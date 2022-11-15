ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Student participants in Mississippi Freedom Trip to reflect on trip at meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students traveled to Holly Springs and Glendora, Mississippi; Elaine, Arkansas; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; and Tallahassee. This is the 15th year the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program Mississippi Freedom Project’s fieldwork trip ran. During the event, student participants, the community members they...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Butler Plaza held Rock the Runway Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A night of fun and fashion graced the runway at Butler Plaza in Gainesville. Rock the Runway Gainesville featured the latest styles from shops in the Butler Plaza and featured local models as well as drinks and appetizers from featured restaurants. The show was emceed by...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua Habitat for Humanity Announces 170th Home Dedication

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alachua Habitat for Humanity’s vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. This week, their vision is one step closer to being reality as they celebrate their 170th home dedication on Friday, November 18th at 9:30 a.m. Alachua Habitat for Humanity...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is turning on the lights this weekend. The annual “Light Up Ocala” event is scheduled from 4 to 9 pm on Saturday. The lighting ceremony starts around 6:30 pm. The theme this year is “jingle all the way” and it’ll...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Tech Tuesday: Swarup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron here at the University of Florida, Electrical Engineering Building with Professor Swarup Bhunia. Swarup, thank you so much for joining us today. Thank you, Melanie, for having me. So tell us, what do you do here at the University...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

One Class at a Time: Gigi Beckham

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Gigi Beckham is a second grade teacher at Archer Elementary. She has been at the school for 10 years, spending 9 of them in first grade. This year she moved to second grade with her students to continue teaching them. “I had this amazing class so I took them with me to second grade. I’m looping up” said Beckham.
ARCHER, FL
WCJB

TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jalyn Stout (Santa Fe)

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Most athletes dream of being the star player on a team, but Santa Fe’s Jalyn Stout only dreams about winning. “A lot of other sports you can do things by yourself and still win,” said Santa Fe senior Jalyn Stout. “Volleyball, everybody has to be on their game. Everybody has to be on the A-game in order for you to actually succeed. You can’t carry a team as just one person. You’re doing it with multiple people. You’re almost thinking what they’re thinking without any communication.”
SANTA FE, FL
WCJB

North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
REDDICK, FL
WCJB

High School Hoops underway with Eastside Tip-Off

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Even though some fall sports are still going strong with their playoffs, it’s time to start recognizing winter athletics. Eastside High School held its 15th Annual Tip-Off on Tuesday with three boys basketball games contested. In the opener, Newberry took down Class 1A-District 6 rival Hawthorne,...
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Three SBAC members say goodbye

Tuesday night’s School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) meeting became emotional as outgoing members Mildred Russell, Gunnar Paulson, and Chair Robert Hyatt said their goodbyes. Russell made a run for re-election earlier this year but fell short as Diyonne McGraw defeated her to recapture the SBAC District 2 seat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy