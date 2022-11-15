Read full article on original website
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
School officials said the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.
kiwaradio.com
Four People Taken To Hospital After Accident In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– Four people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:45 p.m., 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon was driving a 2003 Ford SUV eastbound on Highway 18, in front of Drenkow Motors. They tell us that 42-year-old Adelia Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was westbound on 18 in a 1997 Ford pickup.
siouxlandnews.com
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
Iowa DOT presented possible designs for Gordon Drive viaduct project
Alternative designs for the Gordon Drive Viaduct and Bacon Creek Conduit project were presented to the public in person and virtually.
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
siouxlandnews.com
Car flips after early morning accident on I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-29 early Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. The crash happened about halfway between the railroad bridge and Highway 20 in Sioux City, in the northbound lanes of the interstate at around 1:30 a.m. One of the...
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
News Channel Nebraska
Teen in custody after reportedly threatening family members near Leigh
LEIGH, Neb. -- A 13-year-old has been taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his family members with a knife near Leigh. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to a location northwest of Leigh around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The caller reportedly told officers that a 13-year-old had a knife and was threatening his family members.
kscj.com
IOWA D-O-T TO HOST GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT MEETING TUESDAY
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS HOSTING A VIRTUAL AND IN PERSON PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING THIS EVENING ON THE PROPOSED REPLACEMENT OF THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT AND BACON CREEK CONDUIT IN SIOUX CITY. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND IN PERSON FROM 5 P.M. UNTIL 7 P.M AT THE SIOUX...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 25-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 4:05 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while under suspension, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Humberto Vinicio Morales Morales stemmed from the stop...
News Channel Nebraska
Scribner man injured in collision near West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
Help collectors help you, Sioux City asks residents to bag their waste
The city is reminding residents to bag all solid waste and recycling materials after reports of stray items getting stuck.
kiwaradio.com
Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina
Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
kiwaradio.com
Galva Man Charged In Brother’s Murder
Ida County, Iowa — A man from Galva, Iowa is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his older brother. According to the Ida County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7:30 on Sunday night, the communications center received a 911 call of a fight in progress on Main Street in Galva. Officers discovered 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III of Holstein lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect arrested in connection to string of Siouxland bank robberies
Sioux City Police Department arrested a man connected to multiple bank robberies in the Siouxland area.
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
What to do to be prepared for winter weather conditions
Tuesday was the first accumulating snow of the season for Sioux City and it is important to be prepared and ready for when snow hits, even in very minor snow events.
Iowa DOT launching virtual tour, discussion on Gordon Drive viaduct, Bacon Creek conduit replacement
Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation will be discussing the replacement of the Gordon Drive Viaduct and the Bacon Creek Conduit in Sioux City, and the public is invited to attend.
