Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence with a child passenger Saturday evening. According to a release, 36-year-old Heather Buder of Alma Center was arrested after a traffic stop on Broadway Street in the City of Blair at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.
wiproud.com
2 dead by murder/suicide, ex-husband suspected culprit
MARSHFIELD Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two people found dead in a Marshfield home died by murder-suicide, according to information from the Marshfield Police Department. Yesterday morning, law enforcement officers responded for a welfare check on 41-year-old Melissa Wright. At the scene, a vehicle belonging to 48-year-old Heath Heck, Wright’s former...
95.5 FM WIFC
UPDATED: Murder-Suicide Reported in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Police in Marshfield have named the victims of Tuesday’s incident at a home on S Sycamore Avenue and declared the incident a murder-suicide. On Tuesday, officers arrived at the home at about 10:45 AM to find the front door kicked in and other signs of a struggle. During a protective sweep of the house, they found 41-year-old Melissa L Wright and 48-year-old Heath A Heck deceased from gunshot wounds.
Update: Fatal Marshfield shooting was murder-suicide, police say
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org. UPDATED: Police say a shooting at a Marshfield home that left two people dead was a murder-suicide. According to...
WEAU-TV 13
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County Friday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022, around 4:16 p.m. the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 11700 block of State Road (Highway) 93.
onfocus.news
GoFundMe Established for Marshfield Murder Victim’s Family
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – An online fundraiser has been established for the Wright Family. Melissa Wright was murdered earlier this week by her ex-husband, who then took his own life. The Melissa Wright Memorial Fund can be found here. The fundraiser text reads:. “Our deepest sympathies are with the...
onfocus.news
Details Released in Marshfield Murder Case
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 15, 2022 at approximately 10:42am Marshfield Police Officers and Wood County Deputies responded to 309 S. Sycamore Ave in response to a welfare check of a 41-year-old Marshfield woman, Melissa L. Wright. According to a statement from MPD, a co-worker of Melissa called...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports from November 2-17
Walmart loss prevention worker reported that they had assembled a retail theft case for a 30 year old Pittsville female. In total they have identified 14 cases of retail theft from August to November. Loss prevention staff provided the camera footage and reports for all instances. A request for charges will filed with the Marathon County DA’s Office for retail theft.
UPMATTERS
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
onfocus.news
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
nbc15.com
Thousands of dollars in drugs seized during Adams Co. search
TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - A search conducted in Adams County resulted in thousands of dollars in drugs being recovered and a string of charges being filed against three individuals, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday. A search took place Tuesday on the 1800 block of Elm...
onfocus.news
Two Adults Found Dead with Apparent Gunshot Wounds
OnFocus (Marshfield) According to a press release from the Marshfield Police Department. On November 15th at about 10:42am Marshfield officers along with Wood County Deputies responded to a residence located in the City of Marshfield. Upon arrival the officers found the front door of the residence damaged consistent with a break-in. A protective sweep of the residence was completed, during which an adult female and adult male was found deceased of apparent gunshot wounds.
hubcitytimes.com
Two dead in Marshfield from gunshot wounds
MARSHFIELD – Two people are dead in Marshfield – the apparent victims of gunshot wounds. According to a Marshfield Police Department news release, Marshfield officers – along with Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies – responded shortly before 11 a.m. on Nov. 15 to a residence in the city of Marshfield.
wrcitytimes.com
Body found in Town of Grant identified
STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
WSAW
Murder victim’s brother shares his sister’s story to raise awareness for domestic abuse
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Two adults were found dead in a home in Marshfield on Tuesday. Police called it a murder-suicide involving a man who killed his ex-wife. The Marshfield Police Department received a call from a co-worker who was concerned after 41-year-old mother of two Melissa Wright didn’t show up for work. Marshfield police went to the residence for a wellness check and discovered the bodies inside.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Man with a Knife
The Marshfield Police Department responded to reports of a man with a knife. An anonymous caller had called to report a man walking around the building with a knife in his hand and knocking on people's doors. Additionally, a caller reported a man acting bizarre and holding a knife in a parking lot in the 1500 block of W. McMillian Street.
Wausau area births, Nov. 18
Thomas and Nicole Diedrick announce the birth of their daughter Kora Kay, born at 3:43 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022. Kora weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Justin and Adria Pagel announce the birth of their daughter Ella Mae, born Nov. 10, 2022. Luis and Cheyenne Ochoa announce the birth of their...
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
An investigation is underway in Portage County after a body was discovered lying along a roadway in the town of Grant. Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to a report of a person lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered the person was deceased. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review crime scene tape surrounded the area for hours on Saturday.
WSAW
Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Wausau duplex Friday morning. The Wausau Fire Department responded to a home on the corner of S 12th Ave and Thomas St just after 8 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
Comments / 1