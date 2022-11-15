Read full article on original website
Related
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
BBC
Ukrainian refugees told to leave hotel next month
One of almost 60 Ukrainian refugees who have been told they have a month to leave a Perthshire hotel says she hopes to be able to stay in the area. Nataliia Parkhomenko has been living in the Killin Hotel since July and expected to be there until February. The refugees...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for damage done to economy under Liz Truss and says much has now been reversed – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM claims damage done to national finances by mini-budget has now been mostly repaired
After just 44 days in office, Liz Truss is eligible to collect a £115,000 allowance for the rest of her life
Truss would be only the sixth prime minister to receive the lifelong allowance, which was enacted in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher's resignation.
Jeremy Hunt statement sets scene for ‘grim’ fall in living standards
Britain is facing the sharpest fall in living standards for generations, as the chancellor confirmed the UK is now in a recession expected to last until 2024.In an autumn statement designed to rein in inflation and restore financial stability, Jeremy Hunt deployed stealth taxes totalling £25bn and £30bn of cuts to public services to fill a £55bn gap in the government’s books.He also set a course for austerity in public services like police, transport and local government, providing no extra cash to offset soaring inflation for the next three years and slashing expected increases in the following three by...
Biggest hit to living standards on record as Hunt lays out autumn statement
Austerity is pushed back until after the next election amid evidence of higher energy bills and a protracted recession
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Police planes to move to Leeds Bradford Airport
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) is to move its aeroplanes to Leeds following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Four of its planes have been based at DSA since 2019, but will be temporarily located at Leeds Bradford Airport. The final NPAS flight left Doncaster on Tuesday to...
BBC
World War Two: Soldier reunited with girl he met in France
For almost 80 years, Reg Pye had her photograph in his wallet. Huguette left the picture in Reg's van as thanks for sharing a jam sandwich with her while he waited to advance into France as World War Two raged. A chance encounter amid the horrors of war near the...
BBC
Nadine Dorries writing book about downfall of Boris Johnson
Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is writing a book about the political downfall of former PM Boris Johnson. Mr Johnson was forced to quit in July by the resignation of dozens of his ministers after a series of scandals. One of the first to go was then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, whom...
Sturgeon condemns ‘sickening’ destruction of Remembrance wreaths
Scotland’s First Minister has condemned the vandals who torched wreaths left in tribute to those who fell fighting for their country as “sickening and disgraceful”.Nicola Sturgeon led tributes at the war memorial in Edinburgh on Remembrance Sunday, with the First Minister among many who laid poppy wreaths at the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers, the first such gathering since all Covid restrictions were lifted.But less than 24 hours after the Scottish capital fell silent to the sound of the one o’clock gun, many of the poppy wreaths laid in honour of the dead were set on fire and...
BBC
Rupert Murdoch pays £11,000 for Boris Johnson to visit
Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch paid more than £11,000 for Boris Johnson to visit him in the US last month, the latest list of MPs' financial interests shows. Mr Johnson and two staff members were flown to Montana on 11 and 12 October - with internal US flights, accommodation and hospitality paid for by Mr Murdoch.
Reeves: Chancellor picked the pockets of entire country with autumn statement
Rachel Reeves accused Chancellor Jeremy Hunt of having “picked the pockets” of the entire country by deploying a “raft of stealth taxes” in his autumn statement.The shadow chancellor said Mr Hunt was attempting to “take the British people for fools” by seeking to claim the Conservatives are not responsible for the “last 12 years of failure”.Ms Reeves also drew upon US soap opera Dallas and The Police’s 1983 hit Every Breath You Take as she criticised the economic record of the Conservatives since 2010.A Conservative double whammy, that sees frozen tax thresholds and double-digit inflation erode the real value of...
Jeremy Hunt – don’t think we didn’t notice what you left out of the Budget
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. We’re officially back in a recession. Thought to be quite truthful, I don’t really remember a time...
Labour calls for Truss and Kwarteng to renounce redundancy payments
Lisa Nandy says it would be ‘abhorrent’ for ex-PM and ex-chancellor to keep five-figure sums after disastrous mini-budget
Matt Hancock tells I’m A Celeb campmates Liz Truss’s ‘political career is over’
Matt Hancock has candidly shared his opinions on the current state of UK politics with his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates, declaring Liz Truss’s political career “over” and reflecting on the reason for Boris Johnson’s departure.The former health secretary, 44, controversially joined the hit ITV reality show as a late arrival last week.During a discussion among the celebrity contestants about missing the news back in the UK, presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas said: “I wonder if Rishi’s still in power.”Absolutely not! ✋ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/j45ELTrS1X— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 14, 2022To which Hancock replied: “Yeah,...
BBC
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
Gallantry medals awarded to RAF navigator who flew in more than 100 World War Two bombing missions - despite suffering from 'terrible' air sickness - have sold for £42,000
The gallantry medals awarded to a World War Two RAF hero who led the raid to destroy the German V1 and V2 rocket factory have sold for over £42,000. Squadron Leader Norman Scrivener, who served alongside the legendary Guy Gibson, flew in more than 100 bombing missions throughout the war despite suffering from 'terrible' from air sickness.
BBC
Who is running Northern Ireland?
The absence of Stormont ministers has left senior civil servants controlling the nine government departments in Northern Ireland. The likelihood is that they will remain in control until the early part of next year, if not longer. They are dealing with many challenges, especially on the financial front, with Stormont...
Matt Hancock: being voted camp leader makes up for 2019 Tory leadership loss
Matt Hancock has said being voted leader of the I’m a Celebrity campsite “more than makes up for” losing the 2019 Tory party leadership election. The 44-year-old Tory MP was among those who threw their hat into the ring to replace Theresa May, but he withdrew part way through the contest before putting his support behind Boris Johnson.
Comments / 0