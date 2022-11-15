Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Student participants in Mississippi Freedom Trip to reflect on trip at meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students traveled to Holly Springs and Glendora, Mississippi; Elaine, Arkansas; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; and Tallahassee. This is the 15th year the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program Mississippi Freedom Project’s fieldwork trip ran. During the event, student participants, the community members they...
WCJB
Butler Plaza held Rock the Runway Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A night of fun and fashion graced the runway at Butler Plaza in Gainesville. Rock the Runway Gainesville featured the latest styles from shops in the Butler Plaza and featured local models as well as drinks and appetizers from featured restaurants. The show was emceed by...
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua Habitat for Humanity Announces 170th Home Dedication
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alachua Habitat for Humanity’s vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. This week, their vision is one step closer to being reality as they celebrate their 170th home dedication on Friday, November 18th at 9:30 a.m. Alachua Habitat for Humanity...
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 11/17
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talked food and fashion plus what we like and don’t like on Thanksgiving. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with WIND-FM!
WCJB
The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is turning on the lights this weekend. The annual “Light Up Ocala” event is scheduled from 4 to 9 pm on Saturday. The lighting ceremony starts around 6:30 pm. The theme this year is “jingle all the way” and it’ll...
WCJB
Residents in Newberry will gather to try and bring home the body of young woman
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry community is making an effort to bring the body of a young woman home on Thursday. At 5 p.m. residents are being asked to gather at the Blend. The family of Maryah is trying to bring home her body after she died while out...
WCJB
City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will hold a roundtable for the building community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable for members of the building community on Thursday. The meeting will be held at the Ocala Golf Club starting at 9 a.m. It is an opportunity for contractors, engineers, and other building industry professionals...
WCJB
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: Swarup
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron here at the University of Florida, Electrical Engineering Building with Professor Swarup Bhunia. Swarup, thank you so much for joining us today. Thank you, Melanie, for having me. So tell us, what do you do here at the University...
WCJB
One Class at a Time: Gigi Beckham
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Gigi Beckham is a second grade teacher at Archer Elementary. She has been at the school for 10 years, spending 9 of them in first grade. This year she moved to second grade with her students to continue teaching them. “I had this amazing class so I took them with me to second grade. I’m looping up” said Beckham.
wuft.org
Florida’s largest food bank set for local food distribution events on Friday, Saturday
As inflation rises across the country and fuels growing food insecurity in local communities, the largest food bank in Florida is scheduled to hold food distribution events on Friday in Gainesville and Saturday in Chiefland, delivering fresh produce and non-perishable goods to food-insecure residents of the city. Farm Share, a...
WCJB
West Port High School principal named principal of the year in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Marion County public school employees are being recognized. Marion County Public School officials announced West Port High School principal Ginger Cruze is the 2023 principal of the year. The school district also named Harbour View Elementary’s Jennifer Pollard as the assistant principal of the year....
WCJB
TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jalyn Stout (Santa Fe)
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Most athletes dream of being the star player on a team, but Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout only dreams about winning. “A lot of other sports you can do things by yourself and still win,” said Santa Fe senior Jalyn Stout. “Volleyball, everybody has to be on their game. Everybody has to be on the A-game in order for you to actually succeed. You can’t carry a team as just one person. You’re doing it with multiple people. You’re almost thinking what they’re thinking without any communication.”
WCJB
Alachua County motions to support single family zoning in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeal to the state to stop Gainesville’s ban on single family zoning has a new ally, Alachua County. County attorneys on Wednesday filed a motion to support the plaintiffs, two residents of the city. Alachua County commissioners had asked city leaders to not go...
WCJB
Steps to Wellness luncheon to promote health and effects of mental illness
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 6th annual Steps to Wellness luncheon is taking place on Thursday. This educational event is held at the Best Western Gateway Grand. A silent auction precedes the event. The theme this year is the Family Impact Edition. They want to explore what mental health looks...
WCJB
North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Princess Leia, Sandy, Asha, and Squidward
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is a toy and treat loving dog Princess Leia. This pup is always in a playing mood and is looking for a play buddy. Next is...
WCJB
High School Hoops underway with Eastside Tip-Off
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Even though some fall sports are still going strong with their playoffs, it’s time to start recognizing winter athletics. Eastside High School held its 15th Annual Tip-Off on Tuesday with three boys basketball games contested. In the opener, Newberry took down Class 1A-District 6 rival Hawthorne,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Three SBAC members say goodbye
Tuesday night’s School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) meeting became emotional as outgoing members Mildred Russell, Gunnar Paulson, and Chair Robert Hyatt said their goodbyes. Russell made a run for re-election earlier this year but fell short as Diyonne McGraw defeated her to recapture the SBAC District 2 seat.
Comments / 0