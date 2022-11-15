Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
i100rocks.com
Owego Police respond to gunshot victim Tuesday night
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Shots fired in Tioga County. Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim. Emergency Services stabilized the 29-year-old, and he was transported to a hospital. He was treated and later released. Officials determined the injury was an accidental discharge. Officials recovered the firearm used in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Owego man injured by accidental gun shot
Yesterday, at around 7:50 p.m., the Owego Police Department responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street to attend to a gun shot victim.
NewsChannel 36
Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
Elmira man indicted for May burglary; auto part theft
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted following an incident in May of 2022 where police say he burglarized a Southside auto shop and stole catalytic converters. According to the indictment, Jeremy R. Cornell is facing three charges against him for an act that took place on May 17, 2022. The counts […]
Police looking for Windsor burglary suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Windsor burglary suspect.
State Police at Endwell Find a Sad Story on “Inspection Sticker”
A brief tale of despair was scrawled on a fake vehicle inspection sticker discovered by state troopers based in Endwell. New York State Police posted a photo of the handwritten message on social media Wednesday. Inside the yellow block where official text normally would be found was a note in...
Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
i100rocks.com
Part of Hudson Street will close Thursday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road closure on tap Thursday in Ithaca. The 200 block of Hudson Street will close between Pleasant and Prospect Streets to install water and sewer service to an apartment building. Pleasant and Prospect Streets will remain open. There will be no water service interruption during the work. It happens from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. tomorrow.
Shotgun, electronics stolen from man's home
Tioga Township, Pa. — An 80-year-old Tioga County man reported to police that someone had broken into his home and stole a number of items totaling up to $400. Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield said they were dispached to a home on the 17,000 block of Route 287 in Tioga Township on Oct. 26 at 12 a.m. An investigation revealed that an unknown person had entered the victim's residence. Items stolen included a flat screen TV valued at $150, a computer also valued at $150, and a 20-gauge shotgun valued at $100. Police said DNA samples were discovered at the scene and submitted to the lab for identification analysis. If you have information about the burglary, contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Gas Leak Call Leads to Grim Murder-Suicide Discovery
An early morning call reporting a gas leak turned into a full blown murder investigation on Wednesday when authorities walked into a home containing five dead bodies. Phoenix firefighters arrived to the residence near 7th and Northern avenues around 8 a.m. to discover two adults and three children with “obvious signs of trauma,” according to police, ultimately determining that the gas leak occurred after the relatives had died. Detectives are investigating the death of the family as an apparent murder-suicide, according to ABC15 Phoenix. “This scene is a complete tragedy behind us,” Sgt. Melissa Soliz told AZ Family Digital News....
i100rocks.com
Homer woman faces grand larceny charge
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Homer woman faces a felony in Cortlandville. State Troopers responded to a report of a theft at Walmart on Bennie Road Friday. They say 37-year-old Ashley Jenkins failed to scan more than $1,000 of merchandise in the self-checkout lane. She was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny. She will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 28th.
Jail staff ignored warning signs before woman hanged herself in Justice Center cell, family says in lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County Justice Center employees ignoring a woman’s deteriorating mental health led to her death by suicide in a jail cell last September, a lawsuit filed in federal court claims. Angela Peng, 27, was found unconscious and unresponsive after she was jailed for a probation...
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman turns herself in for unlawfully remaining in a rental cottage and stealing a bottle of liquor: Town of Webb Police
WEBB- A woman from Maddison County is faced with theft and trespass charges in the Western Adirondacks after she turned herself in, authorities say. Britney B. Wilsey, 30, of Chittenango, NY was charged by the Town of Webb Police Sunday morning with counts of petit larceny and criminal trespass in the second-degree.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
East Side ambush murder a case of revenge. But 2 men on trial say no evidence points to them
Syracuse, N.Y. — Someone wanted Anthony Perry dead. A figure decked out in black hunted down and murdered Perry, 36, as he walked his dog one Sunday morning near the busy East Side intersection of East Genesee Street and Salt Springs Road.
Fire damages house in Bradford County
ATHENS, Pa. — A fire damaged a house in Bradford County Monday evening. Flames sparked in the home on Spruce Street in Athens around 6:45 p.m. A viewer sent us video from the fire scene. There's no word on what caused Monday's fire, but authorities say everyone made it...
Missing vulnerable adult alert cancelled in Elmira
9:00 PM UPDATE: The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office have cancelled the missing person alert for Kuhn. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are looking for a missing and vulnerable 82-year-old man from Elmira. The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out an alert that James […]
NewsChannel 36
Car slams into Chemung Co. Sheriff's deputy car on I-86
(WENY)--A Chemung County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a call for assistance on I 86 for a car-deer accident. The incident happened on Saturday, November 12th a little after 6:30 PM. What happens next is jaw-dropping. The Sheriff's deputy was helping three people broken down on the side emergency lane of...
i100rocks.com
The public health trifecta: RSV, COVID-19, and the flu in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — RSV cases are rising across Tompkins County, as flu season continues and COVID-19 remains present. Doctor William Klepack is the county’s medical director. He says it’s a triple threat. For doctors, Klepack adds it’s challenging. Klepack strongly advises getting all your shots...
i100rocks.com
Starbucks workers striking today at Ithaca Commons shop
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Employees at the Ithaca Commons Starbucks are on strike. Workers are taking part in a nationwide protest today, demanding the company fully staff unionized stores. Starbucks Workers United says over 100 locations are participating. The coffee company closed its Collegetown shop in June, citing low...
Comments / 0