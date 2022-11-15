Read full article on original website
Related
4 dead in small plane crash in Washington state
The FAA and NTSB are investigating after a single-engine Textron 208B crashed into a field and caught fire on Friday morning, killing four people, officials said.
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel
SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
Idaho Transportation Department Issues Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge Until Structural Repairs Can Be Made
LENORE - The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge until structural repairs can be completed. The ITD is responsible for safety inspections on all bridges within the State of Idaho. The Lenore Bridge connects the town of Lenore, ID to US Highway 12. Nez Perce...
Deputies who shot, killed man in Greenacres standoff identified
GREENACRES, Wash. — The deputies who shot and killed a man after a lengthy standoff in Greenacres on Monday have been identified. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Davis French, Deputy Ryan Nelson-Felvarg and Deputy Thomas Walton were involved in the shooting. Deputy French joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2020, Deputy Nelson-Felvarg was hired in February 2017, and...
Is It Illegal to Warm Your Car Up in Idaho If You’re Not Inside Of It?
For the most part, Idahoans love when the temperatures start to drop. It means that our favorite winter activities like skiing, snowboarding, tubing and even snowshoeing are right around the corner. But you know what days those cold temperatures suck? Pretty much every weekday when we have to make that...
KOMO News
Burn scar, landslides pose a threat never before seen in western Washington
There’s a new threat in western Washington, that’s never been here before. It’s from the Bolt Creek fire, burning nearly 15,000 acres, near Skykomish in September. The wildfire left a burn scar that, if hit by a lot of precipitation, could end up causing massive landslides or debris flows.
The Legal Lowdown on Warming Up Your Car in Washington State
Is It Legal In Washington State To Let Your Car Idle In Winter?. If you've ever lived in a cold climate, you know the drill: get in your car, turn on the engine, and wait a few minutes for the heat to kick in. But is this legal? More importantly, is it safe?
Awesome! One of the Oldest Ever Log Cabins in Idaho [Photos]
Log cabins have been a thing in Idaho for several years, but more commonly we tend to think of cabins being in the mountains and by the lakes or parks. When we think of cabins, we think of luxury getaways and fun trips to resorts in big, spacious cabins. But what is the oldest cabin in all of Idaho and where is it?
KXLY
Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt
An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
You’re Not A Real Idaho Resident Until You’ve Been To These 6 Places
So many people are new to Idaho, and if that's you, welcome home! When I came here, I wanted to make sure that I understood what being an Idahoan meant. I came here to be a part of the Idaho lifestyle, not to bring the lifestyle I left behind to Idaho. Years later, I've seen more of Idaho than some people who have lived here their entire lives! To truly call yourself a resident, there are places that you need to visit first. Let's create a checklist of places, and before you can get the keys to your new home, you'll need to show that you have visited these places.
The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…
If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect shot and killed by Spokane County sheriff's deputies after standoff in Greenacres
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) confirmed the armed suspect who barricaded himself inside his Greenacres home died Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. According to SCSO, the man seemed to be having a mental health crisis. Multiple shots...
It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho
Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
Withdrawal extended to ensure continued preservation of national historic landmark in Idaho and Montana
The Bureau of Land Management has published a Public Land Order to ensure the continued preservation of the Lemhi Pass National Historic Landmark in Idaho and Montana. The post Withdrawal extended to ensure continued preservation of national historic landmark in Idaho and Montana appeared first on Local News 8.
14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border
RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
Washington Had Over 400 Earthquakes This Year, But You Never Noticed
One of the things I enjoy about living in Washington, specifically eastern Washington, is that I don't have to be too terribly concerned with natural disasters. That's not to say Washington is completely immune to acts of God. After all, the deadliest avalanche in American history took place in Washington.
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
Black bear euthanized in Northwood neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) euthanized a black bear seen roaming through a Northwood neighborhood for about a week. WDFW said the decision was made for public safety. According to WDFW, the bear was seen eating people's garbage and chickens. Neighbors in the...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0