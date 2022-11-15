ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestlinginc.com

Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone

We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
YAMATO To Challenge For MLW World Championship At Blood & Thunder

Alex Hammerstone will continue to take on all challengers from any promotion in 2023. MLW has announced that YAMATO of DragonGate will challenge Alex Hammerstone for the MLW World Championship on January 7 at Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From MLW:. YAMATO vs. Hammerstone World Heavyweight Title Fight signed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion

– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Explains FTR’s Absence From AEW Full Gear Card

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in various companies, further honing their skills. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions, but have really done nothing of note in AEW for the past several months. In fact, their absence has led to a lot of criticism and Tony Khan finally decided to address FTR’s absence from AEW Full Gear.
wrestlinginc.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Sees Disconnect With Darby Allin's AEW Character

Darby Allin is one of AEW's most popular stars, but Freddie Prinze Jr. feels there's a disconnect. Allin recently appeared on the November 2 episode of "Dynamite." He shared the ring with Jay Lethal in a losing effort thanks to interference from Cole Karter, who was dressed as Sting. Allin was then laid out with a guitar shot from Jeff Jarrett.
Jeff Jarrett Explains Taking A Shot At Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite

Jeff Jarrett has already made a big impact in AEW, laying out Darby Allin with a guitar when he made his debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. One week later, Jarrett laid out the challenge to Sting & Darby Allin for AEW Full Gear, which was accepted. In his promo, Jarrett put over his group of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. While praising Singh for his size and ability, Jarrett took a shot at Braun Strowman and WWE by saying, "This ain't no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana-nosed circus, no, this guy is one in a billion."
MJF On AEW Extension Rumors: I Know The Truth, I Most Certainly Haven’t Signed An Extension

MJF is shutting down a popular rumor. When MJF returned to AEW after a four month absence at the All Out pay-per-view, fans were skeptical on if his entire absence from the company was real or scripted. In the weeks after his return, MJF revealed that he was paid an absurd amount of money to return to the company, but most importantly, he didn't have to sign an extension.
A New Women's Champion? | WWE NXT Sour Graps 11/15/22 | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the WWE NXT Women's Championship . ..90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! ______________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free...
MJF Confirms Role In 'The Iron Claw'

MJF is officially a movie star. On November 8, Deadline reported that MJF had been cast in "The Iron Claw," an upcoming film that depicts the Von Erich family from the 1960's to present day. PWInsider reported MJF would be playing Lance Von Erich. MJF wouldn't confirm the news in...
WWE Files Trademark On 'Iron Survivor Challenge' And More

WWE has filed two new trademarks. On November 10, WWE filed to trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" and "Oba Femi." Both trademarks are for entertainment services. Mark For: IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.
