wbrz.com
Shots fired on LSU campus early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired near LSU campus. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating reported shots first near the area of Dalrymple and West Lakeshore Drives and said to avoid the area. At 3:16...
WAFB.com
Police respond to reported shooting on LSU's campus
One of the biggest problems patients face is getting their blood sugar levels under control. Early morning shooting investigation on LSU's campus. Police informed the LSU community about the incident around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 with an alert. Updated: 4 hours ago. Authorities are asking for the public’s...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana football player injured in UVA shooting is off ventilator, recovering, family says
A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s deadly shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says. UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge schools rebound overall from pandemic, but several have yet to recover
School performance scores released Wednesday show that nearly half of the public schools in the Baton Rouge region have managed to return to where they were before the pandemic, with most of the growth occurring over the last school year. The trend tracks the state as a whole, where 47%...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Turns out Brian Kelly is fitting in quite well in Baton Rouge
They laughed at Brian Kelly’s accent when the Massachusetts-born coach gave up the good life in South Bend, Ind., and signed a nine-figure deal to move to Baton Rouge and coach the LSU Tigers. The coach has only been in River City for a few months — barely time...
theadvocate.com
Bowl projections: LSU expected to make short trip to big bowl for postseason destination
LSU’s bowl projections are looking sweeter all the time. With just over two weeks until the College Football Playoff and bowl parings are released, the vast majority of picks have the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl. Eleven of 15 bowl projections have LSU playing in the venerable New Orleans...
50 years later Southern University honors the lives of historic murder victims
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University honored the lives of two students who were murdered on campus during the peak of the civil rights movement. Leonard Brown and Denver Smith were shot and killed during a peaceful protest on Southern’s campus in 1972. Fifty years later, current students,...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's 2022 school performance scores are in. See how your school fared.
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 school performance scores and letter grades on Wednesday. The overall scores for the state suggest a rebound from dropping ratings during the pandemic. The scores, commonly abbreviated as SPS, averaged about 77.1 in 2022. Scores were simulated in 2021 due to the effects...
theadvocate.com
From preachers to politicians, Baton Rouge's bridges have a fascinating history
Wherever the water runs high and wide, a bridge is required to connect with the other side. Though most certainly not high at this point in time, this is especially true for the mighty Mississippi. Here in Baton Rouge, just like the city's two capitol buildings and two governor's mansions,...
theadvocate.com
LSU continues to move up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
LSU moved up to No. 6 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, taking the spot after Oregon was upset over the weekend. The Tigers entered their 13-10 win Saturday over Arkansas ranked No. 7. The Ducks sat one spot ahead of LSU until they were beaten by Washington.
theadvocate.com
LSU defensive end Ali Gaye's family making first trip to Tiger Stadium
LSU fifth-year senior defensive end Ali Gaye’s family has never been to Tiger Stadium, but will make the trip this Saturday. “I’ve been telling them about it, but they just have to see themselves,” Gaye said. “Nobody compares to Tiger Stadium, so we’ll see how they react to that.”
theadvocate.com
Jersey days: Two LSU commitments cement plans for post-season all-star football games
One all-star jersey ceremony was held Wednesday and another is set for Thursday as two LSU commitments, running back Kaleb Jackson and wide receiver Shelton Sampson, finalize their postseason plans. Liberty’s Jackson received his U.S. Army Bowl all-star jersey in an afternoon ceremony held at the school. Jackson was sidelined...
wbrz.com
Trauma surgeon says BR native UVA football player injured in shooting is 'very lucky'
BATON ROUGE- The shooting in Charlottesville, Virginia has left the entire country stunned as three UVA football players were shot and killed, and two were hurt. Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins was shot in the back and the bullet hit his stomach. Despite the horrific situation, Mike's mom told WBRZ...
wbrz.com
Ten students may face criminal charges after football game brawl
PLAQUEMINE- Ten students may face criminal charges following a fight on the football field Friday night at Plaquemine High. Social media video showed players and fans flooding the field. One woman is seen punching a man near the 50-yard line. A different video shows what appears to be that same man, still on the ground, as the same woman starts going toward another adult.
theadvocate.com
Help a nonprofit near you: Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing wants to ensure that people in the community...
Football player injured in University of Virginia shooting from Baton Rouge: report
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the students reportedly injured in Sunday’s University of Virginia (UVA) shooting is from Baton Rouge. According to The Washington Post, Michael Hollins, Jr.’s father confirmed that his son was one of the two injured in the shooting. In the interview with Washington Post, he said his son was […]
NOLA.com
'Callin' Baton Rouge': Garth Brooks going to Vegas, but still talking about that LSU show
Garth Brooks not only announced his 2023 Las Vegas residency on "Good Morning America" Monday, but also extolled the experience of performing in Tiger Stadium. "You are a lucky, lucky lucky entertainer if you get to play Death Valley in Baton Rouge," the country megastar, referencing his April show there, said.
theadvocate.com
One of LSU LB Harold Perkins' sacks against Arkansas was taken away. Here's why.
An unusual statistical adjustment has erased one of LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins’ four sacks against Arkansas. Perkins originally tied a single-game school record in the 13-10 win Saturday, but the NCAA did not officially give him credit for a sack on his game-sealing forced fumble. As Arkansas submitted...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic
Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
