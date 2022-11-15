Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
NECN
How Much Snow Will We Get in New England This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
CNET
Winter Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's mid-November, the temperature is dropping and we're already seeing Black Friday sales and Christmas decorations popping up, which means one thing: Winter is on the horizon.
What You Need to Stock Up on NOW to Survive Winter in Kentucky
Last week, my daughter had a soccer game at 7 PM. Since it's only mid-October, I was kind of shocked when I looked at the weather to figure out how to dress and I discovered that it was going to dip to around 45° while she was playing ball. The other parents and I showed up in full coveralls, winter coats, hats, blankets, and snow boots. I even broke out my hand warmers, and let me tell you, we were still chilly!
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
WDTN
Colder and Weekend Snowflakes
Behind a cold front, temperatures will drop down into the 30s overnight. Saturday will be much colder with highs only getting up near 40 degrees, and a few snow showers will develop. Little if any accumulation is expected. TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 35. SATURDAY: Mostly...
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Do You Have a Winter Emergency Kit for Your Vehicle?
Do you have a winter emergency kit for your vehicle?. Citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Forbes named Wyoming the fourth most deadly cold-weather state in 2019, trailing only Alaska, Montana and New Mexico. Wyoming meteorologist Jim Woodmencey told the Jackson Hole Daily that hypothermia is...
natureworldnews.com
Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather
The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
Puffy-coat lovers rejoice with sunny skies, cool temps Thursday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says we can expect to see mostly dry and sunny weather over the next few days, but temperatures will remain cool.
Fall 2022 Has Been Unseasonably Warm — Will We Have a Proper Autumn Before Winter Comes?
October came and went, and now we're in the first week of November. However, it almost feels like summer never ended. With the equinox at the end of September, we're well into the fall 2022 season, though temperatures have been unseasonably high. Even though the foliage was top-tier in certain parts of the U.S., many wonder if fall weather will actually come this year, before winter arrives.
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
National Weather Service: Snow Squall Awareness Week
The theme for Snow Squall Awareness Week is simple: There is no safe place on a highway during a snow squall. Watch this video to see why. The National Weather Service (NWS), is reminding drivers of the threat that snow squalls can pose during the winter months and advises area residents to observe warnings related to these dangerous weather hazards during Snow Squall Awareness Week, November 14 – 18.
Cloudy and chilly weather for the rest of the week
Rain is moving out today and highs will bounce into the 60s, but colder air will rush back back in. Our afternoon will likely be in the mid-50s with clouds and a stiff breezes. Expect cloudy skies through Thursday.
natureworldnews.com
Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near
The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stay warm in low temperatures with this heated and insulated jacket, on sale for $45
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Winter is on the horizon, along with gusty winds and icy temperatures. Whether camping, skiing or sledding, you’ll need a jacket that will protect you from all the elements. Keep warm while enjoying any outdoor activity with this CALDO-X Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood, now price-dropped to only $44.99.
travelawaits.com
8 Essential Tips For Safe And Warm Winter Hiking
There are many reasons to go hiking in winter. It is a magical season on the trail when the leaves have fallen and landscapes that are normally unseen on your favorite hike suddenly surround you, and with a light covering of snow, the trail is still and silent, most likely a new experience for your senses.
Learn how to snowshoe with these 5 tips for beginners
Want to take up a winter sport but avoid the risk of broken bones? You can still get out in the gorgeous, glistening snow without hurtling down a mountain with two skinny sticks attached to your feet. Snowshoeing is a quiet, delightful sport that gets you outside, burns calories, and is accessible to most people who can walk. You just need warm clothes, a pair of snowshoes, and a snowy trail. With minimal practice, you’ll soon be enjoying a walk through a snow-muffled landscape, admiring ice crystals sparkling in the evergreens. If you want to learn how to snowshoe, here...
