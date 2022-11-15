Read full article on original website
Greensboro city council approves $900K to address homelessness crisis
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we deal with freezing conditions this week, Greensboro city council is stepping up efforts to help the homeless. It approved nearly a million dollars tonight to pay for pallet homes, housing the homeless in hotels, and even safe parking for people who live in their cars.
30 pallet homes ordered in Greensboro to house those facing homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After eleven months of conversations and millions of dollars spent, people are still sleeping on the streets of Greensboro. FOX8 has learned city leaders placed an order for temporary pallet homes on Wednesday. City leaders discussed the option for months as a way to put a temporary roof over people’s heads […]
City makes plans for more affordable housing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro leaders hope a new push to raise money for affordable housing will help them keep up with demand. The city projects that by the year 2030, it will need 11,000 more affordable housing units. City council approved two measures addressing affordable housing needs Tuesday. The...
Triad employers working to retain and hire workers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's about creating a culture where people want to work. That's the goal of the Burlington Police Department as they work to hire and retain officers. Burlington city council approved new benefits for officers, including paid parental leave, additional sick leave, and nearly a $9,000 pay raise.
WXII 12
Memorial scholarship established in honor of Ashton G. Brown
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A scholarship has been established in honor of Ashton Brown, a Davie County woman who passed in April. The scholarship was established by Brown's parents, in association with the Davie Community Foundation, a non-profit that encourages philanthropy in Davie County. The scholarship was also established...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man reflects over his years of being homeless
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is hunger and homelessness awareness week. A time to draw attention to those living in difficult circumstances. David Merratt knows the struggles of being homeless and shared how he overcame it. He spends a lot of hours volunteering at the Tiny House Community Development...
Nearly 70 vacant positions at Guilford County Schools
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools still has dozens of positions to fill. They're holding an 'on-the-spot' hiring fair, Wednesday. The district said they are in need of teaching assistants. With the need for more staff, the Guilford County School Board met Tuesday and discussed approving class size waivers.
Burlington Police Department struggles with officer retention
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department hopes an extra $10,000 will help with recruitment efforts That’s part of a new initiative to address major staffing shortages. Last year new officers with the BPD were making a little over $38,000. In January, that number jumped to $46,000 As of Nov. 26, the starting salary […]
Burlington announces new employee, enhanced police officer benefits
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The City of Burlington announces new employee benefits and an enhanced package to benefit current and future police officers. All City of Burlington employees will receive six weeks of paid parental leave and earn additional sick leave. The additional sick leave will be distributed to city employees based on their consecutive years of service for many years.
rhinotimes.com
County’s Veteran Services Department To Open New Greensboro Office
Guilford County government has been expanding its veterans’ services, and the county – which paid a lot of respect to local veterans in many different ways this month – has announced a new location for its Veteran Services office in Greensboro. The new office, which will be...
wfmynews2.com
Walls of Love offers people free items in Greensboro
The Walls of Love campaign made its way to south Davie and East Washington Street. It's part of a national effort and UNCG and NC State students made it happen here.
WBTV
Teacher reports that student shined red laser in her eyes, investigation underway
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has turned a case over to Juvenile Services after a teacher reported that a student shined a red laser in her eyes during a class. The incident happened at West Rowan High on November 3, according to the report. The...
The spirit of giving at the Greensboro Urban Ministry's Feast of Caring
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every year on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, Greensboro gets to see how kind and giving the community is to those in need. The Greensboro Urban Ministry's Feast of Caring brings Greensboro together to fight hunger in our communities. Local restaurants provide a variety of gourmet soups and homemade bread. Donors can also select a piece of locally-made pottery or take home an honor card adorned with artwork from Guilford County-based artist William Mangum for a minimum donation of $30.
Church raises money for Davidson County school lunches after leaked memo about unpaid meals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Churches are always looking for ways to help their communities, often with fundraising. So when parishoners at Oak Forest United Methodist Church heard there was a chance that some Davidson County high schoolers could miss out on lunch, they cooked up a plan to help out. The smell of chicken stew […]
hypebeast.com
Guilty By Association Will Present Its First ArtCities Program
The inaugural edition will highlight five BIPOC artists from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guilty by Association (GBA) is a new digital platform that aims to empower underrepresented communities across the creative industry. Co-founded by Karen Wong, former director of the New Museum in Manhattan, along with Derek Wiggins, who has produced a number of collaborations for Nike, adidas, and Supreme, the two look to shift the paradigm within the art world by highlighting overlooked talent, redistributing wealth and transforming what is seen by many as an antiquated system.
Ways to give this holiday season: Salvation Army of Greensboro aiming to give this Christmas
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holiday season is a time of giving and a time of joy. There are many ways to give back in the Triad, including through the Salvation Army of Greensboro. Captain Chris Raymer, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Greensboro shared ways to give back...
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
Juvenile makes threats against North Carolina school
A juvenile made violent threats against a Moore County school, the Moore County Sheriff's Office said.
WXII 12
German manufacturer to invest over $100 million in Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new manufacturer headquarters coming to the triad plans to invest over $100 million and create hundreds of jobs, according to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's press release. Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will establish its North American headquarters in...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools approve $1500 retention bonuses for employees
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools approve bonuses for thousands of district employees. $1,500 will be awarded to eligible workers. It includes anyone working for the district as of Dec. 5 and remaining in their role through the end of the school year. The payments will be divided into installments.
WFMY NEWS2
