9-1 all-time against The Norse.
3 Cincinnati public schools threatened in 'swatting incidents' Wednesday
Cincinnati Public Schools received false threats against Withrow High School, Dater High School and Western Hills High School Wednesday morning, the district said in a press release.
WKRC
Food hall opening at Newport on the Levee
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owner of Newport on the Levee is partnering with a food hall development group to open a new dining destination at the entertainment property next year. North American Properties announced Tuesday its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Galley Group, a developer and manager of food halls,...
eaglecountryonline.com
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
linknky.com
Holiday kick-off event scheduled for Friday on Purple People Bridge
The Newport side of the Purple People Bridge will play host to a holiday kick-off event packed with lights, music, and charity on Friday at 5 p.m. As part of the bridge’s 150th anniversary, The Purple People Bridge Company will unveil a new welcome sign during the event. A...
WCPO
'The opportunity we have now is unprecedented': NKY residents weigh in on 4th Street Bridge design
COVINGTON, Ky. — Stuck between two of Northern Kentucky’s largest upcoming riverfront developments is an aging bridge that could be given new life. Several dozen people flocked to an open house Tuesday evening. Their goal? To provide input on the future of the 4th Street Bridge. The Devou Good Foundation released three renderings of what the bridge could be. Those renderings were labeled "Spin," "Spoke" and "Tube."
Fox 19
Investigation underway after report of student being touched inappropriately at UC’s Blue Ash campus
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati students received an alert Monday about an alleged sexual imposition on the school’s Blue Ash campus that now has police investigating. In an email to students from the Director of Public Safety and UC’s Chief of Police Eliot Isaac, a person reportedly came...
linknky.com
Tom Tilmes receives NKY Community Award
Tom Tilmes was awarded the NKY Community Award Tuesday morning at the NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues. Tilmes is the vice president of Business Banking for Republic Bank’s Covington location and is retiring this year after more than 30 years. Tilmes has held a wide array of...
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Starting year two
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. Far be it for me to hurry along 2022 any more — how is it already almost Thanksgiving? — but at LINK, we are already looking forward to 2023.
linknky.com
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week – Nov. 7 – 13
The nominations are in for the next LINK nky Team of the Week competition. To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program...
Bengals neighbor seeks city's help for move to Sedamsville
Hilltop Basic Resources agreed to leave the central riverfront in 2019. It may need the city's help to finance its next home.
linknky.com
8th Region/32nd District girls basketball preview: Simon Kenton, Walton-Verona seek deeper postseason runs
The Anderson County Bearcats led by last year’s Kentucky Miss Basketball Amyia Jenkins have won the last three 8th Region titles. But now that Jenkins graduated and took her talents to the University of Kentucky, consensus is the region is wide open. The Simon Kenton Pioneers and Walton-Verona Bearcats hope to make it back to the region tournament while the Grant County Braves could battle both for a spot in it.
linknky.com
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
As the holiday season approaches, senior residents who may not have as many family and friends nearby may experience loneliness. Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise have gone without. To participate, shoppers can look...
Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General
The final part in this series explaining the origins of our city's street names, from R to Z. The post Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
linknky.com
Scuba Santa celebrates 20th anniversary at Newport Aquarium
As the holiday season draws closer, the Newport Aquarium is inviting the Northern Kentucky community to join them for the 20th anniversary of Scuba Santa from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24. Scuba Santa will be joined by his elves and three new tiger sharks. In fact, visitors will have the...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati could adopt a 'complete streets' policy to prioritize people over cars in road design
An ordinance aimed at designing safer streets will be up for a vote at Cincinnati Council next week. It would adopt a “Complete Streets” policy for the city. That means any time a street is built or re-paved, engineers will include things like speed bumps, bike lanes, or curb extensions, or explain why it’s not feasible.
linknky.com
Check out designs for the new 4th Street Bridge
Nestled above the Licking River and connecting Newport and Covington, the KY 8 bridge is a historic piece of infrastructure that serves a growing population. In November 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recognized the need for improvements to continue to serve both cities and its residents and began a redesign of this bridge.
