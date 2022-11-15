Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
So Sad: Young Dolph’s Life Partner Mia Jaye Reacts To The Murder Of Takeoff, Calls On The Community To Take A Stand
Young Dolph's life partner Mia Jaye says Takeoff's murder triggered her and pleads for the community to take a stand after his passing.
NME
Quavo’s sister calls for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”
Qauvo’s sister has shared an appeal for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”. The Migos rapper, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed in a shooting in Houston bowling alley earlier this month, aged 28. The artist’s funeral took place last week, which was...
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
HipHopDX.com
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
Ja Rule Gives History Lesson On Snitching In Light Of Takeoff’s Death
Ja Rule has given his own breakdown behind the history of snitching in light of the lack of a detained suspect in the murder of late rap star Takeoff. The Queens native recently appeared on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens and provided insight on the subject of informing police with incriminating information in an investigation.More from VIBE.com21 Savage Reveals Why 'Her Loss' Was Not Delayed After Takeoff's DeathJustin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff's Celebration Of LifeDrake Pushes Back Apollo Show, Adds Second Date “Let me break down what snitchin’ really is and how that works,” said the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
TMZ.com
Blueface's GF, Chrisean Rock, Takes Back DV Claims, Blames Herself
12:54 PM PT -- Chrisean Rock is reversing course, taking back her claims of an attack at the hands of Blueface and now saying she was "on a bad trip" ... and that he actually rescued her. Chrisean says she blacked out and was trying to jump out of their...
TMZ.com
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food
Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
Slim Thug Reacts to Jay-Z Canceling Kanye West & Calls Out Rappers
Kanye West should have his right to opinion just like the next person, because if you research a lot of the things he is saying, he's actually speaking the truth about a lot of things.
HipHopDX.com
Quavo's Sister Demands Answers Over TakeOff's Death: 'Find Out Who Did This...By Any Means'
The Hip Hop community is still reeling from the loss of TakeOff and no arrests have been made in the case by authorities yet. Quavo’s sister is demanding answers as she put forth a public plea looking for help in finding the person responsible for the 28-year-old Migos rapper’s death.
talentrecap.com
Snoop Dogg Disproves Blunt Roller’s Claim, Reveals How Much He Actually Smokes
Snoop Dogg is officially setting the record straight on how many blunts he actually smokes each day. The rapper has seemingly disproved his professional blunt roller’s claim, stating that he smokes 100 joints daily. How Many Blunts Does He Actually Smoke Daily?. Snoop Dogg has been known for being...
Coupledom Confirmed: 76-Year-Old Cher Claims Her 36-Year-Old Boo Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards—‘Haters Are Gonna Hate’
Cher knows you have questions about her headline-making boo who’s 40 years her junior and she’s speaking out. As previously reported the iconic singer, 76, was recently spotted hand-in-hand with Amber Rose’s ex Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36. The unlikely duo was out at dinner at L.A. hotspot Craig’s alongside Edwards’ best friend Tyga. […]
DJ Akademiks Willing To Snitch On Lil Baby After Alleged Threats
DJ Akademiks has expressed his willingness to take his feud with Lil Baby to a legal level. The former Everyday Struggle co-host believes the Atlanta rapper threatened him on his latest album, It’s Only Me. Ak is referenced on two occasions throughout the LP that was released on Friday (Oct. 14). On the Future-assisted track “From Now On,” Baby says “Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me,” in reference to the media personality’s claims that he makes more money than the Grammy winner.More from VIBE.comKanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter RosenbergLil Baby Denies Migos...
HipHopDX.com
Future Flexes $250K In Cash After Being Sued By Ex-GF Over Child Support
Future was recently sued by his ex-girlfriend over child support payments, but that isn’t stopping him from flexing his financial muscle on social media. The Atlanta rapper shared a video by Chicago rapper and Freebandz artist Zona Man on Sunday (November 13), in which he can be seen flaunting several stacks of cash for the camera. According to Hendrix, the racks amounted to a cool quarter of a million dollars.
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Doubles Down On Kodak Black “Verzuz” Comments
21 Savage is certainly on a high these days following the release of his joint album with Drake entitled Her Loss. Earlier this week, the Atlanta rapper made headlines after claiming that no from his 2016 XXL Freshmen List could beat him in a Verzuz matchup. “Nobody from that Freshman cover [could] beat me in no Verzuz,” he declared. “Nobody.”
Hate Me Now? 21 Savage Speaks Ill-Matic Of Rap Icon Nas Calling Him ‘Irrelevant,’ Must Be Infected With King’s Disease
21 Savage is trending for saying that Nas is "not relevant, he just has a loyal fan base and still makes good music."
Complex
Bhad Bhabie Fires Back After Blackfishing Accusations Over New Makeover
Bhad Bhabie has revealed her new makeover, and people are taking issue with it. The 19-year-old took to Instagram to show off her look, which prompted many to accuse her of Blackfishing. She responded to the viral backlash by posting a screenshot of a text message conversation on her Instagram Stories, where she asked someone to send her a picture of the foundation she uses.
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage For Nas, Album Sales Disrespect
Kodak Black and 21 Savage are setting the stage for either one helluva Verzuz showdown ... or a petty social media beef, with the string of tough talk centering around 21 dismissing Nas as irrelevant. After taking a break from Instagram, Kodak says 21 made him mad enough to return...
Snoop Dogg Admitted to Always Being Scared While He Was a Gang
Just because Snoop Dogg ran with the wrong crowd in his early life doesn’t mean the successful rapper felt a sense of belonging.
Comments / 0