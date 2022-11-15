ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First freeze of the season for many across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Many were expecting to see the first light freeze of the season. Bryan / College Station remained above freezing Saturday night. Cities tend to stay slightly warmer than surrounding...
Holiday magic coming to life with Voices for Children's Holiday Toy Drive

Voices for Children is aspiring to keep the magic of the holiday season alive for children in foster care during its annual Holiday Toy Drive. “While the holidays are a joyous time for many of us, they can be quite stressful for children and teens in foster care,” a Voices for Children’s press release said. “To make the holidays a little brighter for children involved in the child welfare system, Voices for Children is holding a Holiday Toy Drive.”
How Texas school leaders hope anonymous reporting tools can keep students safe

DALLAS — One way school leaders are working to prevent campus violence is through anonymous reporting tools. Bullying, sexual harassment, suicidal ideation, threats of violence — these are all types of reports that students are urged to report through these systems. Texas schools use a variety of such...
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
Texas Gov. Abbott wants investigation into Election Day problems in Harris County

FORT WORTH — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday asked the attorney general’s office and Texas Rangers to investigate Election Day problems in Harris County. Four poll locations opened late, machines malfunctioned, and some sites ran out of ballots on Nov. 8. On Wednesday morning, workers were still counting emergency ballots, according to Houston Public Media.
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them with coats and blankets as they arrived before dawn on a cold,...
Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Texas? You Might Be Surprised

We've all heard the saying before: one man's trash is another man's treasure. Consider the past time of dumpster diving. Texas as a whole has to be a popular state for this activity. Just think of all the dumpsters at the mall, shopping centers, and office buildings. That's a whole bunch of diving to do.
U.S. Border Patrol wants to broaden its arrest powers in Texas

One week after winning re-election, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doubling down on his efforts to fight illegal immigration. He's rallying his partners in Operation Lone Star to defend Texas against what he calls "an invasion of America's southern border." Meanwhile a Texas Senate committee is considering a proposed state partnership with one federal agency to address this issue.
Lottery numbers from November 14

5-15-21-34-36-43 Estimated jackpot: $14.25 million. Note: These numbers are not official. Verify with the Texas Lottery Commission at texaslottery.com.
