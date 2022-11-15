ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

linknky.com

Union Promenade gets green light from county government

Union Promenade, a 61-acre commercial and residential development that will include a Cincinnati Children’s Hospital location, is moving forward after a Boone County Fiscal Court meeting. As developments continue, two major amendments were approved at Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting: that financial benefits and support for the project are...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Inside LINK: Starting year two

Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. Far be it for me to hurry along 2022 any more — how is it already almost Thanksgiving? — but at LINK, we are already looking forward to 2023.
Fox 19

Middletown mixed-used development on former mall site falters

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Plans for a major development project in Butler County appear to be falling apart. Middletown City Council will decide Tuesday whether to back out of the purchase of the Towne Mall Property. The property was intended to become a sports and entertainment venue with an ice...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. “This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

City of Covington staff brush up on their Spanish to better assist citizens

City of Covington employees are soon to embark on an 8-week Spanish course to promote inclusion and diversity. An initiative from the City of Covington’s Human Resources Department, Spanish is being taught to staff by Fares da Silva, president of Silva Languages LLC, to help promote diversity, equality and inclusion amongst city employees and citizens.
COVINGTON, KY
WCPO

'The opportunity we have now is unprecedented': NKY residents weigh in on 4th Street Bridge design

COVINGTON, Ky. — Stuck between two of Northern Kentucky’s largest upcoming riverfront developments is an aging bridge that could be given new life. Several dozen people flocked to an open house Tuesday evening. Their goal? To provide input on the future of the 4th Street Bridge. The Devou Good Foundation released three renderings of what the bridge could be. Those renderings were labeled "Spin," "Spoke" and "Tube."
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Developments by the Federal Reserve leave people with questions

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, discusses what concerns and questions potential borrowers and home buyers may have. Tune in every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Kiefer features insight...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Recently retired Nader named new Fort Mitchell Police Chief

The City of Fort Mitchell named Rob Nader as their new Chief of Police, replacing Andrew Schierberg who is retiring at the end of 2022. During last night’s Fort Mitchell City Council meeting, Nader was unanimously appointed as chief. The Fort Mitchell resident is set to be officially sworn in January of 2023.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

New Costco store opening in Liberty Township Wednesday

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Wednesday. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants, office space, a hotel and luxury townhomes and apartments. It comes after the decision...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WBKO

Franklin officials approve nearly $10M contract for new police headquarters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After four years of planning, Franklin officials have approved a nearly $10 million contract to build a new police station. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Kenton Powell, Franklin City Manager. “I’ve been on board with the city since 2011. It’s always been a kind of underlying discussion that we need a new police department.”
FRANKLIN, OH

