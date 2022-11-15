ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

kiwaradio.com

Four People Taken To Hospital After Accident In Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa– Four people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:45 p.m., 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon was driving a 2003 Ford SUV eastbound on Highway 18, in front of Drenkow Motors. They tell us that 42-year-old Adelia Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was westbound on 18 in a 1997 Ford pickup.
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash

BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
BURBANK, SD
siouxlandnews.com

SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Car flips after early morning accident on I-29

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — At least one person was hurt in a crash on I-29 early Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. The crash happened about halfway between the railroad bridge and Highway 20 in Sioux City, in the northbound lanes of the interstate at around 1:30 a.m. One of the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication

SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Teen in custody after reportedly threatening family members near Leigh

LEIGH, Neb. -- A 13-year-old has been taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his family members with a knife near Leigh. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to a location northwest of Leigh around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The caller reportedly told officers that a 13-year-old had a knife and was threatening his family members.
LEIGH, NE
kscj.com

IOWA D-O-T TO HOST GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT MEETING TUESDAY

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS HOSTING A VIRTUAL AND IN PERSON PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING THIS EVENING ON THE PROPOSED REPLACEMENT OF THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT AND BACON CREEK CONDUIT IN SIOUX CITY. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND IN PERSON FROM 5 P.M. UNTIL 7 P.M AT THE SIOUX...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man arrested for second OWI

ORANGE CITY—A 25-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 4:05 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while under suspension, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Humberto Vinicio Morales Morales stemmed from the stop...
ORANGE CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Scribner man injured in collision near West Point

WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
WEST POINT, NE
kiwaradio.com

Nine Fire Departments Extinguish Truck Shed Fire By Paullina

Paullina, Iowa– A large truck shed was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, November 13, 2022, near Paullina. According to Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper, at about 7:35 a.m., the Paullina Fire Department was called to the report of a truck shed on fire at 4797 Pierce Avenue, a mile south and two miles west of Paullina.
PAULLINA, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Galva Man Charged In Brother’s Murder

Ida County, Iowa — A man from Galva, Iowa is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his older brother. According to the Ida County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7:30 on Sunday night, the communications center received a 911 call of a fight in progress on Main Street in Galva. Officers discovered 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III of Holstein lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
GALVA, IA

