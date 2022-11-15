Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Related
linknky.com
City of Covington staff brush up on their Spanish to better assist citizens
City of Covington employees are soon to embark on an 8-week Spanish course to promote inclusion and diversity. An initiative from the City of Covington’s Human Resources Department, Spanish is being taught to staff by Fares da Silva, president of Silva Languages LLC, to help promote diversity, equality and inclusion amongst city employees and citizens.
linknky.com
Kenton County increases one tax in an effort to decrease another
Kenton County voted last week to increase its occupational license tax to help decrease property taxes and better align with other counties in the state, such as Boone and Jefferson. Kenton County Treasurer Roy Cox said the county currently puts more of a burden on the property owners in the...
First National Bank of Kentucky opens second NKY location in Florence
First National Bank of Kentucky (FNBKY) opened its second Northern Kentucky banking center located at 8545 US-42 in Florence. This is the community bank’s sixth retail operation in Kentucky with physical locations ranging from Crestwood to Fort Wright. “I am very happy to open our second Northern Kentucky Location...
linknky.com
Entrepreneurial nonprofit partners with Braxton to create new coworking space
Braxton Barrel House in Fort Mitchell is the pilot location for a new coworking space program, thanks to a collaboration with entrepreneurship nonprofit Blue North. Coworking is an arrangement in which workers of different companies share an office space. The concept has becoming an increasingly popular tool for on-the-go entrepreneurs, freelancers and anyone who needs a space to plop down and get some stuff done.
linknky.com
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
As the holiday season approaches, senior residents who may not have as many family and friends nearby may experience loneliness. Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise have gone without. To participate, shoppers can look...
linknky.com
NKU wraps up most successful fundraising campaign in school history
Northern Kentucky University just ended its most successful campaign in school history after eight years of fundraising. Further, Faster: The Campaign for NKU raised $84,831,967, exceeding the campaign’s initial goal of $75 million. The university will use the money raised to fund 137 new endowments, 197 scholarships, 15 new...
linknky.com
NKU fine arts students’ work to be on display at public exhibition
Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts is showcasing its senior students’ work at a Fine Arts Senior Exhibition from Nov. 23 to Dec. 9. The public exhibition is free and, on Thursday, Dec. 1, includes a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. after a fine art gallery discussion at 3:30 p.m.
Welcome House asks for ‘snack packs’ items to be distributed for National Hunger and Homeless Week
Through November 17, Welcome House, Inc. will be collecting snack items to create snack packs for those experiencing homelessness in our region in honor of National Hunger and Homeless Week. Welcome House’s mission is to provide a continuum of services that takes everyone we serve from housing uncertainty to housing...
These 13 people want to be the Cincinnati Police Department's next chief
According to public records, the city received 13 resumes from across the country and right here in the Tri-State.
WCPO
'The opportunity we have now is unprecedented': NKY residents weigh in on 4th Street Bridge design
COVINGTON, Ky. — Stuck between two of Northern Kentucky’s largest upcoming riverfront developments is an aging bridge that could be given new life. Several dozen people flocked to an open house Tuesday evening. Their goal? To provide input on the future of the 4th Street Bridge. The Devou Good Foundation released three renderings of what the bridge could be. Those renderings were labeled "Spin," "Spoke" and "Tube."
linknky.com
Recently retired Nader named new Fort Mitchell Police Chief
The City of Fort Mitchell named Rob Nader as their new Chief of Police, replacing Andrew Schierberg who is retiring at the end of 2022. During last night’s Fort Mitchell City Council meeting, Nader was unanimously appointed as chief. The Fort Mitchell resident is set to be officially sworn in January of 2023.
linknky.com
1010 Russell Street – A Historic Home in Covington
Covington is home to some incredibly ornate historic homes and the one we’re looking at today doesn’t disappoint. The Ashbrook home at 1010 Russell Street, # 16, Covington, is worth seeing. If you like this place enough to buy it, you’re in luck because it’s currently on the market.
dayton.com
Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices
Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is continuing to celebrate 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley. From now until the end of the year, one lucky table at The Pine Club will receive a special “Golden Menu” that features dishes and prices from 1947. “Stepping...
WKRC
OTR creative firm hires former Cincinnati Reds exec
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine experiential marketing firm has hired a former Cincinnati Reds exec. Agar, a firm that has worked with giants like Kroger and Procter & Gamble, has brought on Corey Hawthorne as its senior director of experiences. Hawthorne most recently served as the Cincinnati Reds' director of player relations and promotional events.
linknky.com
Fort Thomas Farmers Market celebrates the holiday season
As the weather turns colder, farmers market shoppers are reminded that the season of fresh produce and farm goods is winding down. Yet, at the Fort Thomas Farmers’ Market, the final three weeks of the season promise to be a special time. The market moves indoors with extended hours...
3 Cincinnati public schools threatened in 'swatting incidents' Wednesday
Cincinnati Public Schools received false threats against Withrow High School, Dater High School and Western Hills High School Wednesday morning, the district said in a press release.
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Starting year two
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. Far be it for me to hurry along 2022 any more — how is it already almost Thanksgiving? — but at LINK, we are already looking forward to 2023.
linknky.com
Scuba Santa celebrates 20th anniversary at Newport Aquarium
As the holiday season draws closer, the Newport Aquarium is inviting the Northern Kentucky community to join them for the 20th anniversary of Scuba Santa from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24. Scuba Santa will be joined by his elves and three new tiger sharks. In fact, visitors will have the...
WKRC
Developments by the Federal Reserve leave people with questions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, discusses what concerns and questions potential borrowers and home buyers may have. Tune in every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Kiefer features insight...
linknky.com
NKY breweries participating in Beer, Booze, and Bonks! festival
Multiple NKY breweries are participating in a “Beer, Booze, and Bonks!” festival at Fowling Warehouse in Cincinnati on Nov. 19. Fowling, for those unfamiliar, is a sport that involves throwing a football to knock down bowling pins. The knocking over of said pins is called bonking. Attendees can...
Comments / 0