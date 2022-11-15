Health experts remind young athletes to pay attention to heart health

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — With high school sports in full swing, health experts want to remind young athletes to pay attention to their hearts.

Exercise is beneficial to heart health, but it can also put stress on the heart.

Experts like Dr. Xiaoke Liu, a cardiologist with Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, say some heart conditions like arrhythmia can show themselves while athletes are exercising.

Dr. Liu says there are warning signs of heart conditions.

“I would pay attention to the pattern,” says Dr. Liu. “If, all of a sudden, your heart rate starts to speed up, I think it’s time to check it out.”

Dr. Liu also says athletes should get checked out if their heart rate feels irregular.

