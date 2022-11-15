ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them with coats and blankets as they arrived before dawn on a cold,...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bryan College Station Eagle

Lottery numbers from November 14

5-15-21-34-36-43 Estimated jackpot: $14.25 million. Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy