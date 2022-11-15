Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
First freeze of the season for many across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Many were expecting to see the first light freeze of the season. Bryan / College Station remained above freezing Saturday night. Cities tend to stay slightly warmer than surrounding...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Thanks and giving: Rotary Club of Aggieland prepares to donate, deliver 500 Thanksgiving meals
The Rotary Club of Aggieland is preparing to donate and deliver 500 Thanksgiving meal baskets to families in need on Friday. Volunteers will gather at A&M Church of Christ to package the meals to be delivered across the Brazos Valley. This marks the 24th year the Rotary Club of Aggieland...
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Holiday magic coming to life with Voices for Children's Holiday Toy Drive
Voices for Children is aspiring to keep the magic of the holiday season alive for children in foster care during its annual Holiday Toy Drive. “While the holidays are a joyous time for many of us, they can be quite stressful for children and teens in foster care,” a Voices for Children’s press release said. “To make the holidays a little brighter for children involved in the child welfare system, Voices for Children is holding a Holiday Toy Drive.”
A Friendly Reminder To Texas: Keep An Eye Out For Giant Trains
When you a set of train tracks; keep in mind... there might be something flying down the tracks soon & when that train comes, it's best advised you move out of the way. Last thing you want is to get stuck and your car gets hit; that would really ruin your day.
Bryan College Station Eagle
How Texas school leaders hope anonymous reporting tools can keep students safe
DALLAS — One way school leaders are working to prevent campus violence is through anonymous reporting tools. Bullying, sexual harassment, suicidal ideation, threats of violence — these are all types of reports that students are urged to report through these systems. Texas schools use a variety of such...
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly
Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas Gov. Abbott wants investigation into Election Day problems in Harris County
FORT WORTH — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday asked the attorney general’s office and Texas Rangers to investigate Election Day problems in Harris County. Four poll locations opened late, machines malfunctioned, and some sites ran out of ballots on Nov. 8. On Wednesday morning, workers were still counting emergency ballots, according to Houston Public Media.
Click2Houston.com
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them with coats and blankets as they arrived before dawn on a cold,...
Applications open for program that helps Texans pay their utility bills
The program makes direct payments to utility companies for electricity, gas, propane, water and wastewater bills, and the assistance doesn't have to be paid back.
New Texas bill aimed at Austin’s guaranteed income program
Austin could become the last Texas city to enact a guaranteed income program if a bill filed Monday becomes law.
Bill introduced to legalize casinos and sports betting in Texas
The next Texas Legislative Session won't begin until January, but some politicians are getting a head start on what they want to see done in the next window.
Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Texas? You Might Be Surprised
We've all heard the saying before: one man's trash is another man's treasure. Consider the past time of dumpster diving. Texas as a whole has to be a popular state for this activity. Just think of all the dumpsters at the mall, shopping centers, and office buildings. That's a whole bunch of diving to do.
DPS: Texas teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two Texas teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
Local students react to pause of student debt forgiveness plan after ruled unconstitutional
As of Friday, The Department of Education is no longer accepting applications for the student loan relief program since it was blocked a day before.
CBS Austin
U.S. Border Patrol wants to broaden its arrest powers in Texas
One week after winning re-election, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doubling down on his efforts to fight illegal immigration. He's rallying his partners in Operation Lone Star to defend Texas against what he calls "an invasion of America's southern border." Meanwhile a Texas Senate committee is considering a proposed state partnership with one federal agency to address this issue.
The 7 women on death row in Texas
Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lottery numbers from November 14
5-15-21-34-36-43 Estimated jackpot: $14.25 million. Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
Texas lawmakers target property taxes, election fraud and transgender people in new legislation
Texas lawmakers filed more than 800 bills pertaining to an array of matters ahead of the 2023 session.
