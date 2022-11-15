ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas school board votes to make students use bathroom of biological gender

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
A Texas school board unanimously voted to adopt a policy Monday that would see students use bathrooms and changing facilities according to their gender assigned at birth.

The Frisco Independent School District accepted the policy because it aligns with the district's contemporary practices, according to a report.

However, the new policy states explicitly that requests for accommodations from students or parents will not be prohibited, the report noted.

The policy was brought forth by newly elected members, who stated the policy drew inspiration from other districts. Parents and community members were also allowed to speak on the new policy.

"God created only two sexes at birth," one person said.

However, many transgender advocates spoke out against the policy.

"We are taking away and stripping the ability for the school to weigh in with the individual needs of kids fully," a parent with a transgender student said.

"Every situation is different. My child may not want to use a gender-neutral restroom down the line. I would want to have the option to figure out the next steps, and that's going to be harder with a policy like this."

Along with the bathroom and changing room policy, the board also approved policies relating to books available to students, according to the report.

Guest
1d ago

The rights of HER child. What about the rights of everyone else’s child to feel safe? What about freedom of religion and expression that may ban men and women from changing together? If a special bathroom just for her child isn’t enough, then idk. Her child does not get to do what he wants at every other child’s expense.

erich199847
1d ago

Only common sense. I am sure most mothers would NOT like a 17 year old boy in her daughter's bathroom.

Robert Reed
1d ago

There should never have been any question about it, you are the gender you were born.

