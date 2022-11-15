A man and woman who destroyed more than 40 protected bird eggs committed an “appalling act”, police have said.Police Scotland described the behaviour of Storm Curtis, 21, and Morag Morrison, 22, as “particularly callous” as they had taken eggs from nesting birds in the Highlands at breeding time and “deliberately smashed” them.Curtis, from Ullapool, was fined £1,200 at Tain Sheriff Court on Friday, with Morrison, from Edinburgh, fined £600.The pair were spotted throwing and smashing the eggs on to the ground and into the water on May 17 at Borralie Island on Loch Borralie, near the Kyle of Durness.Police Scotland wildlife officer Daniel Sutherland said: “This was an appalling act that destroyed a large number of eggs from protected species.“It was particularly callous in that they took the eggs from nesting birds at breeding time and deliberately smashed them and threw them around.“The island has large numbers of common gull, black headed gull and sandwich terns. It is also one of the few places on mainland Britain with breeding corncrakes.“Police Scotland will always investigate reports of wildlife crime fully and robustly. I would urge anyone with information on wildlife crime to report it via 101, or 999 if an emergency.”

