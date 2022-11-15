ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies who shot, killed man in Greenacres standoff identified

GREENACRES, Wash. — The deputies who shot and killed a man after a lengthy standoff in Greenacres on Monday have been identified. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Davis French, Deputy Ryan Nelson-Felvarg and Deputy Thomas Walton were involved in the shooting. Deputy French joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2020, Deputy Nelson-Felvarg was hired in February 2017, and...
GREENACRES, WA
KXLY

Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt

An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
SPOKANE, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

You’re Not A Real Idaho Resident Until You’ve Been To These 6 Places

So many people are new to Idaho, and if that's you, welcome home! When I came here, I wanted to make sure that I understood what being an Idahoan meant. I came here to be a part of the Idaho lifestyle, not to bring the lifestyle I left behind to Idaho. Years later, I've seen more of Idaho than some people who have lived here their entire lives! To truly call yourself a resident, there are places that you need to visit first. Let's create a checklist of places, and before you can get the keys to your new home, you'll need to show that you have visited these places.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho

Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border

RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
TREMONTON, UT
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Black bear euthanized in Northwood neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) euthanized a black bear seen roaming through a Northwood neighborhood for about a week. WDFW said the decision was made for public safety. According to WDFW, the bear was seen eating people's garbage and chickens. Neighbors in the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy