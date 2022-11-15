Read full article on original website
Thanks and giving: Rotary Club of Aggieland prepares to donate, deliver 500 Thanksgiving meals
The Rotary Club of Aggieland is preparing to donate and deliver 500 Thanksgiving meal baskets to families in need on Friday. Volunteers will gather at A&M Church of Christ to package the meals to be delivered across the Brazos Valley. This marks the 24th year the Rotary Club of Aggieland...
Things to know today: GOP 1 seat away from House majority; Hobbs defeats Lake in Arizona; Grammy nominations
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Nov....
Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them with coats and blankets as they arrived before dawn on a cold,...
Lottery numbers from November 14
5-15-21-34-36-43 Estimated jackpot: $14.25 million. Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
