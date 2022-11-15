ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
The Independent

England’s World Cup games 2022: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar

England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
The Associated Press

US holds off Colombia in World Cup qualifying, France wins

USA Basketball’s magic number for clinching a World Cup berth is down to one. Langston Galloway and David Stockton each scored 23 points, and moved the Americans to the brink of earning a spot in next year’s World Cup with an 88-81 win over Colombia on Monday night. The Americans improved to 8-2 in qualifying, with two games left — those coming in February, both on the road. There are multiple ways the U.S. can clinch its spot in the 32-team World Cup field, the simplest of them being a win against either Uruguay on Feb. 23 or Brazil on Feb. 26. It’s also possible the U.S. clinches Monday night, depending on the outcome of a late Brazil-Mexico game.
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, bracket picks, odds, draw, predictions: Soccer expert avoiding France in Qatar

France is back to defend their crown as the World Cup 2022 in Qatar gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20. With superstar strikers Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann leading the charge up front and captain Hugo Lloris tending goal, Les Bleus are the obvious favorite in Group D going up against Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. But with some of the world's best teams ready to dethrone the champs from 2018, how does France stand up to the rest of the competition?
AFP

World Cup countdown enters final week with Qatar under microscope

The week-long countdown to the World Cup in Qatar began on Monday as the world's leading footballers focused their attention on one of the most controversial tournaments in history. Qatar announced its first arrests of World Cup ticket touts on Monday, with three foreign men detained outside official ticketing centres in Doha.
Yardbarker

Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar

Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies. The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.
The Associated Press

Springboks’ Du Toit banned 3 weeks after headbutting Danty

DUBLIN (AP) — South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was suspended for three weeks on Thursday for headbutting France center Jonathan Danty. Du Toit was already not considered by the Springboks for the test against Italy this weekend in Genoa, and also misses the England test next week in London, and another game to be decided.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: England train for first time in Qatar as Nkunku out of France squad

World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate getting his first look at his squad in training on Wednesday with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022...
The Independent

World Cup: Spurs star Son Heung-min leads South Korea squad in Qatar training

South Korea captain Son Heung-min lead the team’s training in Doha, ahead of the World Cup kick-off.Squads have started to arrive in Qatar for the winter tournament, which begins on Sunday 20 November.The South Korea team also posed for a photo ahead of their first session.Led by Spurs star Son, they will play in Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.Their opening fixture is against the South American side on Thursday 24 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarWorld Cup: Fans shouldn't have to choose football or beliefs, says Lionesses captainInside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar
FOX Sports

Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it has been in a long time. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah are key contributors who all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
Yardbarker

France announce replacement for injured Christopher Nkunku

France have announced their replacement for Christopher Nkunku will be Randal Kolo Munai in their World Cup squad. The RB Leipzig forward was seen colliding with Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga in training and immediately clutching his knee after. Later it emerged that he would miss the tournament due to a knee sprain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy