The Wisconsin Badgers were only slightly warmer than the Green Bay Phoenix at the Kohl Center Tuesday night, winning yet another round of the in-state rivalry 56-45. Both teams struggled from the floor. GB shot just 34% percent, hitting only 2 of 14 shots from beyond the arc and while they tried to rally from a 32-15 halftime deficit, closing to within 6 in the second half, free throw shooting derailed any hopes for a comeback victory, going just 13 of 23 from the line.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO