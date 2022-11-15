Braxton Barrel House in Fort Mitchell is the pilot location for a new coworking space program, thanks to a collaboration with entrepreneurship nonprofit Blue North. Coworking is an arrangement in which workers of different companies share an office space. The concept has becoming an increasingly popular tool for on-the-go entrepreneurs, freelancers and anyone who needs a space to plop down and get some stuff done.

FORT MITCHELL, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO