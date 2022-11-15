ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Grand Chute Teenager Arrested in Connection to Vehicle Thefts

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ) — The Grand Chute Police Department has arrested a 17 year old after investigating thefts of vehicles ranging from November 4-12. In addition to the four stolen vehicles, police also investigated the theft of several guns and other property. “We don’t live in a big...
Sentencing Day For Convicted Drunk Driver

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man who said he was driving because he was the “most sober” person in his vehicle was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for the drunk driving crash which killed one person and injured three others. Terral Wallace, 30, earlier...
Grand Chute Police Investigate Spike In Vehicle And Property Thefts

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 17-year-old from Grand Chute is in jail following the investigation of a string of stolen vehicles, which included the theft of several guns and thousands of dollars worth of property. The Grand Chute Police Department says it’s received an increased number of calls...
Little To No Progress In Green Bay Murder Case

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Nearly five months after he was charged in connection with a west-side murder, Jacob Ventura still does not have an attorney and a preliminary hearing has not been held – something usually required within 10 days. Ventura, 35, is charged with being party...
Orthopedic Surgeon Urges Hunters to Check Gear, Make Plans to Avoid Injury Ahead of Gun Deer Season

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The gun deer hunting season kicks off on Saturday and doctors are warning hunters to take care when getting those tree stands set up. Dr. Steven Schechinger is an orthopedic surgeon with OSMS and says tree stand related injuries are by far the most common when hunting, but there are things hunters can do to stay safe, like secure their straps and check their gear–especially safety harnesses.
Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Green Bay Water Utility to Re-Launch Hydro’s Helpers

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Green Bay Water Utility are re-launching the Hydro’s Helpers program. In Hydro’s Helpers, kids are encouraged to pick a fire hydrant near their home and pledge to keep it free of snow during the winter months. They will also be responsible for reporting any damages to the hydrant to their local Water Department.
The Herd Looks Good Ahead of Wisconsin’s Gun-Deer Season

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ) — The nine-day gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin is set to kick off on Saturday morning, and with it will come half a million hunters taking to the trees. They’ll be hunting a herd experts say could be as many as two million deer strong....
City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
Green Bay Welcomes Holiday Season During Peace Tree Lighting Ceremony

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay was merry and bright on Wednesday night during the Holiday Season Kickoff. The event began with the peace tree lighting ceremony at the Brown County Courthouse. “It’s [the peace tree lighting] an over 50 year tradition started by an organization called People...
Festival Foods Turkey Trot Returns for 15th Year

NORTHEASTERN WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — Lace up your running shoes; It’s almost time for the 15th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot. Turkey Trot’s are held in 11 different Wisconsin communities; including Appleton, Green Bay, and Oshkosh. Senior race director, John Stiloski, says the event is for everyone “Weather...
Green Bay Budget For 2023 Makes It Across The Finish Line

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It was take two Tuesday night for Green Bay’s city council in attempting to pass a budget for next year. With a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Eric Genrich, the council passed a budget after failing to do so during the original budget meeting last Thursday.
Sluggish Port Season Is Winding Down

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Officials are remaining hopeful as the shipping season heads into its final stretch, despite a seven percent decrease in cargo totals from last year. Nearly 1.5 million tons of cargo have moved through the Port of Green Bay, but the port’s annual goal is...
Badgers fend off Phoenix

The Wisconsin Badgers were only slightly warmer than the Green Bay Phoenix at the Kohl Center Tuesday night, winning yet another round of the in-state rivalry 56-45. Both teams struggled from the floor. GB shot just 34% percent, hitting only 2 of 14 shots from beyond the arc and while they tried to rally from a 32-15 halftime deficit, closing to within 6 in the second half, free throw shooting derailed any hopes for a comeback victory, going just 13 of 23 from the line.
Clean Technology Plant Coming To Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More than 200 jobs are coming to the Fox Valley. Excellerate, a division of Faith Technologies Incorporated, broke ground on a new facility Monday. The company gathered with local partners to begin the construction of its new facility. The new building will be 385,000-square...
