bikepacking.com
How to Fit 180mm Brake Rotors on Flat-Mount Frames/Forks
Originally a road standard, flat-mount disc brakes have become the norm for hydraulic drop-bar groupsets. This comes with a common limit of 160mm for the brake rotors, which can be inadequate for bikepacking. Find some background on the topic and details on two aftermarket adapters designed to allow larger 180mm discs on many framesets here…
bikepacking.com
Collective Reward #138: Limited Edition Spurcycle Bells
We have a stash of limited edition Spurcycle Bells featuring a couple of lovely fall colors, and four lucky folks will be taking one home for our 138th Collective Reward giveaway. Learn more about one of our favorite bells on the market and how to win one here…. Helping kick...
bikepacking.com
Friday Debrief: Alexandera’s AZT Video, Beatbox Bag, Chromag Pedals, and More…
We started “The Debrief” on our YouTube channel last year as a way of highlighting the week’s news and things that caught our attention on the website, in the conversation, and elsewhere around the community. To take this a step further, we’re posting a weekly Debrief here on the site to highlight all of those things and more, including upcoming events and interesting things our readers shared in the comments. Check out this week’s findings below.
bikepacking.com
Brother Cycles Mr Wooden Prototype Build + Video
Photos by Tom Farrell (@fomtaz) We love a good build video, and the crew at The Woods Cyclery in England’s New Forest has shot some of our favorites to date. For their latest release, they teamed up with Brother Cycles to document the build of a prototype 650B canti-equipped Mr Wooden for our friend Tom Farrell, the co-owner of the shop, who was instrumental in developing the bike. You can check out a behind-the-scenes view of the build and its lovely hodgepodge of old and new bits below, as well as some dreamy riding shots from Tom’s first spins aboard his freshly finished Mr Wooden.
bikepacking.com
New SYNCROS Bikepacking Bags Range
Syncros just launched a line of bikepacking bags with some interesting features, including a welded flip-opening top tube bag, a gravel-forward holster seat pack, and more. Find details on everything here…. Syncros, Scott Sports’ house component and accessory brand, just launched their very own lineup of bikepacking bags for 2023....
bikepacking.com
Reader’s Rig: Christian’s Crust ScapeBot
Words and photos by Christian Meinke (@chridesbikes) Hey, I’m Christian. I’m originally from a small town near the Baltic Sea in northeast Germany, but I moved to Berlin 22 years ago, where I live with my wife and two kids. I design digital products for a living. Problem-solving and getting down to the nitty-gritty are things that I enjoy most.
