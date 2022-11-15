ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Three Spirits Tavern bartender crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic

Bartender Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue took home some hardware from the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic. His cocktail, the ‘Harvest Season,’ featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
BELLEVUE, KY
WKRC

Food hall opening at Newport on the Levee

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owner of Newport on the Levee is partnering with a food hall development group to open a new dining destination at the entertainment property next year. North American Properties announced Tuesday its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Galley Group, a developer and manager of food halls,...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties

See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
EDGEWOOD, KY
linknky.com

Holiday kick-off event scheduled for Friday on Purple People Bridge

The Newport side of the Purple People Bridge will play host to a holiday kick-off event packed with lights, music, and charity on Friday at 5 p.m. As part of the bridge’s 150th anniversary, The Purple People Bridge Company will unveil a new welcome sign during the event. A...
NEWPORT, KY
WCPO

'The opportunity we have now is unprecedented': NKY residents weigh in on 4th Street Bridge design

COVINGTON, Ky. — Stuck between two of Northern Kentucky’s largest upcoming riverfront developments is an aging bridge that could be given new life. Several dozen people flocked to an open house Tuesday evening. Their goal? To provide input on the future of the 4th Street Bridge. The Devou Good Foundation released three renderings of what the bridge could be. Those renderings were labeled "Spin," "Spoke" and "Tube."
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Tom Tilmes receives NKY Community Award

Tom Tilmes was awarded the NKY Community Award Tuesday morning at the NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues. Tilmes is the vice president of Business Banking for Republic Bank’s Covington location and is retiring this year after more than 30 years. Tilmes has held a wide array of...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Inside LINK: Starting year two

Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. Far be it for me to hurry along 2022 any more — how is it already almost Thanksgiving? — but at LINK, we are already looking forward to 2023.
linknky.com

Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week – Nov. 7 – 13

The nominations are in for the next LINK nky Team of the Week competition. To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

8th Region/32nd District girls basketball preview: Simon Kenton, Walton-Verona seek deeper postseason runs

The Anderson County Bearcats led by last year’s Kentucky Miss Basketball Amyia Jenkins have won the last three 8th Region titles. But now that Jenkins graduated and took her talents to the University of Kentucky, consensus is the region is wide open. The Simon Kenton Pioneers and Walton-Verona Bearcats hope to make it back to the region tournament while the Grant County Braves could battle both for a spot in it.
WALTON, KY
linknky.com

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, senior residents who may not have as many family and friends nearby may experience loneliness. Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise have gone without. To participate, shoppers can look...
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

Scuba Santa celebrates 20th anniversary at Newport Aquarium

As the holiday season draws closer, the Newport Aquarium is inviting the Northern Kentucky community to join them for the 20th anniversary of Scuba Santa from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24. Scuba Santa will be joined by his elves and three new tiger sharks. In fact, visitors will have the...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Check out designs for the new 4th Street Bridge

Nestled above the Licking River and connecting Newport and Covington, the KY 8 bridge is a historic piece of infrastructure that serves a growing population. In November 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recognized the need for improvements to continue to serve both cities and its residents and began a redesign of this bridge.
NEWPORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy