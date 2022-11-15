(Greenfield) Six of Nodaway Valley’s eight wins in boys basketball last season came in the month of January. The Wolverines will try to carry over some momentum in year two under coach Jeremy Blake. Coach Blake says communication and working together as one have taken big steps forward. “That’s really been exciting. Guys are understanding the drills we are trying to do and our leadership has been huge.” Blake says, “That helps out a lot.”

GREENFIELD, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO