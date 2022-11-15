ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UV Cavalier Daily

Virginia football’s Saturday game against Coastal Carolina canceled

Virginia football’s final home game of the season against Coastal Carolina has been canceled. The decision was made following the shooting of five University students Sunday night. Three Virginia football players — junior wide receiver Devin Chandler, junior linebacker D’Sean Perry and junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. — were shot fatally, while junior linebacker Mike Hollins was injured. Hollins underwent surgery Tuesday and is reported to be awake and alert. The additional student who was injured remains unidentified by the University.
CONWAY, SC
UV Cavalier Daily

Memorial service scheduled for Saturday, two injured students identified

In a short video released Wednesday evening, University President Jim Ryan shared details of a memorial service to be held honoring the lives of D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, as well as the two students confirmed to have been injured in Sunday’s shooting, Cavalier football junior running back Mike Hollins and second-year Marlee Morgan.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

U.Va. requests independent external review of Sunday’s events

University President Jim Ryan and Rector of the Board of Visitors Whitt Clement have requested that Attorney General Jason Miyares appoint a special counsel to conduct an independent and external review surrounding the University’s response to Sunday’s events as well as their assessment of the suspect prior to the tragedy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy