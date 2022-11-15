Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Quavo's Sister Demands Answers Over TakeOff's Death: 'Find Out Who Did This...By Any Means'
The Hip Hop community is still reeling from the loss of TakeOff and no arrests have been made in the case by authorities yet. Quavo’s sister is demanding answers as she put forth a public plea looking for help in finding the person responsible for the 28-year-old Migos rapper’s death.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk Vows To Stop 'Speaking On The Dead' In His Raps
Lil Durk is having a sudden change of heart vowing in a new interview that he will never speak about those who have passed away in any of his future rhymes. During a recent conversation with Rolling Stone, the Chicago native spoke about wanting to change his ways now that he’s entering a new chapter of his career where so many more eyes are on him. According to Lil Durk, he’s dealt with so much pain and grief before turning 30 that he’s over it and wants to spread a different message in his music that’s usually fueled by gun violence and more.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Drake For ‘Circo Loco’ Lyrics Insinuating She Lied About Being Shot–‘Stop Using My Shooting for Clout’
For unknown reasons, a Canadian rapper decided to messily make a mockery of a woman’s assault claims on his new project. Last night Drake and 21 Savage released their joint album Her Loss and everyone joined around the social media campfire to listen. The album was immediately met with praise because of Drake’s return to rapping bars, but when fans took a deep dive into the lyrics, they noticed that he dissed several people and things.
AOL Corp
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
JT Says She Was Heartbroken When Nicki Minaj Shifted To Pop: ‘Damn Nicki, You Left Us!’
Nicki Minaj also teased that a new album may be on the way soon.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Dives Deeper Into The Murder Of New Orleans Rapper Magnolia Shorty
'Hip Hop Homicides' host Van Lathan visits Magnolia Shorty's sister, who tells him about Carl Bridgewater and her life insurance policy.
Bhad Bhabie Gives Speech at Oxford Union
Bhad Bhabie recently made a guest appearance for a lecture at the esteemed Oxford Union. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), the "Hi Bich" rapper was part of a lecture at the prestigious debate club in Oxford, England, which dubs itself "the world's foremost debating society." TMZ obtained footage of the event, which was standing-room only, and filled students who applauded the rapper-OnlyFans magnate's presence. According to the celebrity news site, Bhad Bhabie spoke about her days at the Turn-About Ranch—a troubled teen treatment program Utah, her experience as a teen star, her OnlyFans empire and her newly formed scholarship fund. She later opened the floor for questions.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Visits His Grandfather’s Home After Signing Alabama Rapper: ‘The Real 1017’
Gucci Mane took a trip down memory lane and visited his grandfather’s house after signing a new artist from his hometown in Bessemer, Alabama. The full-circle moment happened on November 12 as Guwop shared footage of himself walking up to the home entrance where he spent his younger days before moving to Atlanta, Georgia when he was nine years old.
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
HipHopDX.com
Bhad Bhabie Responds To Backlash Over 'Blackfishing' Selfie
Bhad Bhabie is speaking out after her latest set of selfies garnered an overwhelming response of “blackfishing” accusations. Almost immediately after sharing a few videos of herself on her Instagram Story on Monday (November 14), the “Cash Me Outside” originator became the subject of fodder, as social media users noted her darker-than-usual skin tone and her larger lips.
HipHopDX.com
Akon Wishes He Never Gave Jeezy ‘Soul Survivor’
Akon has expressed regret at giving Jeezy “Soul Survivor,” saying the song could have been his own hit record. The 2005 single off Jeezy’s Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and would go on to become one of The Snowman’s biggest hits. In a recent interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Akon admitted he wishes he never gave the song away.
Why Nicki Minaj Has "Less Fear" Standing Up for Herself After "Years" of Suppressing Opinions
Watch: Nicki Minaj PRAISES Taylor Swift After 2022 MTV VMAs. Do we have a problem? If so, Nicki Minaj will speak up. The "Chun Swae" rapper recently revealed why she has less reservations about saying what's on her mind. It's partially thanks to Nicki's realization that standing up for herself won't cost her career.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface: Video Allegedly Shows Him Shooting At Man in Truck
Las Vegas, NV - Blueface (real name Johnathan Jamall Porter) was arrested on attempted murder charges in Las Vegas on Tuesday (November 15). TMZ has now obtained and released footage of the alleged shooting stemming from the October 8 altercation. The clip allegedly shows Blueface on the street outside a...
Drake's 'Petty' Move Against Taylor Swift Has Fans Saying He 'Hates' Women
Drake has angered some of Taylor Swift's passionate fans by covering up her name on his Instagram Stories, in what has been described as a "petty" move. His alleged spat comes weeks after he seemingly started a feud with Megan Thee Stallion in which he called her out in a song. The Canadian rapper, 36, holds eight spots in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with the No.1 spot held by Swift and her song "Anti-Hero."
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Mourns Takeoff, Young Dolph & Other Rap Deaths On Emotional 'Letter To Takeoff'
Gucci Mane has mourned Takeoff and other rap deaths on an emotional new song called “Letter to Takeoff.”. Released on Tuesday (November 15), the three-and-a-half minute track finds the Atlanta rapper paying tribute to his late friend and collaborator after he was shot and killed earlier this month. The music video includes footage from Takeoff’s funeral, along with a video of Gucci performing on stage with the late Migos member.
A.V. Club
Megan Thee Stallion takes out restraining order against her label
Awards season can make or break an artist’s career, even one as established as Megan Thee Stallion—something the rapper evidently understands because she’s taking her label to court for getting in her way. Megan (born Megan Pete) was recently granted a restraining order against her label, 1501...
HipHopDX.com
21 Savage Admits He's 'Paranoid 24/7': 'I'm Scared Of Everybody'
21 Savage has revealed he lives in a state of constant paranoia due to his brushes with death. During a recent appearance on Akademiks’ Off the Record podcast, the Atlanta rapper admitted he moves as if he’s constantly being watched, a mindset that stems from having witnessed one of his friends die right in front of him.
HipHopDX.com
Offset Says Goodbye To TakeOff In Heartfelt Instagram Post: 'This Still Doesn't Feel Like Reality'
Offset has paid tribute to his fallen Migos brother Takeoff following his tragic murder earlier in November. Set took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt goodbye message to Takeoff on Tuesday (November 15) on the heels of delivering a teary-eyed speech at the 28-year-old’s Celebration of Life ceremony last week.
