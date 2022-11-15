ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

linknky.com

City of Covington staff brush up on their Spanish to better assist citizens

City of Covington employees are soon to embark on an 8-week Spanish course to promote inclusion and diversity. An initiative from the City of Covington’s Human Resources Department, Spanish is being taught to staff by Fares da Silva, president of Silva Languages LLC, to help promote diversity, equality and inclusion amongst city employees and citizens.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Kenton County increases one tax in an effort to decrease another

Kenton County voted last week to increase its occupational license tax to help decrease property taxes and better align with other counties in the state, such as Boone and Jefferson. Kenton County Treasurer Roy Cox said the county currently puts more of a burden on the property owners in the...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Entrepreneurial nonprofit partners with Braxton to create new coworking space

Braxton Barrel House in Fort Mitchell is the pilot location for a new coworking space program, thanks to a collaboration with entrepreneurship nonprofit Blue North. Coworking is an arrangement in which workers of different companies share an office space. The concept has becoming an increasingly popular tool for on-the-go entrepreneurs, freelancers and anyone who needs a space to plop down and get some stuff done.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
linknky.com

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, senior residents who may not have as many family and friends nearby may experience loneliness. Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise have gone without. To participate, shoppers can look...
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

NKU wraps up most successful fundraising campaign in school history

Northern Kentucky University just ended its most successful campaign in school history after eight years of fundraising. Further, Faster: The Campaign for NKU raised $84,831,967, exceeding the campaign’s initial goal of $75 million. The university will use the money raised to fund 137 new endowments, 197 scholarships, 15 new...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WCPO

'The opportunity we have now is unprecedented': NKY residents weigh in on 4th Street Bridge design

COVINGTON, Ky. — Stuck between two of Northern Kentucky’s largest upcoming riverfront developments is an aging bridge that could be given new life. Several dozen people flocked to an open house Tuesday evening. Their goal? To provide input on the future of the 4th Street Bridge. The Devou Good Foundation released three renderings of what the bridge could be. Those renderings were labeled "Spin," "Spoke" and "Tube."
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Recently retired Nader named new Fort Mitchell Police Chief

The City of Fort Mitchell named Rob Nader as their new Chief of Police, replacing Andrew Schierberg who is retiring at the end of 2022. During last night’s Fort Mitchell City Council meeting, Nader was unanimously appointed as chief. The Fort Mitchell resident is set to be officially sworn in January of 2023.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
linknky.com

1010 Russell Street – A Historic Home in Covington

Covington is home to some incredibly ornate historic homes and the one we’re looking at today doesn’t disappoint. The Ashbrook home at 1010 Russell Street, # 16, Covington, is worth seeing. If you like this place enough to buy it, you’re in luck because it’s currently on the market.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

OTR creative firm hires former Cincinnati Reds exec

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine experiential marketing firm has hired a former Cincinnati Reds exec. Agar, a firm that has worked with giants like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, has brought on Corey Hawthorne as its senior director of experiences. Hawthorne most recently served as the Cincinnati Reds' director of player relations and promotional events.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Fort Thomas Farmers Market celebrates the holiday season

As the weather turns colder, farmers market shoppers are reminded that the season of fresh produce and farm goods is winding down. Yet, at the Fort Thomas Farmers’ Market, the final three weeks of the season promise to be a special time. The market moves indoors with extended hours...
FORT THOMAS, KY
linknky.com

Inside LINK: Starting year two

Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. Far be it for me to hurry along 2022 any more — how is it already almost Thanksgiving? — but at LINK, we are already looking forward to 2023.
linknky.com

Scuba Santa celebrates 20th anniversary at Newport Aquarium

As the holiday season draws closer, the Newport Aquarium is inviting the Northern Kentucky community to join them for the 20th anniversary of Scuba Santa from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24. Scuba Santa will be joined by his elves and three new tiger sharks. In fact, visitors will have the...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Developments by the Federal Reserve leave people with questions

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, discusses what concerns and questions potential borrowers and home buyers may have. Tune in every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Kiefer features insight...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

NKY breweries participating in Beer, Booze, and Bonks! festival

Multiple NKY breweries are participating in a “Beer, Booze, and Bonks!” festival at Fowling Warehouse in Cincinnati on Nov. 19. Fowling, for those unfamiliar, is a sport that involves throwing a football to knock down bowling pins. The knocking over of said pins is called bonking. Attendees can...
CINCINNATI, OH

