Lil Durk is having a sudden change of heart vowing in a new interview that he will never speak about those who have passed away in any of his future rhymes. During a recent conversation with Rolling Stone, the Chicago native spoke about wanting to change his ways now that he’s entering a new chapter of his career where so many more eyes are on him. According to Lil Durk, he’s dealt with so much pain and grief before turning 30 that he’s over it and wants to spread a different message in his music that’s usually fueled by gun violence and more.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO