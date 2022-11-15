ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FanSided

Isaac Okoro is an offensive nightmare for the Cleveland Cavaliers

No player has played worse offensively for the Cleveland Cavaliers than Isaac Okoro. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a developing bust on their hands in Isaac Okoro. While Auburn faithful tried to roast us on draft night, we knew all along that Okoro was not a good offensive player. He has had his moments, sure. He’s athletic, strong, fast, and nimble but he has very little in the way of true NBA talent as a scorer.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Nets' Yuta Watanabe (back) available Tuesday

Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (back) is available to play on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. Watanabe was previously listed as questionable after taking a hard fall during Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. He played 23 minutes in that contest and scored 11 points with 5 boards, but Watanabe is unlikely to play as much Tuesday with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry both returning.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112

MIAMI -- — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 35 seconds left,...
FLORIDA STATE
College Football HQ

USC vs. UCLA football preview, prediction

A pair of ranked Pac-12 rivals square off in the Rose Bowl as USC and UCLA meet with conference title and national playoff implications in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday. USC comes in at 9-1 on the season and ranked No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings with a shot to ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

