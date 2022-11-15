Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Slightly warmer Thursday, arctic air returns Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are expected to remain below average, although slightly warmer tomorrow afternoon, but our next blast of cold air follows right behind. Skies will begin to clear overnight tonight with light winds. Temps will fall into the 20s to lower 30s, with a low of 27 in Lubbock.
fox34.com
Warmest temperatures of the week today, coldest temperatures of the week tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finally having sunny skies and warm(er) temperatures throughout today. Another cold start to the morning though, with winds picking up from the southwest around 15 to 20 mph. Still cool this afternoon, but making progress for the week with temperatures topping out in the mid 50s. Overall a breezy day with lots of sunshine.
fox34.com
Quiet and cold weather today, Friday may bring rain and snow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures today will feel like yesterday, just a bit warmer. We’ll be mostly cloudy for most of the morning and then in the afternoon, we expect partly sunny skies. The morning cloud cover will keep most of us in the 20s and 30s. Light winds today coming from the north around 5 to 10 mph. This afternoon, temperatures will warm up with highs in the upper 40s.
fox34.com
Colder weather to remain through the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clear skies and cold temperatures again overnight for all the South Plains. Temps in the teens will blanket the north and northwest counties while the remainder of the region will experience lows from 20 to 28 degrees. Tuesday will be less windy, sunny, and slightly warmer...
KCBD
Few light wintry showers possible
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another cold front moves through the South Plains area this morning. Lubbock area temperatures generally will peak around midday, and then gradually fall through the afternoon. Also falling, potentially, rain drops and snow flakes. Sprinkles and even a few snowflakes may fall in and near Lubbock...
fox34.com
Texas Mac Shack trying to get back on the road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You can help a small business stay afloat after a crash nearly took it out of commission. The Texas Mac Shack is trying to get back on the road after the trailer rolled over 10 days ago. Two Texas Tech students own the food truck and they say their situation has become observedly more difficult since the crash.
Texas Family Grows Spice Worth $9,000 a Pound
Out in the sleepy West Texas City of Tahoka, population 2500 people, the most luxurious spice in the world is being grown. If you ever get to visit Taoka, which is just a few miles south of Lubbock, Texas, you'll run into Meraki Meadows farm. A family-owned farm run by...
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
fox34.com
Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, and some Lubbock residents are reporting they felt its effects. The earthquake took place at 3:32 p.m., about 45km west of Pecos at a depth of 5km, according to Earthquaketrack.com. While earthquakes in that area are...
fox34.com
Dillard’s expanding in South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, today announced that Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas.
Lubbock’s Mama Josie’s Finishes Its Upgrade & It’s Beautiful
We all know and love Josie's, no matter if it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Well, one location might look a little different than we are used to. Back in June, Wes told us about the upgrades that were going on at Josie's. It first started when they were going to add a second floor but we weren't expecting all these changes.
fox34.com
‘Facelift after 50 years:’ Dillard’s announces expansion at South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After serving the South Plains for five decades, Dillard’s is expanding into a new, larger store that will replace its two current locations. The store’s owner, Macerich, made the announcement Tuesday morning. The flagship 220,000-square-foot store will take over the former Sears site on the southwest side of the mall.
A West Texas family farm grows the most expensive spice in the world
A family-owned farm in Tahoka specializes in growing in the most expensive spice in the world, saffron.
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in overnight pedestrian crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday morning. Just after midnight, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 4900 block of North Loop 289. Officers found a male pedestrian that had been struck by a...
fox34.com
Lubbock city leaders plan to ‘hit the ground running’ with new road construction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following the passage of the $200 million road bond proposal on Nov. 8, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the plan to build the roads over the next several years. “In an ideal world, we’d build all of these in the first year,” City Engineer...
fox34.com
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic and a white Ford in the westbound lanes of 34th Street and Elgin Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call at 8:22 p.m. Two moderate injuries and one minor injury have...
Lubbock’s Dillard’s Department Stores Will Undergo Move in South Plains Mall
Lubbock's Dillard's Department Stores (6002 Slide Road, South Plains Mall) will both move into the former Sears location inside South Plains Mall, converging both the Men's and Women's locations into one large flagship store, according to a Press Release issued by PRNewswire today (November 15, 2022). The former Sears location...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Anton mourns loss of Coach Matthew Hoover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Grief counselors will be at the school in Anton today to help students and staff deal with the loss of Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover. He passed away over the weekend. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family. LPD launching...
There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season
The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
fox34.com
Roadway reopened on Hwy. 87 at 114th street after car fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Woodrow Fire Department shut down the northbound access road off Hwy. 87 at 114th Street due to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning. The fire was called in at 9:10 a.m. As of 10:25 a.m., the roadway was reopened. There is no word on injuries or...
