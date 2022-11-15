Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 4:47 p.m. EST
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay club, is subdued by patrons. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons. Police Chief Adrian Vasquez says two firearms were found at the scene at Club Q after the Saturday night shooting. On its Facebook page, the club called it a “hate attack.” Investigators were still determining a motive, and the shooting was being investigated whether it should be prosecuted as a hate crime. The El Paso County district attorney said charges against the suspect, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, will likely include first-degree murder.
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
ComicBook
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
Teen bassoonist from Ukraine makes Carnegie Hall debut
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Imagine fleeing your war-torn homeland of Ukraine and coming to the US with dreams of becoming a professional musician in the states. That’s the journey of a 16-year-old Ukrainian bassoonist who just made his debut at Carnegie Hall. Each one of the teenaged musicians of the New York Youth Symphony are […]
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 12-18, 2022
From the discovery of a mural suspected to have been created by British street artist Banksy on a building destroyed by fighting in Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, of Ukraine, to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands before their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
Rethinking ‘Run, Hide, Fight’
Last night, at least five people were killed and 25 were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The venue, Club Q, has been described as a “second home full of chosen family,” a safe space for people to be who they are. No more. The motive of the attacker remains unclear, but officials are investigating whether the attack should be classed as a hate crime. It comes against a backdrop of continuing threats and vilification of the LGBTQ community and transgender teens, and the rise of hostile protests at gay-rights parades and events.
Canada sanctions ex-Haiti president and prime ministers
Canada has expanded its economic sanctions freezing the Canadian assets of Haitian political elites to now include former president Michel Martelly and former prime ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Céant
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
