Sparks, NV

2news.com

Longtime Sparks City Councilmember John Mayer Dies

John Mayer served as the Ward 1 Councilmember in Sparks from 1991 to 2008. John served as Ward 1 Councilmember from June 1991 to November 2008 and was the city's longest-serving councilmember.
Nevada Appeal

Carson superintendent hears concerns over student behavior

Carson City Superintendent Andrew Feuling provided an overview of comments from site visits and listening sessions he collected in the first quarter. Feuling, who took the position on July 1 this year, presented his findings to the Board of Trustees on Nov. 8. The visits, which included a total of 29 sessions or meetings, were to identify consistencies in staff comments or needs for the Carson City School District’s daily work in instructional issues, administrative or operational needs and functions.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

News from the Churchill County School District

Kirsten Ritchie’s freshmen biology class took a non-traditional exam to wrap up their unit. Ritchie transformed her lab into a hands-on testing space. “I like to give non-traditional exams to reduce testing anxiety and create a visual environment to test my students,” Ritchie said. Students rotated through six...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Reno City Council adds three new members in past six months

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — The Reno City Council looks a lot different now, with the addition of three new faces in just the last six months. Local business owner, Kathleen Taylor, was unanimously selected in September to fill the Ward 5 seat after Neoma Jardon's resignation in August. Just one month later, Miguel Martinez was appointed to represent Ward 3 after Oscar Delgado stepped down.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Planning commissioners shoot down pot zoning proposals

Proposals to create more zoning areas in Carson City for retail marijuana did not sway planning commissioners Tuesday. Planning commissioners voted 4-1 to deny proposed zoning code amendments that would open retail commercial to pot shops and expand allowable areas in the general commercial zone. Commissioner Jay Wiggins voted against denial, saying planning staff should guide the applicant toward a solution.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

City of Reno Asking Community for Input on Cannabis Consumption Lounges

(Nov. 16, 2022) The City of Reno’s Business License team invites stakeholders to two public meetings to be held on the first floor of Reno City Hall in the Council Chamber. The meetings will be hybrid, meaning the public can participate in person or virtually. One takes place soon,...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson school board special meeting set for Friday

The Carson City School Board will hold a special meeting Friday regarding a resolution to approve a lease of real property and a parking lease agreement between the district and civil engineering consulting firm Resource Concepts, Inc. The discussion includes approval of a parking lease agreement between CCSD and RCI...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

School board challengers win races

School Board challengers Susan Jansen, Katherine Dickerson and David Burns won their races after their opponents conceded. Two more days and 5,087 more ballots counted brought the Douglas County results of the 2022 general election into closer focus. Two-term school board trustee Robbe Lehmann said he conceded his race to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care

The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Ramirez, Walt lead Carson school board races

Carson City School Board District 1 incumbent Lupe Ramirez held her lead over challenger Jason Stinson as of Monday – 1,122 votes – while candidate Molly Walt held a 2,715-vote margin over Shanna Cobb-Adams for the District 6 seat. Ramirez last week told the Appeal said she was...
CARSON CITY, NV
kunr.org

Two newcomers, one incumbent elected to Washoe County Commission

In District 2, which covers South Reno to Washoe Valley, Washoe County assessor and Republican Mike Clark beat retired civil engineer and Democrat Keith Lockard. Clark’s top priorities are cleaning up the Truckee River, addressing mental health issues among people experiencing homelessness, and ensuring money “isn’t wasted” by the county. Clark has received funding from Robert Beadles, a prominent local GOP donor who has made false claims about Nevada’s election system and cited antisemitic propaganda online. He was also temporarily banned from county property for sending mass mailers, including a photo of a female county official in a bathing suit. Clark has a background in mortgage real estate and said his proudest moment as an assessor was concluding a property tax dispute in Incline Village and Crystal Bay that resulted in Washoe County being responsible for refunding excess taxes to residents.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City clerk candidates separated by 188 votes

The Carson City Clerk-Recorder updated local election results Monday and expects a couple hundred more ballots to be counted Tuesday. For the latest update, go to https://www.carson.org/home/showpublisheddocument/82675. “The state won’t pick it up on their site, though, until later this evening,” said Clerk-Recorder Aubrey Rowlatt. “We will only be posting...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Lake Tahoe residents protest Highway 50 corridor plan

Update: The meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors has been moved to 9:30 a.m. Friday. Update: Today's meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors was canceled this morning, according to their Twitter feed. Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Hiking up C-Hill in Carson City

Here's a good hike and adventure you can do right here in Carson City. Take a hike up C-Hill to see the flag there and amazing views seen here. Check out: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/c-hill-trail.
CARSON CITY, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Think back to your eight-year-old self; you may have counted down the days until the holidays or squealed with delight at the sight of the first snow of the season. Perhaps you jumped for joy when you finally got to open those gifts under the tree.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: are fires at Sparks apartment complex connected?

Reno, NEV — Viewer Nani Jenkins wrote in asking about several fires that have broken out at a Sparks apartment complex and whether they're connected. We found there have been seven fires this year all at the same apartment complex. This is happening at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Boulevard.
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Measure G easily passes in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Voters overwhelmingly supported the City’s Measure G in the November election. Measure G — the City’s Cannabis Funding/Taxation Measure — received 63% approval from voters with 3,461 supporting the measure and 2,040 against. The measure was placed on the ballot...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City man arrested in Douglas County stabbing

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City man is facing charges in a stabbing in Douglas County. Efrain Gonzalez-Magana, 29, was arrested on Mica Drive in Indian Hills just before 11:00 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived they found a man with multiple stab wounds to his torso. The victim was...
CARSON CITY, NV

