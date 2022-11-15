ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxlandnews.com

Ten local families finalize adoptions during National Adoption Day event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Nearly a dozen local families officially got bigger Monday evening. At a National Adoption Day event, Woodbury county judges volunteered their time to finalize adoption proceedings for ten local families. Lutheran Services in Iowa organized the event which takes place each November during National Adoption Month. Two families we spoke to call the process challenging but say ultimately it's a gift.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland Community Health hosts World Diabetes Day marathon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Local businesses teamed up Monday to collectively walk a marathon to raise money for local diabetes education classes. The Siouxland Community Health Center hosting that "World Diabetes Day" marathon challenge at the Tyson Events Center, where 26 local businesses each walked a mile around Tyson's indoor concourse.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa DOT moving forward on Gordon Drive viaduct reconstruction project plans for 2027

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa DOT is moving forward with a plan to replace the Gordon Drive Viaduct and Bacon Creek Conduit in Sioux City. The agency held its third public meeting on the project Tuesday night, Nov. 15, going over the nearly dozen ways the replacements could be built, ranging from "like-for-like" replacements to completely different options.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

WITCC to officially start athletics program and competitive e-sports in 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Western Iowa Tech Community College announces it will officially start an athletics program in the Fall of 2023. “We are excited for these efforts so we can better connect with our community and create a vibrant and engaging student experience,” says Terry Murrell, President of Western Iowa Tech Community College.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Jeffrey Krowiorz

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating his probation. Jeffrey Krowiorz is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. He's on Federal probation for meth possession with intent to distribute. He is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Woodbury County completes post-election audit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On Monday, Nov. 14, Woodbury County completed a post-election audit of last week's midterm election. Elections staff were going over the votes of the governor's race and the constitutional amendment contest for precinct 17, which covers the city of Lawton, as well as Banner and Concord Townships.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City water safe to drink for now with unknown impact of "forever" chemicals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City is set to launch a campaign to inform water customers about the presence of "forever chemicals" in the local water supply. The city says some of the water at its Southbridge Treatment Plant near the Sioux Gateway Airport has tested above the new levels for PFAS that have been set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Car flips after early morning accident on I-29

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-29 early Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. The crash happened about halfway between the railroad bridge and Highway 20 in Sioux City, in the northbound lanes of the interstate at around 1:30 a.m. One of the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash

BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
BURBANK, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy