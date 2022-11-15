ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

WFMY NEWS2

City makes plans for more affordable housing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro leaders hope a new push to raise money for affordable housing will help them keep up with demand. The city projects that by the year 2030, it will need 11,000 more affordable housing units. City council approved two measures addressing affordable housing needs Tuesday. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Triad employers working to retain and hire workers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's about creating a culture where people want to work. That's the goal of the Burlington Police Department as they work to hire and retain officers. Burlington city council approved new benefits for officers, including paid parental leave, additional sick leave, and nearly a $9,000 pay raise.
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Memorial scholarship established in honor of Ashton G. Brown

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A scholarship has been established in honor of Ashton Brown, a Davie County woman who passed in April. The scholarship was established by Brown's parents, in association with the Davie Community Foundation, a non-profit that encourages philanthropy in Davie County. The scholarship was also established...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro man reflects over his years of being homeless

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is hunger and homelessness awareness week. A time to draw attention to those living in difficult circumstances. David Merratt knows the struggles of being homeless and shared how he overcame it. He spends a lot of hours volunteering at the Tiny House Community Development...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Nearly 70 vacant positions at Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools still has dozens of positions to fill. They're holding an 'on-the-spot' hiring fair, Wednesday. The district said they are in need of teaching assistants. With the need for more staff, the Guilford County School Board met Tuesday and discussed approving class size waivers.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington Police Department struggles with officer retention

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department hopes an extra $10,000 will help with recruitment efforts That’s part of a new initiative to address major staffing shortages. Last year new officers with the BPD were making a little over $38,000. In January, that number jumped to $46,000 As of Nov. 26, the starting salary […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington announces new employee, enhanced police officer benefits

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The City of Burlington announces new employee benefits and an enhanced package to benefit current and future police officers. All City of Burlington employees will receive six weeks of paid parental leave and earn additional sick leave. The additional sick leave will be distributed to city employees based on their consecutive years of service for many years.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

The spirit of giving at the Greensboro Urban Ministry's Feast of Caring

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every year on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, Greensboro gets to see how kind and giving the community is to those in need. The Greensboro Urban Ministry's Feast of Caring brings Greensboro together to fight hunger in our communities. Local restaurants provide a variety of gourmet soups and homemade bread. Donors can also select a piece of locally-made pottery or take home an honor card adorned with artwork from Guilford County-based artist William Mangum for a minimum donation of $30.
GREENSBORO, NC
hypebeast.com

Guilty By Association Will Present Its First ArtCities Program

The inaugural edition will highlight five BIPOC artists from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guilty by Association (GBA) is a new digital platform that aims to empower underrepresented communities across the creative industry. Co-founded by Karen Wong, former director of the New Museum in Manhattan, along with Derek Wiggins, who has produced a number of collaborations for Nike, adidas, and Supreme, the two look to shift the paradigm within the art world by highlighting overlooked talent, redistributing wealth and transforming what is seen by many as an antiquated system.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

German manufacturer to invest over $100 million in Forsyth County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new manufacturer headquarters coming to the triad plans to invest over $100 million and create hundreds of jobs, according to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's press release. Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will establish its North American headquarters in...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
