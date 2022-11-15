Michael Senior and Cheryl PrestonMichael L Preston Junior. In this season of Thanksgiving, I am thankful for four strangers who looked out for me during the worst time in my life. The love of my life for 45 years and my husband of 40 years Michael Lynn Preston Sr. passed away on March 7, 2021, and I was devastated. A few weeks after his death I was at the drive-through window of Taco Bell 1406 Hershberger Road in Roanoke, Virginia and the manager Lucrecia asked how I was doing. I broke down and cried as I shared that I was now a widow and missing my spouse and she gave me my meal and said she would pay for it which made me cry even harder.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO