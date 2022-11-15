Read full article on original website
2022 Holiday Events and Activities Guide for the Whole Family!
With the holidays approaching we are searching for the fun family-friendly events in and near our community. This special time of year is not only about giving and receiving gifts but about experiences and spending time with those you love. I have put together a list and will continue to add to it to some of the events that you can enjoy with your family. Please be sure to check our calendar too because there may be other events that you may be interested in as well.
RSVP to Giggling Life's Annual Horses, Hot Chocolate, & Holiday Cheer
The Giggling Life Care Farm invites guests (ages 5+) to enjoy the 4th annual Horses, Hot Chocolate, and Holiday Cheer event. Taking place across six dates (Nov 21 & 22 and Dec 10, 17, 21, & 22), visitors will enjoy a slew of holiday merriment alongside the farm's animal crew. Each date is limited to 12 participants.
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
Exhibition Mine Hosts Ice Skating Rink
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A holiday favorite is returning to Beckley once again. Starting Friday, November 18, the ice-skating rink will return to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mines and Youth Museum for two weeks. Director of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Gray Baker said, “The return of the ice rink is a highly anticipated event. While the rink is small it offers a great deal of fun for people of all ages. We’ve already been getting calls.”
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Whidbey Holiday Events Guide
This guide is sponsored by "Winter Wonderland", a FREE event experience. produced by the Children's Museum of Skagit County and the City of Burlington\. The Children's Museum of Skagit County invites you to a free “Winter Wonderland” at The Shoppes at Burlington, December 2-4. There will be indoor...
