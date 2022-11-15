Read full article on original website
coloradosun.com
Colorado’s mental health system ill-equipped to handle adopted children with severe trauma
Families take photos with newly adopted children on Nov. 4, 2022, National Adoption Day, in Denver. Eighteen families formally adopted 20 children at the event. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five.
Colorado and the "Tripledemic"
Larry Gill is glad to have his daughter home. "She was hard to keep sitting up. She was wanting to lay down. She was whimpering." Five-year-old Feyona came down with RSV. Her complexion was gray and her fever up. She was having breathing trouble. She was a very sick little girl last week. "I had asthma as a kid, and so I noticed, like to not breathe, but to see her where she literally wasn't able to breathe," Gill said. "They had to put her on six liters of oxygen when she left the doctor's appointment in the ambulance." That ambulance took...
Nearly half of Colorado renters are cost-burdened
Colorado is tied for the sixth-highest share of renters paying more than 35% of their income on rent. It is tied with Mississippi and New Jersey, with 43% of renters officially cost-burdened.
cpr.org
Colorado air regulators vastly underestimated ozone pollution from some oil and gas operations due to a data error
Colorado air regulators withdrew large parts of a draft plan to cut ozone pollution Friday, acknowledging that it underestimated emissions coming from some oil and gas drilling and hydraulic fracturing operations. The admission, detailed in a notice sent to state air commissioners, sends regulators back to the drawing board as...
Payments up to $1,500 being sent to some Colorado residents
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for Colorado taxpayers you'll want to hear: You're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control — for Colorado’s criminals
A federal court ruling has drawn a brighter line between the right to arms for law-abiding citizens — and the need for strict laws to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. The ruling underscores the folly of Colorado’s legislature in watering down those laws. As reported...
US Postal Service reviewing trucking company's safety record after deadly crash
DENVER — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is now reviewing the safety record of a trucking company it contracts with that was involved in a crash in northern Colorado that left a family of five dead. This comes after a 9NEWS investigation revealed a history of drivers with Caminantes Trucking getting behind the wheel without valid commercial driver’s licenses.
coloradosun.com
Failed twice: Colorado foster kids who are adopted often end up back in the child welfare system
Kya, 10, is one of the six children Michelle Schuldt has adopted from Colorado’s child welfare system. Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six. D’Borah Israel went to live with her foster mother at age 2, rescued...
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
Pueblo voters complain about campaigns harassing them to cure ballots
Wednesday is the deadline in Colorado for all overseas and military ballots to be received and for any signature discrepancies on ballots to be fixed.
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
Campaign concedes defeat of third-party alcohol delivery in Colorado, celebrates victory of wine in groceries
The campaign behind the push to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol in Colorado conceded defeat in one and celebrated victory in the other. “We’re pleased that Coloradans will soon be able to pick up a bottle of wine when purchasing groceries," Rick Reiter, campaign director for Wine in Grocery Stores, said in a statement. "Consumer habits are evolving, and it was inevitable that either this election, or one soon thereafter, that Colorado would become the 40th state to have wine in grocery stores."
PLANetizen
Affordable Housing Measure Passes in Colorado
Voters in Colorado approved a proposal to allocate existing tax revenue to supporting affordable housing, according to an article by Tatiana Flowers and Jesse Paul in the Colorado Sun. “Proposition 123 will set aside up to 0.1% of taxable income each year for affordable housing. That’s estimated to be $145...
Starbucks workers plan strikes at 100 US stores, 4 in Colorado
DENVER — Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they're going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day,...
Colorado woman charged in Capitol riot sentenced
COLORADO, USA — A Colorado woman whose boyfriend previously pleaded guilty to parading inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the same charge, according to federal court documents. Jennifer Horvath pleaded guilty on August 12 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
Colorado's Most Dangerous Cities
Colorado has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Colorado, USA.By Svgalbertian - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
CO-3 voters tell county clerk they're being harassed to cure ballots
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Voters are telling the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder that national groups are harassing them to fix issues with their ballots so they can be counted in the close race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz said one young voter...
Colorado Springs Independent
Democrats keep control of all levers of power in Colorado, El Paso County stays red
Despite El Paso County voters’ loyalty to the GOP, Colorado reasserted its status as a blue state in the Nov. 8 election, reelecting Democrats in all statewide offices, including Gov. Jared Polis. In fact, Polis walloped Republican Heidi Ganahl by a 57-41 margin and tallied just 4 percentage points...
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado wins over $8 million in multistate Google settlement
This story originally appeared in the Iowa Capital Dispatch. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and 38 other attorneys general reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, their offices announced Monday. Colorado will receive $8.3 million from the settlement. “Google told...
This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
