Roanoke, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg businesses supporting “Iron & Ale” after fatal shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) –Businesses around Lynchburg are teaming up to support the owners of Iron & Ale following last week’s deadly shooting where 28-year-old Tyler Johnson was shot and killed at the restaurant owned by his parents on Friday night. Starting November 16; The Water Dog, Market at...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Dickens of a Christmas returns to Roanoke in December

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration – Dickens of a Christmas – will return the first three Fridays of December this year. The annual family tradition will kick off with the tree lighting, followed by the parade and pet costume contest. This winter...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Caesars Virginia will open temporary casino in Danville next year

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesars Virginia is planning to open a temporary casino by July of 2023 that will be located right beside the permanent one, which is set to open in 2024. Groundwork has already begun for the temporary casino on the former Dan River Schoolfield site on West...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

In the Kitchen: Mama Jeans

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Mama Jeans is the winner of the VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show at the Berglund Center!. Mama Jeans is one of three restaurants chosen for a chance to win a VIP experience to Alton Brown’s variety show, coming to the Berglund Center on Nov. 17!
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Pittsylvania Sports Hall of Fame honors local sports legends

It was a night of applause, speeches and barbecue as the Pittsylvania Sports Hall of Fame welcomed nine inductees who ranged from coaches to professional baseball athletes. In 2013, the Hall of Fame was formed to promote civic excellence by recognizing the achievement of former or current individuals or groups involved in or contributing to sports programs' success — from amateur to professional — in Pittsylvania County.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Little Feat to perform in Roanoke on April 26, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Little Feat will be headed to Roanoke next spring. On Tuesday, the Berglund Center announced that Little Feat, featuring Miko Marks, will be performing in Roanoke on April 26, 2023. “We guarantee the shows will generate all the boogie you can stand,” the Berglund Center said....
ROANOKE, VA
High School Football PRO

Lynchburg, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Amherst County High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Danville police to host Thanksgiving food giveaway

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Danville Police Department headquarters at 2291 Memorial Drive. Cars will line up for food pickup, and staff will place...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Brady’s Distillery celebrates grand opening of tasting room

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s economic leaders are celebrating a big milestone with a family-owned distillery. The Chamber and Roanoke City Economic Development are celebrating the grand opening of the tasting room at Brady’s Distillery. The new tasting room allows visitors to try a glass of their favorite...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Botetourt Golfer signs with Hokies

Daleville, Va. – In Daleville on Tuesday another stellar student athlete is signing on to the next level. It’s golfer Ashton Harper -- he’ll take his talents to Blacksburg to play for Virginia Tech. “It’s been a long journey. It’s been tough over the last few years,...
DALEVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever home

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Moneta campground OK’d; Hardy RV campsite denied

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 7 approved a special-use permit to allow Spring Lake Farm in Moneta to have a campground and conference center but denied a rezoning application and special-use permit for a proposed RV campsite in Hardy. Jordan Mitchell, director of community development, presented info...
MONETA, VA
altavistajournal.com

New solar farm launches in Campbell County

A new solar farm is up and running in Campbell County. On November 3, officials from Appalachian Power, Campbell County, and solar industry developer hep Petra held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility, Depot Solar, located near Rustburg. The project, according to Teresa Hall from Appalachian Power’s Corporate...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

“Paranormal Cirque” to scare up entertainment in Roanoke Valley

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A unique horror-themed circus is making its way to the Roanoke area this week to scare up entertainment. “Paranormal Cirque” is bringing frights and death-defying acts under the big top at the Salem Civic Center starting on Thursday, Nov. 17, through November 27. WFXR’s...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Iron & Ale in Lynchburg to host memorial service, honor shooting victim

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Staff at a Lynchburg restaurant is remembering one of their own after he was killed in a shooting last week. The incident happened last Friday, Nov.11 at 106 Cornerstone Street, police said. We’re told first responders and bystanders at the scene attempted life-saving measures, but they...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Cheryl E Preston

My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco Bell

Michael Senior and Cheryl PrestonMichael L Preston Junior. In this season of Thanksgiving, I am thankful for four strangers who looked out for me during the worst time in my life. The love of my life for 45 years and my husband of 40 years Michael Lynn Preston Sr. passed away on March 7, 2021, and I was devastated. A few weeks after his death I was at the drive-through window of Taco Bell 1406 Hershberger Road in Roanoke, Virginia and the manager Lucrecia asked how I was doing. I broke down and cried as I shared that I was now a widow and missing my spouse and she gave me my meal and said she would pay for it which made me cry even harder.
ROANOKE, VA

