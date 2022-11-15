Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Confirms Fifth Album Is on the Way
Barbs are about to be eating well because Nicki Minaj seems to have confirmed that a new album is on the way and arriving soon. Chatting with City Girls' JT for i-D magazine's latest cover story, Minaj revealed that highly anticipated follow-up to 2018's Queen is currently in the works and much closer than you'd expect. Keeping the rest of the details about the yet-to-be-named fifth album incredibly close to her chest, Minaj didn't reveal much else besides confirming the existence of the record, explaining that “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”
JT Says She Was Heartbroken When Nicki Minaj Shifted To Pop: ‘Damn Nicki, You Left Us!’
Nicki Minaj also teased that a new album may be on the way soon.
Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations
NEW YORK — (AP) — Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday's Grammy nominations:. NOMINEE REACTIONS. "'All Too Well 10' is the song I'm the...
Bhad Bhabie Responds To Backlash Over 'Blackfishing' Selfie
Bhad Bhabie is speaking out after her latest set of selfies garnered an overwhelming response of “blackfishing” accusations. Almost immediately after sharing a few videos of herself on her Instagram Story on Monday (November 14), the “Cash Me Outside” originator became the subject of fodder, as social media users noted her darker-than-usual skin tone and her larger lips.
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
Gucci Mane Visits His Grandfather’s Home After Signing Alabama Rapper: ‘The Real 1017’
Gucci Mane took a trip down memory lane and visited his grandfather’s house after signing a new artist from his hometown in Bessemer, Alabama. The full-circle moment happened on November 12 as Guwop shared footage of himself walking up to the home entrance where he spent his younger days before moving to Atlanta, Georgia when he was nine years old.
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
Nicki Minaj Dishes On Upcoming Fifth Album And More With City Girls' JT
She also addresses rumors about her son's birth name.
Nicki Minaj World Cup 2022 Peformance: Rapper Collaborating With Nora Fatehi, Maluma [REPORT]
Nicki Minaj will be performing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. Fatehi, a Canadian-Moroccan artist was already announced as one of the artists performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar this coming November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022.
The Game Defends Nicki Minaj After 'No Grammy For Granny' Jokes Fly On Twitter
The Game has come to Nicki Minaj‘s defense after #NoGrammyForGranny trended on Twitter this week following the Grammy nominations being announced. Nicki didn’t receive a single nomination at the 2023 Grammy Awards, despite breaking numerous records and topping the Billboard Hot 100 with “Super Freaky Girl,” in addition to dropping other hits like “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin.”
Diddy Reveals He Spends $5,000 A Day On Haircuts: 'I Need My Hair Done Every Five Minutes'
Diddy has revealed how much he pays his personal barber for a haircut, and it’s not what men usually cough up when it comes to grooming their hair. The Bad Boy Records mogul shared a message with his fans, telling them how much it takes to get his hair looking right. He explained that he always needs to look his best, given how much he’s on camera, so he’s reportedly always getting his hair checked every five minutes.
Drake's 'Petty' Move Against Taylor Swift Has Fans Saying He 'Hates' Women
Drake has angered some of Taylor Swift's passionate fans by covering up her name on his Instagram Stories, in what has been described as a "petty" move. His alleged spat comes weeks after he seemingly started a feud with Megan Thee Stallion in which he called her out in a song. The Canadian rapper, 36, holds eight spots in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with the No.1 spot held by Swift and her song "Anti-Hero."
Gucci Mane Mourns Takeoff, Young Dolph & Other Rap Deaths On Emotional 'Letter To Takeoff'
Gucci Mane has mourned Takeoff and other rap deaths on an emotional new song called “Letter to Takeoff.”. Released on Tuesday (November 15), the three-and-a-half minute track finds the Atlanta rapper paying tribute to his late friend and collaborator after he was shot and killed earlier this month. The music video includes footage from Takeoff’s funeral, along with a video of Gucci performing on stage with the late Migos member.
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against 1501 Label Over Alleged AMAs Sabotage
Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a restraining order against her label after they allegedly attempted to “harm” her career ahead of this weekend’s 2022 American Music Awards. According to court documents obtained by Billboard, the Houston rapper (real name Megan Pete) was granted a restraining order...
Akon Wishes He Never Gave Jeezy ‘Soul Survivor’
Akon has expressed regret at giving Jeezy “Soul Survivor,” saying the song could have been his own hit record. The 2005 single off Jeezy’s Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and would go on to become one of The Snowman’s biggest hits. In a recent interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Akon admitted he wishes he never gave the song away.
Chris Brown Finally Clears Up 'Under The Influence' Lyrics Confusion
Chris Brown has finally cleared up the confusion surrounding some of the lyrics on his hit single, “Under The Influence.”. Though the track was released in 2019 as part of the extended version of Breezy’s Indigo album, it recently found new life after going viral on TikTok. Apparently some of the lines have been tripping both the fans and lyrics sites up for some time now, so the singer decided to help out.
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
Offset Says Goodbye To TakeOff In Heartfelt Instagram Post: 'This Still Doesn't Feel Like Reality'
Offset has paid tribute to his fallen Migos brother Takeoff following his tragic murder earlier in November. Set took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt goodbye message to Takeoff on Tuesday (November 15) on the heels of delivering a teary-eyed speech at the 28-year-old’s Celebration of Life ceremony last week.
Kodak Black Blasts 21 Savage For Questioning Nas' Relevancy: 'You Crazy, Boy!'
Kodak Black has called out 21 Savage for his comments about Nas being “irrelevant” following the release of his King’s Disease 3 album. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Monday (November 14) to put 21 on blast for questioning the New York legend’s current position in the rap game, while quoting lyrics from his 2002 song “I Can.”
