The best home surround sound systems of 2022
These are the features of home theater systems you don’t want to miss out on.
laptopmag.com
Kensington G1000P USB-C Mini Dock review: Less is more?
Kensington’s hybrid USB-C hub is the perfect fit for ultra-portable Windows laptops, MacBooks, and Chromebooks that need a few extra ports, but it sacrifices potential slots for a tiny form factor. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pros. +. Pocketable, compact design. +. 85W Power Delivery.
Cambridge Audio's Award-winning CX61 and CX81 amps are on sale ahead of Black Friday
Lowest-ever prices on 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award winners! Grab the deal now at Amazon, Cambridge Audio and specialist audio retailers...
9to5Mac
Astropad Studio adds new ‘Magic Gestures’ and Apple Pencil Hover support on macOS through M2 iPad Pro
Astropad Studio has received an update today with a number of handy new features. Headlining the release is Apple Pencil Hover coming to your favorite desktop creative apps through the M2 iPad Pro. There are also new Magic Gestures and 3D sculpting support in Blender and ZBrush. Astropad Studio 5.2...
TechRadar
The best Samsung Black Friday soundbar deal so far offers Dolby Atmos for less
After a good Black Friday soundbar deal? This surround sound system from Samsung is currently on sale at Best Buy, and it looks like you’re getting a lot for the money. Previously $799, the Samsung HW-Q750B is now just $479 (opens in new tab), making for a tempting $320 saving on this multi-part audio system.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
The Bowers & Wilkins Px8: a great-sounding wireless over-ear headphone for the most discriminating listeners
The leather-clad Bowers & Wilkins Px8 wireless noise-canceling over-ear headphone is a decidedly luxe take on the company's recently released Px7 S2, sharing design elements but adding nicer materials and exotic drivers for even more detailed high end sound.
The Polk MagniFi 2 soundbar is now just £199 at Richer Sounds – that's a discount of £300!
Big Black Friday savings on a punchy soundbar that includes a 3D Audio Mode with virtual height channels.
notebookcheck.net
Higole Gole1 R: Mini-PC arrives on Kickstarter with a built-in display and HDMI 2.1 connectivity
Higole has introduced the Gole1 R, half mini-PC and half tablet. With a 5.5-inch panel adorning its top panel, the Gole1 R resembles a regular mini-PC on its four other sides. As such, the device is operable without an external monitor, although you will still need other peripherals like a mouse and keyboard. Surprisingly, Higole has also included a small battery, making the Gole1 R portable in all senses of the word.
Pro-Ject launches two compact yet versatile stereo integrated amplifiers
Project's two new integrated amps are powerful and versatile, with more connections than a little black book.
laptopmag.com
The Sonic Lamb headphones are unlike anything you’ve heard (or felt) before
Early impressions of the Sonic Lamb headphones are encouraging. The subtle haptics delivered through the hybrid driver structure give you an unprecedented level of immersion that could disrupt the over-ear headphones market. The Sonic Lamb headphones: an interesting name with an even more interesting concept. On its Indiegogo page, the...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 draw closer to launch
Word of the OnePlus Pad first surfaced over a year ago, with the company filing a trademark for that name. Since then, word of what will be OnePlus's first-ever tablet has proven elusive, but it now appears the project is still in the works. As revealed by Max Jambor, the...
The Windows Club
How to connect a USB printer manually in Windows 11?
The experience of connecting hardware devices to computers can vary across the hardware and systems. USB Printers, especially, haven’t typically been super convenient to connect with a Windows computer. Although Microsoft has done everything in its power to make the printer connecting experience seamless, people still run into all kinds of issues. In this article, we will walk you through the steps you need to take to connect a USB printer manually to your Windows 11/10 PC.
Yamaha unveils flagship high-end planar magnetic headphones
Yamaha is about to return to the field of planar magnetic headphones. But will the YH-5000SE live up to past glories?
OnePlus Nord N300 5G Review: Just Enough Bang For The Buck
OnePlus Nord N300 5G makes a value play with 5G connectivity and baseline midrange features in a T-Mobile exclusive in the United States.
The Best Luxury Gifts for Everyone On Your Holiday List, From Smart Ovens to ‘Designer Cookies’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Got money burning a hole in your pocket? If you’re shopping for someone who loves the finer things in life (regardless o the price tag), we’ve rounded up the best luxury gifts both priceless and spendy.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Host Gifts for All Occasions, from Stylish Doormats to Star-Approved Spa EssentialsThe Best Online Florists for Holiday Bouquets, Wreaths, Centerpieces and MoreThese Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals on Beauty, Holiday Gifts, Tech and More (Updating) Whether...
laptopmag.com
Laptop Mag CES 2023 Awards: How to submit your product
Laptop Mag is now accepting submissions for its upcoming CES 2023 Awards. From groundbreaking design to top-notch performance, along with innovative user experiences, now's your chance to be celebrated for pushing the limits of the tech industry. Think your product has what it takes to take home Best of Show?...
livingetc.com
LG S95QR soundbar review: a revamped system for surround sound thrills
Soundbars are ten a penny at the moment, as each company brings out a bigger and better version to try and beat the competition. LG’s S95QR has undergone a revamp, and with an enormous subwoofer in addition to two speakers, they promise a cinema-style surround sound for your home for optimal viewing experience.
ZDNet
Level up your listening: Best wireless surround sound systems
To truly immerse yourself in the action of your favorite movies, games, and songs, you need the right sound system to keep up with every twist and turn. That is where you need the best wireless surround sound system to level up your listening experience. There are many wireless surround...
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile ray-tracing targeting 30 FPS when playing Arena Breakout
MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9200 SoC will begin shipping on flagship smartphones by early next year to succeed last year's Dimensity 9000. The latest design is notable for integrating hardware-accelerated ray-tracing on a mobile platform. The feature should be especially appealing on gaming-centric smartphones like the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate which was announced alongside the Dimensity 9200 last week.
