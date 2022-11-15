Read full article on original website
‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD
A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
Survivors Fleeing the Sinking HMS Birkenhead Jumped Right Into the Waiting Jaws of Hungry Sharks That Roamed False Bay
The HMS Birkenhead, captained by Robert Salmond, was an iron-hulled paddle steamer that had set sail from Portsmouth, England to Cape Town, South Africa. The passengers consisted mostly of soldiers going to fight in the Frontier War in South Africa.
Quadruple amputee begs council to act as mould-ridden flat leaves her without a toilet
A quadruple amputee is begging her local council to fix a chronic mould problem that forces her to go a relative’s home every time she needs the toilet.Danielle Bailey, 24, has been living with the mould since the start of this year and Leeds City Council have taken 10 months to respond, she claims.The mother-of-one says she is struggling to raise her one-year-old son in such torrid living conditions.They are now dealing with mould around her toilet but the supposed “quick job” has taken longer than expected, she says.Danielle claims this has left her with no choice but to go...
Man and woman fined for smashing more than 40 protected birds eggs
A man and woman who destroyed more than 40 protected bird eggs committed an “appalling act”, police have said.Police Scotland described the behaviour of Storm Curtis, 21, and Morag Morrison, 22, as “particularly callous” as they had taken eggs from nesting birds in the Highlands at breeding time and “deliberately smashed” them.Curtis, from Ullapool, was fined £1,200 at Tain Sheriff Court on Friday, with Morrison, from Edinburgh, fined £600.The pair were spotted throwing and smashing the eggs on to the ground and into the water on May 17 at Borralie Island on Loch Borralie, near the Kyle of Durness.Police Scotland wildlife officer Daniel Sutherland said: “This was an appalling act that destroyed a large number of eggs from protected species.“It was particularly callous in that they took the eggs from nesting birds at breeding time and deliberately smashed them and threw them around.“The island has large numbers of common gull, black headed gull and sandwich terns. It is also one of the few places on mainland Britain with breeding corncrakes.“Police Scotland will always investigate reports of wildlife crime fully and robustly. I would urge anyone with information on wildlife crime to report it via 101, or 999 if an emergency.”
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
Charity seeks home for kitten that is neither male nor female
A homeless kitten has stunned vets at a UK animal charity, being the first cat they have seen that is neither male nor female. Hope, a 15-week-old tabby and white cat, was originally thought to be female when it was admitted to the Cats Protection rescue centre in Warrington, but vets found no external sex organs.
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Edinburgh's War Memorial set on fire by vandals
Edinburgh's War Memorial has been set on fire - less than 24 hours after Remembrance Sunday services were held. Several wreaths were completely burnt in the fire and Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance blackened with soot. Edinburgh's Lord Provost said it was "disgusting and disrespectful". The Army major who runs the...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
BBC
Scottish government admits key wind power statistic is wrong
Claims about Scotland's potential offshore wind capacity are not accurate despite regularly being cited by ministers, the Scottish government has admitted. The government first claimed in 2010 that the country had 25% of Europe's offshore wind potential. The statistic has been used by several different SNP ministers since then. But...
BBC
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
BBC
Empty Southend care beds are criminal says health boss
A care home manager said it was "criminal" that more hospital patients were not being discharged into empty beds within the community. Michael Daley, who is also chair of the South Essex Care and Health Association, said he did not understand why some homes were not being used. The association's...
BBC
Type 26 frigates to be built in Glasgow, Sunak confirms
Five Royal Navy warships are to be constructed in Glasgow after the prime minister confirmed the next phase in a shipbuilding programme. Rishi Sunak announced BAE Systems has been awarded a £4.2bn contract to build five more Type 26 frigates, on top of the three already under construction. The...
Sturgeon condemns ‘sickening’ destruction of Remembrance wreaths
Scotland’s First Minister has condemned the vandals who torched wreaths left in tribute to those who fell fighting for their country as “sickening and disgraceful”.Nicola Sturgeon led tributes at the war memorial in Edinburgh on Remembrance Sunday, with the First Minister among many who laid poppy wreaths at the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers, the first such gathering since all Covid restrictions were lifted.But less than 24 hours after the Scottish capital fell silent to the sound of the one o’clock gun, many of the poppy wreaths laid in honour of the dead were set on fire and...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Walker captures 'ghostly figure' hiking alongside him in mountains
A man captured the moment he spotted a "ghostly figure" walking alongside him in the mountains. Chris Randall, 45, was walking in the Lake District, Cumbria, when he spotted a Brocken spectre - a large shadow of an observer cast onto cloud or mist - out of the corner of his eye.
BBC
Asylum hotel cancels couple's wedding with five weeks notice
A couple's wedding has been cancelled by a hotel that is being used to house asylum seekers. Lucie Campbell and Simon Pritchard booked their wedding for 10 December more than a year ago. But they were left with just days to find a new venue after discovering the Aberconwy hotel...
BBC
South West Acute Hospital temporarily loses emergency general surgery
Emergency general surgery is to be temporarily withdrawn from South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen, the Western Health Trust has said. The trust said this was necessary to protect the public's safety after it had problems recruiting surgical staff. Despite saying the move was temporary, the trust did not...
BBC
Shellfish deaths: Campaigners call for River Tees dredging halt
Campaigners who blame dredging for a die-off of shellfish along the North East coast have called for a halt to the practice in the River Tees while investigations continue. Thousands of crabs and lobsters have washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire since late last year. Earlier this...
