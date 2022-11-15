Read full article on original website
Sioux City firefighters union gives back to local non-profits for holiday season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's local firefighter's union is spreading some holiday cheer. The union donated a total of $5,000 to several local non-profit groups including The Community Action Agency of Siouxland, Noah's Hope Animal Rescue, The Gospel Mission and the Food Bank of Siouxland. "Everyone chips in...
Hometown Farmer - Morningside University's Rosen Ag. Center and Lageschulte Greenhouse
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Even as the cold settles in and winter gets closer, there's a lot growing at Morningside University, especially inside a new greenhouse on campus that's giving agriculture students more opportunities. It's cold and snowy outside but inside the Rosen Ag. Center and Lageschulte Greenhouse, the...
Ten local families finalize adoptions during National Adoption Day event
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Nearly a dozen local families officially got bigger Monday evening. At a National Adoption Day event, Woodbury county judges volunteered their time to finalize adoption proceedings for ten local families. Lutheran Services in Iowa organized the event which takes place each November during National Adoption Month. Two families we spoke to call the process challenging but say ultimately it's a gift.
"Tween" clothing store for girls and preteens opens in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A new store is opening up just in time for the biggest shopping week of the year in Sioux City's Lakeport Commons. This store was created just for girls and pre-teens. Evsie is the new sister store to Maurices. The "tween" fashion store opened a...
Siouxland Community Health hosts World Diabetes Day marathon
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Local businesses teamed up Monday to collectively walk a marathon to raise money for local diabetes education classes. The Siouxland Community Health Center hosting that "World Diabetes Day" marathon challenge at the Tyson Events Center, where 26 local businesses each walked a mile around Tyson's indoor concourse.
Actor Dwier Brown in Siouxland for "Field of Dreams" Miracle League fundraiser
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An actor from the famous "Field of Dreams" movie was in Sioux City to help support the Miracle League of Sioux City on Nov. 15. Dwier Brown played the part of Kevin Costner's father in the movie. He was at the Orpheum Theater for the...
SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
Iowa DOT moving forward on Gordon Drive viaduct reconstruction project plans for 2027
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa DOT is moving forward with a plan to replace the Gordon Drive Viaduct and Bacon Creek Conduit in Sioux City. The agency held its third public meeting on the project Tuesday night, Nov. 15, going over the nearly dozen ways the replacements could be built, ranging from "like-for-like" replacements to completely different options.
WITCC to officially start athletics program and competitive e-sports in 2023
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Western Iowa Tech Community College announces it will officially start an athletics program in the Fall of 2023. “We are excited for these efforts so we can better connect with our community and create a vibrant and engaging student experience,” says Terry Murrell, President of Western Iowa Tech Community College.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jeffrey Krowiorz
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his probation. Jeffrey Krowiorz is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on Federal probation for meth possession with intent to distribute. He is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall,...
Need to fill Woodbury Co. Supervisors seat top priority after DeWitt Senate election
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill is starting the conversation to replace Board of Supervisors member, Rocky DeWitt. DeWitt was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November 2016 to serve in District 5. He recently was elected as an Iowa Senator, soon leaving his supervisor's seat vacant.
Woodbury County completes post-election audit
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On Monday, Nov. 14, Woodbury County completed a post-election audit of last week's midterm election. Elections staff were going over the votes of the governor's race and the constitutional amendment contest for precinct 17, which covers the city of Lawton, as well as Banner and Concord Townships.
Suspect charged in chain of robberies has bond set, back in court after Thanksgiving
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Bond has been set for the Illinois man charged with 11 felonies in a string of armed robberies in Woodbury County over the last six weeks. Kevon Spratt's bond was set at $300,000 by a Woodbury County judge at a hearing Wednesday, Nov. 16. A...
Sioux City water safe to drink for now with unknown impact of "forever" chemicals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City is set to launch a campaign to inform water customers about the presence of "forever chemicals" in the local water supply. The city says some of the water at its Southbridge Treatment Plant near the Sioux Gateway Airport has tested above the new levels for PFAS that have been set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
South Sioux City Middle School principal placed on administrative leave; reason unknown
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The South Sioux City Middle School Principal has been placed on administrative leave until further notice. The South Sioux City School District confirms that Tom Coviello was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. School officials say they can not comment on the situation...
Car flips after early morning accident on I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-29 early Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. The crash happened about halfway between the railroad bridge and Highway 20 in Sioux City, in the northbound lanes of the interstate at around 1:30 a.m. One of the...
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
