Colorado State

Related
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Starbucks strike unveils the downside of unions

A small percentage of Starbucks employees went on strike Thursday, complaining of the corporation’s opposition to unionization. Inadvertently, strikers showcased the antiquation of unions and the need for a Colorado right-to-work law. The unionized workers of Starbucks earn less than peers who aren’t bound by contracts and dues. Today's...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?

If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies

An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Voter turnout decreased in 2022 Colorado midterms

While more than 2.5 million Coloradans voted in the 2022 midterm elections, this year saw a lower rate of voter turnout than in the last midterm election in 2018. With 66.6% of Colorado’s active voters participating in the election, turnout naturally is less than in the 2020 presidential election, but it also fell short of the 2018 midterms by about 8 percentage points. In the 2020 presidential election, 86.5% of active voters in Colorado participated.
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Payments up to $1,500 being sent to some Colorado residents

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some good news for Colorado taxpayers you'll want to hear: You're likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

EDITORIAL: The election is over. Colorado’s problems remain. Get on it.

There’s no time for partisan praise nor penance in Colorado. The election is over, and Republican candidates were decimated in elections across the state. It wasn’t surprising in any way. GOP hopefuls across the spectrum focused on stoking fears about crime, the economy and assorted conspiracy theories without...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

All counties in Colorado’s District 3 reporting final votes

COLORADO (KRDO) -- As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Secretary of State's Office is reporting all 27 counties in Colorado's District 3 have reported final votes. This comes as Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebrt declares victory and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch concedes. For ten days, voters across the state have...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis refuses to rule out presidential run

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was pulled into a conversation about his future presidential prospects as he appeared on the HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher” last week. While criticizing the Democratic Party for purportedly over-prioritizing identity and diversity when it comes to its candidates, Maher suggested Polis' sexuality — he's an openly gay man — would be at an advantage “when you run for president." “The Democratic...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Gun control — for Colorado’s criminals

A federal court ruling has drawn a brighter line between the right to arms for law-abiding citizens — and the need for strict laws to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. The ruling underscores the folly of Colorado’s legislature in watering down those laws. As reported...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

CD-3 Voters With Faulty Ballots Suddenly Extremely Popular

As Denver7’s Colette Bordelon reports, in the rush to “cure” ballots by close of business today in Colorado’s unexpectedly close CD-3 race between Democrat Adam Frisch and Republican incumbent freshman locus of outrage Lauren Boebert, voters who had a temporarily disqualifying error on their ballot, usually unsigned or an issue with their signature not matching official records, have become the subject of a nationwide campaign to “encourage” them fix the problem and have their vote counted. And like anyone who finds themselves suddenly on the receiving end of large numbers of text messages, phone calls, and door knocks from salesman, missionaries, and/or political campaigns, it’s certainly a jarring experience:
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

How blue is Colorado? Exit poll finds top GOP nominees never stood a chance with voters

Colorado Democrats won over just about every demographic group they could in their sweeping victory in last week’s election, according to a poll released Tuesday. Unaffiliated voters? Gov. Jared Polis won them by a 33-percentage-point margin over Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet won them by 25 percentage points over GOP rival Joe O’Dea.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Now Is a Good Time For the CO Springs Gazette To Stifle Itself

Colorado Republicans are saying they want to improve themselves, and a good way to move forward would be for the state’s top-money Republican, Phil Anschutz, to stifle the Colorado Springs Gazette’s impetuous and extremist editorial board, led by editor Wayne Laugesen. The Gazette board, and especially Laugesen, are...
COLORADO STATE

