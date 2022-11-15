Read full article on original website
WKRC
Prosecutor warns of unintended effects, arrests under Beshear's medical marijuana order
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Governor Andy Beshear is pushing to make medical marijuana legal in Kentucky, but some say the way he is doing it could result in people getting arrested and even ending up with felony charges, even though they think they are following the law. The governor...
WLKY.com
What is the 'benefits cliff' and why are Kentucky lawmakers trying to fix it?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Christina Libby loves her job at Locals Food Hub and Pizza Pub in Frankfort. But she has to be careful. The single mother of two relies on Medicaid for health insurance for her family. "If I work too many hours too many weeks in a row,...
WLWT 5
Pricing errors: Auditor says Hamilton store failed two price inspections 10 days apart
HAMILTON, Ohio — Days after the Ohio attorney general filed a lawsuit against a second discount chain for pricing errors, Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds announced another store has failed an inspection. Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds said his officer got two complaints about the Hamilton Rural King store...
linknky.com
Union Promenade gets green light from county government
Union Promenade, a 61-acre commercial and residential development that will include a Cincinnati Children’s Hospital location, is moving forward after a Boone County Fiscal Court meeting. As developments continue, two major amendments were approved at Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting: that financial benefits and support for the project are...
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Starting year two
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. Far be it for me to hurry along 2022 any more — how is it already almost Thanksgiving? — but at LINK, we are already looking forward to 2023.
Fox 19
Middletown mixed-used development on former mall site falters
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Plans for a major development project in Butler County appear to be falling apart. Middletown City Council will decide Tuesday whether to back out of the purchase of the Towne Mall Property. The property was intended to become a sports and entertainment venue with an ice...
Fox 19
New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. “This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
linknky.com
City of Covington staff brush up on their Spanish to better assist citizens
City of Covington employees are soon to embark on an 8-week Spanish course to promote inclusion and diversity. An initiative from the City of Covington’s Human Resources Department, Spanish is being taught to staff by Fares da Silva, president of Silva Languages LLC, to help promote diversity, equality and inclusion amongst city employees and citizens.
Trails, museums, sports venues among things that may be coming to Clermont Co.
Clermont County may soon have more bike trails, museums, sports venues and industrial centers to attract new global companies to southwest Ohio.
Bengals neighbor seeks city's help for move to Sedamsville
Hilltop Basic Resources agreed to leave the central riverfront in 2019. It may need the city's help to finance its next home.
WCPO
'The opportunity we have now is unprecedented': NKY residents weigh in on 4th Street Bridge design
COVINGTON, Ky. — Stuck between two of Northern Kentucky’s largest upcoming riverfront developments is an aging bridge that could be given new life. Several dozen people flocked to an open house Tuesday evening. Their goal? To provide input on the future of the 4th Street Bridge. The Devou Good Foundation released three renderings of what the bridge could be. Those renderings were labeled "Spin," "Spoke" and "Tube."
dayton.com
Butler County’s first Costco opens to thousands of eager shoppers
Southwest Ohio’s newest Costco — and the first in Butler County — drew thousands of shoppers to its massive Liberty Twp. store with some waiting Wednesday in pre-dawn cold to be first in the door. And giant store’s opening also marks the first step of many more...
WKRC
Developments by the Federal Reserve leave people with questions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, discusses what concerns and questions potential borrowers and home buyers may have. Tune in every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Kiefer features insight...
linknky.com
Recently retired Nader named new Fort Mitchell Police Chief
The City of Fort Mitchell named Rob Nader as their new Chief of Police, replacing Andrew Schierberg who is retiring at the end of 2022. During last night’s Fort Mitchell City Council meeting, Nader was unanimously appointed as chief. The Fort Mitchell resident is set to be officially sworn in January of 2023.
WLWT 5
New Costco store opening in Liberty Township Wednesday
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Wednesday. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants, office space, a hotel and luxury townhomes and apartments. It comes after the decision...
These 13 people want to be the Cincinnati Police Department's next chief
According to public records, the city received 13 resumes from across the country and right here in the Tri-State.
WLWT 5
Butler County's first Costco opens its doors, wholesale retailer to anchor major development
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A steady stream of cars rolled through the crowded parking lot of Butler County's first Costco on Wednesday afternoon. Shoppers were eager to check out the new store that opened around 8 a.m. For as packed as the parking lot was, Brandon Winkle of Middletown...
3 Cincinnati public schools threatened in 'swatting incidents' Wednesday
Cincinnati Public Schools received false threats against Withrow High School, Dater High School and Western Hills High School Wednesday morning, the district said in a press release.
WBKO
Franklin officials approve nearly $10M contract for new police headquarters
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After four years of planning, Franklin officials have approved a nearly $10 million contract to build a new police station. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Kenton Powell, Franklin City Manager. “I’ve been on board with the city since 2011. It’s always been a kind of underlying discussion that we need a new police department.”
J.D. Vance Gets Out of Jury Duty for Starting 'New Job'
J.D. Vance is out of Hamilton County jury duty, for now.
