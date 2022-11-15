Read full article on original website
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
infomeddnews.com
The 5 Most Common Signs and Symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome is a disorder characterized by an irresistible urge to move one’s legs. This urge is often accompanied by a sense of discomfort or even pain. The symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome are typically worse at night, making it difficult for sufferers to get a good night’s sleep. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it is thought to be linked to problems with the nervous system.
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women
Feeling tired, gaining or losing a few pounds, or having trouble sleeping? If so, you have plenty of company. These common complaints can be symptoms of a myriad of conditions, including disorders of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how do you know whether or not to be concerned?
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for an irregular heartbeat?
Medications for an irregular heartbeat — known as arrhythmia — aim to treat symptoms and prevent damage to a person’s heart and other organs. Depending on the type of arrhythmia, medication can help slow or regulate a person’s heartbeat. Arrhythmias affect. 1.5–5% — of the population,...
MedicineNet.com
Can Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause Myositis?
Myositis or muscle swelling is a group of chronic diseases that can cause muscle weakness and pain. It can be caused by injuries, infections, certain medications, or autoimmune conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA). RA affects multiple systems and can manifest itself in various ways. A rare side effect of...
Healthline
Dehydration and Your Lung Health
Dehydration affects nearly every system in the body, and the lungs are no exception. Not taking in enough fluids can impact your ability to breathe deeply and cause significant respiratory distress if you are severely dehydrated. If you’re healthy, your body should compensate for mild dehydration. However, if you’re dehydrated...
Reasons Why You Are Waking Up Dizzy
Despite being a frequent sensation among many people, dizziness can impact your daily life, especially if feeling imbalanced occurs most mornings.
Healthline
Throat Symptoms in Asthma: Tightness, Swelling, Reflux, and More
Swelling or tightness in your throat may be a symptom of asthma, but it could also be due to a co-occurring condition like GERD or vocal cord dysfunction. In some cases, it could signal a severe allergic reaction. Asthma, a common lung condition, is perhaps best known for symptoms such...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Cryptococcosis?
Cryptococcosis is the most common fungus that causes severe infection around the world. Cryptococcosis is caused by the fungi Cryptococcus neoformans and Cryptococcus gattii. Common signs and symptoms of cryptococcosis include:. Symptoms of brain infection (cryptococcal meningitis) In people with weakened immune systems, the infection may spread to the brain....
What Are The Symptoms Of A Deviated Septum?
Deviated septums are one of the most common nose deformities, with up to 80% of people having a noticeable septal deviation. Some may not be aware of it.
Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes
Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
Is It a Headache or Brain Tumor? When to See a Doctor for Headaches
Not all headaches require urgent medical attention, but some can be a sign of a serious condition.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
cohaitungchi.com
Do Thyroid Disorders Cause Forgetfulness and Brain Fog?
Thyroid disorders can cause difficulty with energy, concentration, and memory—often described as “brain fog.”. This article explains the link between thyroid function and memory, as well as how hypothyroidism (low thyroid function) and hyperthyroidism (high thyroid function) can mimic the symptoms of dementia. Thyroid and Memory. Your...
cohaitungchi.com
Connection Between High Blood Pressure and Headaches
Because they can be so common, it can be hard to pin down the exact cause of a headache. Was it something you ate, stress from work, too little sleep, a medical condition you don’t know you have, or something else altogether?. While we can’t get into everything here,...
Inside Nova
New Drug Could Ease Parkinson's-Related Constipation
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental drug may help people with Parkinson's disease find relief from constant constipation -- a common and troublesome feature of the disease. In a trial involving 150 people with Parkinson's and chronic constipation, researchers found that patients given the drug for a...
cancerhealth.com
Treating Breathing Problems in People with Cancer
People with advanced cancer can have a host of symptoms that harm their quality of life. For those with trouble breathing, called dyspnea, drugs called corticosteroids are often prescribed to provide relief. But in a new study—the largest ever clinical trial of steroids for dyspnea caused by advanced cancer—these drugs...
cohaitungchi.com
Warning Signs of Pulmonary Hypertension and How To Treat It
Pulmonary hypertension is high blood pressure that affects the arteries and veins of the lungs and, eventually, the right side of the heart. Because the disease worsens over time and has no cure, it’s important to understand the warning signs, diagnosis and treatment. What Is Pulmonary Hypertension?. Pulmonary hypertension...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stage 4 Ewing’s sarcoma?
Ewing’s sarcoma (ES) is a rare form of cancer that affects the bones or soft tissues surrounding the bones. Stage 4 ES is the most advanced stage of the disease. It indicates the cancer has spread to distant tissues and organs. During the early stages of ES, a person...
Medical News Today
How to tell the difference between bursitis and arthritis
Bursitis and arthritis are conditions that affect the joints. While bursitis and arthritis symptoms can be similar, they have different causes and vary in location and duration. Identifying the cause of a person’s symptoms can help a doctor determine the best treatment. Joint pain may be due to different...
