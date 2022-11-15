ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Most athletes dream of being the star player on a team, but Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout only dreams about winning. “A lot of other sports you can do things by yourself and still win,” said Santa Fe senior Jalyn Stout. “Volleyball, everybody has to be on their game. Everybody has to be on the A-game in order for you to actually succeed. You can’t carry a team as just one person. You’re doing it with multiple people. You’re almost thinking what they’re thinking without any communication.”

