Read full article on original website
jerry flawell is always right.
1d ago
all these so called games are fixed to the highest bettors. no ifs and buts. these no ball leagues are a farce of hard paying customers and governments waste of tax payers dollars. ban all new stadiums from any tax dollars right now.
Reply(5)
7
cha'go jim
1d ago
Seems strange that a gay commissioner doesn’t explain why everyone is required to do anything without disclosing entire NBA administrators actions and disciplines and who was exempt 💰💰💰🎯🎯🎯🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Reply
4
Related
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
Melbourne United's Isaac Humphries, who played for the Atlanta Hawks in 2019, announced that he is gay.
dallasexpress.com
Charges Dismissed Against Suspect in NBA Star’s Murder
Prosecutors have dropped the charges against one of three men accused in the robbery and shooting death of Andre Emmett, a former NBA player who was slain in his driveway. Michael Lucky was facing a capital murder charge in the slaying of Emmett, but the Dallas County DA’s Office said “new information came to light,” which led to the conviction of another man in Emmett’s 2019 killing.
Isiah Thomas Reveals What Larry Bird Said To Him Before He Fired Him As Head Coach Of The Pacers
Isiah Thomas revealed what Larry Bird told him before he fired him as head coach of the Indiana Pacers in 2003.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant Clearly Took a Shot at LeBron James By Calling Him One of the Best Players Ever
LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, which is too bad because it very well could be one of the final opportunities we get to see LeBron face off against Kevin Durant on the court. The two generational talents are on the back nine of their careers and only play twice a year as foes in opposite conferences. The amount of games left for them to duel is dwindling quickly. Durant was asked about that after the Nets' loss and laughed that he was glad LeBron missed the game because...
The Brutality of Brittney Griner's New Home
With the hope of a prisoner swap fading, former WNBA player Brittney Griner is now being transferred to a Russian penal colony, according to her lawyers. While information specific to Griner is sparse, experts describe horrifying conditions in Russian penal colonies—gulag-like camps with harsh work hours, meager accommodations, and frequent abuse. Further, according to one former inmate, Griner's status as an openly gay American is likely to make serving her sentence particularly difficult. With the possibility of a prisoner swap appearing more and more unlikely, Griner could very well spend nearly a decade within a Russian penal colony—facing conditions some experts describe as even worse than those in American prisons.
Former Kentucky Basketball Player Comes Out As Gay
On Tuesday afternoon, a former Kentucky star and current professional basketball player made a significant announcement. In a video posted to Twitter, former Kentucky standout Isaac Humphries announced he's gay. The video shows Humphries addressing his teammates face-to-face. In the video, Humphries revealed he tried to take his own life...
Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway makes distasteful rape comment during special Warriors broadcast
NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway apologizes after making a very distasteful rape comment while discussing a play during the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs game.
Mark Cuban Breaks His Silence On Kyrie Irving Drama: "When You Are A Celebrity, You Can’t Do That."
Mark Cuban explains the problem with Kyrie Irving's recent behavior.
Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets
Doc Rivers gets real on what it was like trading his family.
Breaking: College Basketball Star Suspended 6 Games
A standout TCU Horned Frogs basketball player has been suspended for six games. TCU senior Damion Baugh has been out at the start of the season, as the NCAA works through his punishment. Monday, it was announced that the 6-foot-4 guard has been suspended for six games. "TCU’s Damion Baugh...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday
49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure
Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
3 reasons why Jordan Poole should request a trade from the Golden State Warriors
Despite only starting in three of his first 14 games, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole continues to show that
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'
Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Says Luka Doncic Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA
Luka Doncic is one of the best superstars in the game today. Despite his not being extremely athletic by NBA standards, Luka Doncic is still one of the best scorers and playmakers in the game. Whether he is facing single-coverage or double teams, Luka Doncic can dissect most defenses on...
Ja Morant Responds To Charles Barkley's Criticism: "Kneepads"
Ja Morant has responded to Charles Barkley claiming that Morant doesn't make his teammates better.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
653K+
Followers
83K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 22