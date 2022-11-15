Virginia football’s final home game of the season against Coastal Carolina has been canceled. The decision was made following the shooting of five University students Sunday night. Three Virginia football players — junior wide receiver Devin Chandler, junior linebacker D’Sean Perry and junior wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. — were shot fatally, while junior linebacker Mike Hollins was injured. Hollins underwent surgery Tuesday and is reported to be awake and alert. The additional student who was injured remains unidentified by the University.

CONWAY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO