Ithaca, NY

i100rocks.com

Owego Police respond to gunshot victim Tuesday night

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Tioga County. Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim. Emergency Services stabilized the 29-year-old, and he was transported to a hospital. He was treated and later released. Officials determined the injury was an accidental discharge. Officials recovered the firearm used in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man indicted for May burglary; auto part theft

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted following an incident in May of 2022 where police say he burglarized a Southside auto shop and stole catalytic converters. According to the indictment, Jeremy R. Cornell is facing three charges against him for an act that took place on May 17, 2022. The counts […]
ELMIRA, NY
Shore News Network

Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse

UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
i100rocks.com

Part of Hudson Street will close Thursday in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road closure on tap Thursday in Ithaca. The 200 block of Hudson Street will close between Pleasant and Prospect Streets to install water and sewer service to an apartment building. Pleasant and Prospect Streets will remain open. There will be no water service interruption during the work. It happens from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow.
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Shotgun, electronics stolen from man's home

Tioga Township, Pa. — An 80-year-old Tioga County man reported to police that someone had broken into his home and stole a number of items totaling up to $400. Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield said they were dispached to a home on the 17,000 block of Route 287 in Tioga Township on Oct. 26 at 12 a.m. An investigation revealed that an unknown person had entered the victim's residence. Items stolen included a flat screen TV valued at $150, a computer also valued at $150, and a 20-gauge shotgun valued at $100. Police said DNA samples were discovered at the scene and submitted to the lab for identification analysis. If you have information about the burglary, contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
MANSFIELD, PA
TheDailyBeast

Gas Leak Call Leads to Grim Murder-Suicide Discovery

An early morning call reporting a gas leak turned into a full blown murder investigation on Wednesday when authorities walked into a home containing five dead bodies. Phoenix firefighters arrived to the residence near 7th and Northern avenues around 8 a.m. to discover two adults and three children with “obvious signs of trauma,” according to police, ultimately determining that the gas leak occurred after the relatives had died. Detectives are investigating the death of the family as an apparent murder-suicide, according to ABC15 Phoenix. “This scene is a complete tragedy behind us,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz told AZ Family Digital News....
PHOENIX, NY
i100rocks.com

Homer woman faces grand larceny charge

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Homer woman faces a felony in Cortlandville. State Troopers responded to a report of a theft at Walmart on Bennie Road Friday. They say 37-year-old Ashley Jenkins failed to scan more than $1,000 of merchandise in the self-checkout lane. She was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny. She will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 28th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
ELMIRA, NY
Newswatch 16

Fire damages house in Bradford County

ATHENS, Pa. — A fire damaged a house in Bradford County Monday evening. Flames sparked in the home on Spruce Street in Athens around 6:45 p.m. A viewer sent us video from the fire scene. There's no word on what caused Monday's fire, but authorities say everyone made it...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira

9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Car slams into Chemung Co. Sheriff's deputy car on I-86

(WENY)--A Chemung County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a call for assistance on I 86 for a car-deer accident. The incident happened on Saturday, November 12th a little after 6:30 PM. What happens next is jaw-dropping. The Sheriff's deputy was helping three people broken down on the side emergency lane of...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Starbucks workers striking today at Ithaca Commons shop

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Employees at the Ithaca Commons Starbucks are on strike. Workers are taking part in a nationwide protest today, demanding the company fully staff unionized stores. Starbucks Workers United says over 100 locations are participating. The coffee company closed its Collegetown shop in June, citing low...
ITHACA, NY

