ECHO Hires Donor Relations and Community Engagement Manager

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero-based El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), which serves all of San Luis Obispo County, has hired a new Donor Relations and Community Engagement Manager. Austin Solheim, a former Homeless Services Program Specialist for Washoe County, Nevada, was chosen to lead the organization’s philanthropic program to continue the growth of the organization’s capacity to deliver effective programs and engage the community in its mission.

Prior to joining ECHO, Solheim most recently held the position of Homeless Services Program Specialist for the Housing and Homeless Services Division, in support of the Nevada Cares Campus, a community shelter providing 605 emergency beds, 45 modular Safe Camp units, winter overflow, and day use services. Prior to his role as a Homeless Services Program Specialist, Solheim served as the Director of Outreach and Engagement for the Eddy House, a non-profit organization operating as a daytime drop-in center, overnight shelter, and community living program for homeless, and at-risk youth in Reno, Nevada.

“The continued advancement of our leadership team gives me great confidence in the organization’s future,” said Wendy Lewis, President and CEO of ECHO. “We have built a strong team of experienced and knowledgeable professionals who are bringing new and exciting developments in our mission to prevent and break the cycle of homelessness in San Luis Obispo County.”

Solheim brings five years of experience in the nonprofit sector and is committed to creating greater equity, access, and opportunity in our community.

“Creating strong relationships is the foundation of everything I do, both professionally and personally. Embracing ECHO’s mission to empower the community to make positive change and the culture of the organization spoke to my passion for helping others,” said Solheim. “I am excited for this incredible opportunity to work with the amazing staff and community here on the central coast and support ECHO’s mission in this new and exciting role.”