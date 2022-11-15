ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Bogus Basin unveils a signature ski beer, partnering with a Boise brewery. It’s ‘perfect’

By Michael Deeds
Idaho Statesman
 5 days ago

Stuff that flask of schnapps back into your snowboard jacket.

If you’re looking for an adult beverage on the mountain this winter, Bogus Basin has you covered.

Working with local brewery Western Collective, the ski resort has unveiled its first-ever collaborative beer: Above the Clouds IPA.

Clocking in at 4.9% ABV (alcohol by volume), Above the Clouds is a session IPA — “the perfect daily anywhere,” according to the Bogus website , “featuring Nelson Sauvin hops and Citra hops, along with a rye and spice infusion to bring a welcomed, soft mouthfeel.”

Above the Clouds “is a fresh and unique way to engage Bogus Basin’s brand with the community, providing a lifestyle-integrated donation back to the recreation area. A focus of this collaborative brew is a donation back to Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area for every pint sold, draft or can, at all locations Above The Clouds is sold.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Byizq_0jC4lHAH00
The best thing about drinking Above the Clouds IPA when you’re at Bogus Basin? You won’t need ice for your cooler. Luke Tokunaga

Above the Clouds will debut Saturday at a launch party at Western Proper bar and restaurant, 610 W. Idaho St. The festivities run from 5 p.m. to close.

Otherwise, Bogus’ signature beer will be available “at the mountain, Western Collective, Western Proper, Albertsons, Whole Foods and other local stores that carry Western Collective. It also will be sold in kegs.”

With its brewery in Garden City and Western Proper in downtown Boise, Western Collective has become an increasingly recognizable brand in Idaho. But partnering with Bogus? On a ski mountain beer?

That’s truly elevating your marketing game.

“Bogus is truly my favorite place in Southern Idaho,” Cary Prewitt, Western Collective’s founder and CEO, explained in a promotional video. “The fact that they are not-for-profit is incredible. The amount of infrastructure they continue to invest (in) to make the hill a better and better place to be has been really, really impressive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTK5i_0jC4lHAH00
Many fans of Bogus Basin will gravitate toward Above the Clouds IPA.

Boise, ID
Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

