Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Shots fired on LSU campus early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired near LSU campus. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating reported shots first near the area of Dalrymple and West Lakeshore Drives and said to avoid the area. At 3:16...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Police respond to reported shooting on LSU's campus

One of the biggest problems patients face is getting their blood sugar levels under control. Early morning shooting investigation on LSU's campus. Police informed the LSU community about the incident around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 with an alert. Updated: 4 hours ago. Authorities are asking for the public’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU continues to move up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

LSU moved up to No. 6 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, taking the spot after Oregon was upset over the weekend. The Tigers entered their 13-10 win Saturday over Arkansas ranked No. 7. The Ducks sat one spot ahead of LSU until they were beaten by Washington.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Ten students may face criminal charges after football game brawl

PLAQUEMINE- Ten students may face criminal charges following a fight on the football field Friday night at Plaquemine High. Social media video showed players and fans flooding the field. One woman is seen punching a man near the 50-yard line. A different video shows what appears to be that same man, still on the ground, as the same woman starts going toward another adult.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

Help a nonprofit near you: Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing wants to ensure that people in the community...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic

Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
LAFAYETTE, LA

