Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Related
Isaac Okoro is an offensive nightmare for the Cleveland Cavaliers
No player has played worse offensively for the Cleveland Cavaliers than Isaac Okoro. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a developing bust on their hands in Isaac Okoro. While Auburn faithful tried to roast us on draft night, we knew all along that Okoro was not a good offensive player. He has had his moments, sure. He’s athletic, strong, fast, and nimble but he has very little in the way of true NBA talent as a scorer.
Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
How to Watch Grizzlies-Pelicans Game On Tuesday
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) and New Orleans Pelicans (7-6) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
How Thomas Bryant’s return may sway Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers should be getting some important reinforcements on the way in the coming days. Both Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant are on track to return soon and when they do, it is going to have a profound effect on the Lakers’ rotation. While neither player is...
Grades for each Houston Rockets rotation player through 15 games
It's been a less-than-stellar start to the season for the Houston Rockets.
numberfire.com
Nets' Yuta Watanabe (back) available Tuesday
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe (back) is available to play on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. Watanabe was previously listed as questionable after taking a hard fall during Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. He played 23 minutes in that contest and scored 11 points with 5 boards, but Watanabe is unlikely to play as much Tuesday with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry both returning.
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
Nikola Jovic vying for more minutes in Coach Spo’s Miami Heat rotation
The Miami Heat weren’t able to secure a victory in their last game, falling back to one game below .500 after just getting back there in a crucial victory over the Suns Monday night. Playing across the border to the north, they would face a very familiar foe. In...
ESPN
Adebayo scores 30, Heat storm back to stun Suns 113-112
MIAMI -- — Elite scorer. Elite defender. Devin Booker got to his spot. Jimmy Butler got there, too. And Butler rose to the moment, capping a brilliant comeback win for the Miami Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 35 seconds left,...
Atlanta Falcons: Three players who should be starting right now
Three players who should be starting for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward. There has been plenty wrong with this Atlanta Falcons team over the past two games. Certain players have just not been playing up to the standard that they should be, while others have shown that they deserve to be starting.
USC vs. UCLA football preview, prediction
A pair of ranked Pac-12 rivals square off in the Rose Bowl as USC and UCLA meet with conference title and national playoff implications in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday. USC comes in at 9-1 on the season and ranked No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings with a shot to ...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0